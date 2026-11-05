MEXODUS to be Presented at American Repertory Theater in Decemeber

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American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) will present the muti-award winning musical Mexodus written by Drama Desk Award winners Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson Friday, December 4, 2026, through Sunday, January 10, 2027. Mexodus will be A.R.T.'s final production at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge before moving to its new home in Boston. The live-looped hip-hop musical directed by David Mendizábal will celebrate its opening on Thursday, December 10.

A story reclaimed. A legacy looped. You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran north—but what about the one that ran south, across the Rio Grande into Mexico? This hip-hop musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a bond that transcends borders. With live-looped music as layered as our country's past, this Helen Hayes Award-winning production reveals a hidden chapter of American history. The New York Times calls Mexodus, “A dazzling showcase not just for what music can be, but also for the ecstasy of making it.”

Mexodus was the most awarded Off-Broadway musical last season, recognized with four Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical, four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical, three Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Music, three Helen Hayes Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, and a Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, making it the first Off-Broadway musical in 30 years to win the latter.

Ticketholders to select performances are invited to stay for an afterparty with sets performed by ReaL P, winner of the 2019 and 2025 Boston Music Award for DJ of the year. Admission to afterparties is free with a ticket to performances on Thursdays, December 17, December 31, and January 7.

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