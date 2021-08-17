Northern NJ Community Foundation Announces Call For Artists For Women's Mural Project Celebrating Black Suffragists And Black Women

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative announces an open call to mural artists. A mural artist is needed for the "Women's Mural Project: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood, NJ". The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation is a not-for-profit organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey.

The NNJCF's ArtsBergen initiative in collaboration with its community partners -- The Women's Rights Information Center, Metro Community Center, and the Woman's Club of Englewood -- will implement the project. The mural will be painted on the east-facing wall of The Women's Rights Information Center building on Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New Jersey.

The project includes open workshops to capture and elevate the stories of Black women in Englewood, relating to the lives and accomplishments of Black suffragists. The mural will celebrate their voices, raise awareness about Black suffragists, and encourage civil discourse within the community.

The NNJCF seeks an artist or an artist team knowledgeable about creative placemaking or with experience working closely with community members, using a collaborative creative process to translate community input into public art. Women artists, who are culturally connected to the subject matter, are strongly encouraged to apply. Local artists are also encouraged to apply. The selected artist or artist team will receive $20,000 in total to design and paint the mural, plus a supply budget.

Artists applying to the call should submit an application by Friday, September 10, 2021. For further information about the project, an estimated timeline, selection criteria, and to apply, go to bit.ly/WomenMuralCall. Learn more about the Foundation and its ArtsBergen initiative on its website, www.nnjcf.org.