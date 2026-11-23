"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Pianist Han Chen to Perform Indiana Concerto With New England Philharmonic in Boston
The concert also features cellist Jasper Ji performing the first movement of Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Major.
GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will make his debut with the New England Philharmonic as a soloist on Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2026, 3 pm, at Boston University's Tsai Performance Center. Under the baton of conductor and Music Director Tianhui Ng, Mr. Chen and the ensemble will give the East Coast Premiere of Indiana Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.
The first movement of Indiana Concerto was composed by the late Louis W. Ballard, who is regarded as the father of Native American composition, then arranged and orchestrated by Brent Michael Davids. The second and third movements of this piece were composed by Mr. Davids in remembrance of his longtime friend and mentor, Dr. Ballard.
The program will also feature the Boston Premiere of Leilehua Lanzilotti's of light and stone, and Aaron Israel Levin's Ten Remarks on a City, which is the winner of New England Philharmonic's Call for Scores award in 2026. Cellist Jasper Ji, who won the orchestra's Young Artist Competition, will join the orchestra and perform the first movement of Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 107.
The full program follows:
Leilehua Lanzilotti of light and stone (Boston Premiere)
Aaron Israel Levin Ten Remarks on a City
Dimitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 107, I. Allegretto
Jasper Ji, Cello
Louis W. Ballard Indiana Concerto (East Coast Premiere)
and Brent Michael Davids
Han Chen, Piano
Admission is paid as you wish for this concert; tickets can be reserved on New England Philharmonic's event page. For more, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.
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