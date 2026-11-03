Outermost Performing Arts Center Unveils Programming for November 2026.

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Outermost Performing Arts Center has announced public programming for November 2026, including live music, a new play festival, and Thanksgiving film screening, all on the Julie Harris Stage.

On Friday, November 13 at 7:00pm, Payomet Performing Arts Center presents Making Movies, the Latin Grammy–nominated group led by Enrique Chi — born in Santiago, Panamá, and raised in the American Midwest — forging a sound guided by tradition, yet unmistakably its own. The band has been described by Rolling Stone as 'an eclectic blend of rumbero percussion, delicate organs, and grungy fuzz,' while NPR calls the project 'perhaps one of the most unique groups around today.' Their sound is anchored in the rich rhythmic traditions of Panamá and delivered with the force of a psychedelic rock show. Chi weaves the mejorana, a traditional hand-made instrument rarely heard outside of Panamá, into each performance.

Tickets for Making Movies are free thanks to Payomet's Community Ticket and Scholarship Fund, and can be reserved at payomet.org.

On Saturday, November 14 at 3:00pm, Outermost Performing Arts Center presents Between The Notes: An Afternoon of Music, Stores, and Conversation with flutist Jessi Rosinski. Most concerts ask the audience to listen quietly and applaud at the end. Between the Notes invites you to be an integral part of the performance. The program features music crossing cultures, centuries, and points of view. Before playing each piece, Jessi shares the story behind the work and her personal relationship to it. Once the last note fades, she turns to the room: What did you hear? What did you picture? Did your neighbor experience something completely different?

About the Artist: Contemporary flutist Jessi Rosinski is recognized for her expressive tone, compelling storytelling, and commitment to bringing modern repertoire to life. A dynamic performer, Jessi appeared as a featured soloist with the Boston Pops and has performed extensively as a guest with the United States Coast Guard Band and regional orchestras. An active force in New England's contemporary music scene, she has performed with premier ensembles including the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, New Gallery Concert Series, Boston Musica Viva, and has held artist residencies at Harvard, Tanglewood, and the Walden School.

Tickets for Between The Notes are $30 ($15 for students) and can be purchased at outermostpac.org.

On Sunday, November 22, playwright and performer Cody Sullivan presents Readings Readings Readings Fest, a day-long festival of new play readings.

The festival starts at 12:00 Noon with readings of Cody's new short plays A Gesture; about a lauded academic who loses her voice, and must rehearse her protege to present her final lecture in her place, and Visitors Room; the story of a hairdresser who goes into Norwood Prison to meet with the man who taught him his craft and will be locked up for the rest of his life.

At 1:30, the festival continues with a reading of Paige O'Connor's Howls; a play-in-progress that asks at what point our grief can become supernatural. When the regulars of a seaside town's local dive bar start hearing sounds at night they can't quite explain, they must also face what they can't quite explain about themselves.

At 4:30, Cody Sullivan presents his new play Bell Ringers. In an old church in Copley Square in Boston we see the different people that give the building it's life, from the sobriety meeting in the basement to the people ringing the bells in the tower.

As part of the festival, theater artist Mike Ryan will lead a youth theater workshop for young people curious about the creation of a new play. In just four hours, Mike will facilitate the creation of an original play inspired and performed by the workshop participants. This free workshop starts at 12:00 noon, and will conclude with a performance for friends and family on stage.

About the Artists: Cody Sullivan is an artist, playwright and performer based out of Boston and Provincetown, Massachusetts. He was trained as an improviser in Chicago at the iO Theater where he performed as a house player for five years. Sullivan creates and performs solo plays, community theater and plays. His community theater project CODY PLAYS ran at the Wilde Theater from June 2023 to August 2026. His solo work has been presented at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater, the Toronto Sketch Fest, and the Provincetown Theater where he was Playwright in Residence for 2024. He is finding his way as a modern-day regionalist and luddite in an overwrought globalist online world.

Paige O'Connor is an actor, singer, and writer based in NYC and Cape Cod. She is a graduate of NYU'S Tisch School of the Arts, having trained primarily with the New Studio On Broadway, as well as The Second City Chicago's Comedy Studies program. Her debut play Joan of Arkansas is published by Uproar Theatrics and had its first public reading in March 2026 at The Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater. Select acting credits include: Lyric Stage Boston (Urinetown), Wilbury Theatre Group (American Idiot), Provincetown Theater (The Jack of Hearts Club), Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (The Revolutionists, Reefer Madness, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged), and Harbor Stage Company (Liv at Sea). paigeoconnor.com.

Tickets for Readings Readings Readings Fest start at $15, with a full-day ticket available for $25, and can be purchased at outermostpac.org.

On Saturday November 28 at 7:00, Outermost Performing Arts Center presents a screening of Arlo Guthrie's Thanksgiving classic, Alice's Restaurant. Arlo Guthrie plays himself in this film based on his song of the same name. After getting kicked out of college, Arlo decides to visit his friend Alice for Thanksgiving dinner. After dinner is over, Arlo volunteers to take the trash to the dump, but finds it closed for the holiday, so he just dumps the trash in the bottom of a ravine. This simple act of littering gets him arrested, and sends him on a bizarre journey that ends with him in front of the draft board.

This screening is offered as a loving tribute to the late Alice Brock, the titular Alice and long-time resident of the Outer Cape, who passed away in 2024. Tickets are $10, and can be purchased at outermostpac.org

NOVEMBER AT OUTERMOST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:00pm

Making Movies

Presented by Payomet Performing Arts Center

Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 3:00pm

Between The Notes: An Afternoon of Music, Stories, and Conversation with flutist Jessi Rosinski

Presented by Outermost Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 22, 2026 starting at 12:00 noon

Readings Readings Readings Fest

Presented by Cody Sullivan

Saturday, November 28, 2026 at 7:00pm

Arlo Guthrie's Alice's Restaurant

Presented by Outermost Performing Arts Center

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