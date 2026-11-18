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New England Conservatory’s Jazz Studies department will present the first Jazz Composers Workshop Orchestra of the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, December 1 at Brown Hall. Pianist, composer, and NEC faculty member Frank Carlberg directs the 7:30 p.m. concert. Admission is free.

The ensemble performs original works by student composers, bringing new ideas to life through the power and versatility of the jazz orchestra. This concert offers a glimpse into the creative process and showcases the next generation of jazz composers at New England Conservatory.

About New England Conservatory (NEC)

Founded by Eben Tourjée in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1867, New England Conservatory (NEC) combines European musical traditions with American approaches to music education. The conservatory presents concerts at Jordan Hall and provides students with training in performance and musicianship.

NEC's notable alumni include Coretta Scott King, Florence Price, Tessa Lark, George Li, Inmo Yang, Yura Lee, Stefan Jackiw, Anthony Leon, Erica Petrocelli, Minsoo Sohn, Cecil Taylor, and Denyce Graves.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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