When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: First Look at WHITE PHOENIX at Boston Playwrights' Theatre
Yide Cai's new play, directed by Dmitry Troyanovsky, stars Philip Zeng and Serena Zhu and runs through November 22.
Boston Playwrights' Theatre is presenting WHITE PHOENIX, a new play by Yide Cai, directed by Dmitry Troyanovsky, as part of its Fall Rep Festival, running through November 22, 2026. Get a first look at photos from the production below!
Told by just two actors, White Phoenix is a sweeping family drama spanning decades and continents. The play follows a Chinese orphan determined to find the sister he lost, tracing his journey into adulthood in China and his involvement with the daughter of a powerful political family.
Meanwhile, his sister grows up an ocean away, adopted into a prominent American senatorial family and drawn into a secret romance of her own. As their stories converge, the siblings' long-awaited reunion reflects the complicated relationship between China and the United States.
The production stars Philip Zeng as Li CunYi and Gabriel Bradford, alongside Serena Zhu as Li CunXin and Zhao YanYan.
"The audience will serve as witness to the effort of two actors embodying four distinct, almost opposite characters," said playwright Yide Cai. "It's this magic of making something out of nothing. That's what's always special about theater: the imagination."
White Phoenix is presented in repertory with Rachel Beth Greene's Jessica of Venice, directed by Josh Glenn-Kayden. Together, the two productions explore themes of identity, belonging, and the challenges of navigating different worlds.
The creative team includes stage manager Jess Brennan.
White Phoenix continues through November 22 at Boston Playwrights' Theatre, located at 949 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston. A post-show conversation will follow the November 19 performance.
For tickets and additional information, visit Boston Playwrights' Theatre.
Photo Credit: Scornavacca Photography
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