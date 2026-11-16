Photos: THE HUNDRED AKER WOOD is Now Playing at Cape Rep Theatre

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Cape Rep Theatre is continuing its 2026 season with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood, written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater November 12 - December 13. Check out all new photos from the show below!

It's nearly 11 and Billy Moon has an appointment. It's his new aide Virgil's first day and he doesn't want to be late, but Billy would rather kill some time than be early for another appointment in a life that has been reduced to nothing but appointments. Who knew killing time could be so much fun? The Hundred Aker Wood is a story told with humor, heart and wonderful new songs.

Directed by Maura Hanlon, with musical direction by Scott Storr, the production features scenic design by Ryan McGettigan, costumes by Robin McLaughlin, lighting by Susan Nicholson, and stage management by Brielle Whalen. The cast includes Macklin Devine, Art Devine, Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell, Trish LaRose, Ian Hamilton, and Brian Lore Evans.

Photo Credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio

Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell

Ian Hamilton, Trish LaRose, Christina Morrell, Zack Johnson

Ian Hamilton, Brian Lore Evans

Macklin Devine, Art Devine

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