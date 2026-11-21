"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Marblehead School Of Ballet To Celebrate The Holidays Throughout December
December festivities include a holiday parade, a hot chocolate party, and a coat and pajama drive.
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) invites the public to celebrate the holidays with the school throughout December.
Join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual holiday parade, attend a hot chocolate party after the parade at the school, donate to the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet's seventh annual winter coat and pajama drive to help our neighbors in need, and give the gift of dance this season.
Christmas Walk Parade
Get into the holiday spirit and join the Marblehead School of Ballet in Marblehead's annual Christmas Walk Parade. On Saturday, December 5, join MSB at the Boston Yacht Club, located at 1 Front Street in Marblehead at 11:45 a.m. March with the school or watch students, family, and friends in the parade. After the parade, come back to MSB, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, to enjoy free hot chocolate and treats in the school's parking lot. For further information, contact MSB at 781-631-6262.For further information, contact MSB at 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.
Donate to the Annual Winter Coat and Pajama Drive
During this season of giving, the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) are holding their seventh annual drive for winter coats and pajamas to help our neighbors. The drive runs now through December 12. The coats will be given to Anton's Cleaners to clean and afterward, they will be donated to Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network. New pajamas are also being collected for children, 0 to six years of age, which will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity.
Donations of new or gently used warm winter coats for children and adults are needed. Anton's Cleaners will clean the coats free-of-charge. The cleaned garments will be distributed through the Coats for Kids and Families Partners Distribution Network to a range of nonprofit organizations for distribution to individuals and families experiencing hardships.
The new pajamas will be given to Lynn Economic Opportunity, a nonprofit in Lynn, Massachusetts to give to children in need. This agency is one of the largest providers of early education and care in southern Essex County, working with children and families.
Bring your winter coats or pajamas to the dance studio, located at 115 Pleasant Street in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Supporters of the drive must contact the school first at 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com to arrange a date and time to drop off donations.
Holiday Shopping
Finish your holiday shopping early this year and support dance and the arts! The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB), a nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, is holding its annual holiday online auction now through Friday, December 4. Bid on gift certificates and gift cards for a range of products, services, and experiences, including Red Sox tickets, Level 99, On Your Toes Dancewear, Once Upon a Dance, Marblehead Gardens, Mud Puddle Toys, fresh flowers from The Salty Dogwood, area restaurants, a Zumba session, a massage, and much more.
The NSCB's auction website page, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, is open for bids 24-7 worldwide now through Friday, December 4, closing at 6:00 p.m. The auction's proceeds provide dancers with the resources and training they need to study ballet in the North Shore region.
About Marblehead School of Ballet
The Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.
The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.
The MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB), a not-for-profit organization based at the school. The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.
For further information about the Marblehead School of Ballet and the North Shore Civic Ballet, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com and http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/ballet/the-company/. Follow the MSB and the NSCB on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) @MSB_ballet.
Photo Credit: Marblehead School of
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