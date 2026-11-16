"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at THE HUNDRED AKER WOOD at Cape Rep Theatre
See photos of Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell, Ian Hamilton, Trish LaRose and Brian Lore Evans.
Cape Rep Theatre is continuing 2026 season with the world premiere musical The Hundred Aker Wood, written by Macklin Devine, Seamus Devine, Paddo Devine and Maura Hanlon. The show is directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be held in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater through December 13. Get a first look at photos!
It's nearly 11 and Billy Moon has an appointment. It's his new aide Virgil's first day and he doesn't want to be late, but Billy would rather kill some time than be early for another appointment in a life that has been reduced to nothing but appointments. Who knew killing time could be so much fun? The Hundred Aker Wood is a story told with humor, heart and wonderful new songs.
The cast of The Hundred Aker Wood features Macklin Devine, Art Devine, Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell, Trish LaRose, Ian Hamilton, and Brian Lore Evans.
Photo credit: Bob Tucker / Focalpoint Studio
Zack Johnson, Christina Morrell
Ian Hamilton, Trish LaRose, Christina Morrell, Zack Johnson
Ian Hamilton, Brian Lore Evans
Macklin Devine, Art Devine
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