"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
NEC Jazz Composers Workshop Orchestra to Perform Student-Composed Works at Brown Hall
The performance will take place on Tuesday, December 1.
New England Conservatory’s Jazz Studies department will present the first Jazz Composers Workshop Orchestra of the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, December 1 at Brown Hall. Pianist, composer, and NEC faculty member Frank Carlberg directs the 7:30 p.m. concert. Admission is free.
The ensemble performs original works by student composers, bringing new ideas to life through the power and versatility of the jazz orchestra. This concert offers a glimpse into the creative process and showcases the next generation of jazz composers at New England Conservatory.
About New England Conservatory (NEC)
Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1867, New England Conservatory (NEC) combines European musical traditions with American approaches to music education. The conservatory presents concerts at Jordan Hall and provides students with training in performance and musicianship.
NEC's notable alumni include Coretta Scott King, Florence Price, Tessa Lark, George Li, Inmo Yang, Yura Lee, Stefan Jackiw, Anthony Leon, Erica Petrocelli, Minsoo Sohn, Cecil Taylor, and Denyce Graves.
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