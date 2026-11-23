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GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will make his debut with the New England Philharmonic as a soloist on Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2026, 3 pm, at Boston University's Tsai Performance Center. Under the baton of conductor and Music Director Tianhui Ng, Mr. Chen and the ensemble will give the East Coast Premiere of Indiana Concerto for Piano and Orchestra.

The first movement of Indiana Concerto was composed by the late Louis W. Ballard, who is regarded as the father of Native American composition, then arranged and orchestrated by Brent Michael Davids. The second and third movements of this piece were composed by Mr. Davids in remembrance of his longtime friend and mentor, Dr. Ballard.

The program will also feature the Boston Premiere of Leilehua Lanzilotti's of light and stone, and Aaron Israel Levin's Ten Remarks on a City, which is the winner of New England Philharmonic's Call for Scores award in 2026. Cellist Jasper Ji, who won the orchestra's Young Artist Competition, will join the orchestra and perform the first movement of Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 107.

The full program follows:

Leilehua Lanzilotti of light and stone (Boston Premiere)

Aaron Israel Levin Ten Remarks on a City

Dimitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat Major, Op. 107, I. Allegretto

Jasper Ji, Cello

Louis W. Ballard Indiana Concerto (East Coast Premiere)

and Brent Michael Davids

Han Chen, Piano

Admission is paid as you wish for this concert; tickets can be reserved on New England Philharmonic's event page. For more, please visit pianist Han Chen's website.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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