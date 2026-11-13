North Shore Civic Ballet Holiday Online Auction to Fund Dance Scholarships in Marblehead

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The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, Massachusetts, kicks off its annual holiday online auction on Friday, November 13.

The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. and continues through Friday, December 4, closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide dancers with the resources and training they need to study ballet in the North Shore region.

'Our annual holiday auction is a powerful catalyst to support aspiring dancers, raising critical funds for scholarships, choreography, equipment, and costuming that enable young artists in our region to pursue their passion for ballet and dance. This special event creates a symbiotic relationship between our dance community and local businesses. Participants in the auction support the arts and also discover exciting new local experiences they might never have encountered otherwise,' said Rosemary Grant, a member of the North Shore Civic Ballet's board of trustees.

Bidders can find a wide range of items to purchase in the online auction. Gift certificates and gift cards are available from retail shops, including On Your Toes Dancewear, Mud Puddle Toys, Marblehead Gardens, and The Salty Dogwood. Several regional restaurants in Massachusetts are also offering gift certificates, including, Village Roast Beef & Seafood, Amores Mexican Restaurant, Manhattan Sandwich Company, Café Vesuvius, Shubie's, The Muffin Shop, Mookie's at Mugford Café, The Beacon in Marblehead, Soall Viet Kitchen and Sage's Fusion Kitchen. Gift certificates are also available for Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks.

Plan a visit to a museum. The auction features passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, North Shore Children's Museum, Billings Farm & Museum, and Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Shoppers can also pursue gift certificates for experiences for the Red Sox, Level 99, and Balloons Bubbles Fun!. The auction features a necklace donated by Franny McKeever. Services available for bidding include a massage with Kelley Newton, a visit to Love Day Spa, and a Zumba session with Kellie.

During the North Shore Civic Ballet's 2025-2026 season, seven scholarships were awarded to students to study dance. 'The holiday auction is a transformative platform bringing together the community to support aspiring dancers' dreams,' said Paula K. Shiff, Artistic Director of the North Shore Civic Ballet. The online auction offers accessibility, running continuously and allowing global participation through a 24-7 digital platform. We invite everyone to engage with us by volunteering with the ballet company, encouraging local merchants to donate to the auction, purchasing gift cards, or contributing unused gift certificates to support young dancers' artistic journeys through scholarships, training and other needs.”

Financial contributions are also welcome and may be made directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law.

Donations of gift cards or gift certificates may be dropped off at the NSCB's home at the Marblehead School of Ballet, 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts, or call 781-631-6262 to schedule a pick-up. For more information about the North Shore Civic Ballet, the auction, and volunteer opportunities, call 781-631-6262 or visit the organization's website http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.



Photo Credit: Marblehead School of Ballet

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