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Under the Covers returns for its 23rd year at Club Passim from December 11–13, featuring acclaimed Greater Boston-area songwriters Mark Erelli, Rose Cousins, Zachariah Hickman, and Jake Armerding. Across five shows over three nights, the ensemble will reimagine classic hits from artists like Fleetwood Mac and Blondie into intimate folk, Americana, and singer-songwriter arrangements. A beloved Club Passim tradition, every performance features a secret setlist revealed only when the artists take the stage. For tickets and showtimes, visit: www.passim.org.

This year's lineup brings together four celebrated mainstays of the folk and Americana traditions. Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Mark Erelli, a veteran performer with 14 albums to his name, shares the stage with Grammy nominee and two-time JUNO Award winner Rose Cousins. Completing the ensemble are standout bassist, producer, and longtime Ray Lamontagne collaborator Zachariah Hickman, alongside prolific multi-instrumentalist Jake Armerding, whose career spans more than 3,000 live shows alongside acts like Béla Fleck and Nickel Creek. Together, the four artists bring decades of shared musical history and collaborative spirit to the historic Harvard Square stage.

“'Under the Covers' started out as just a fun idea one year—I had no clue that it would turn into a 20-plus-year tradition expanding from one show to five shows over three nights,” said Matt Smith, Club Passim Managing Director. “The artists involved are brilliant songwriters on their own, and these shows highlight their love for the craft and the pure fun of great songs. You'll hear fresh takes on old favorites, and odds are you'll discover a song you'd never heard before and become a new fan.”

Club Passim will host Under the Covers December 11-13, 2026. Tickets are available at passim.org. Club Passim is located in Harvard Square at 47 Palmer St., Cambridge, MA 02138.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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