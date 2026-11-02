MEXODUS Leads Boston's 2026 Holiday Theatre Shows

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Boston is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Boston for November 2026.

Mexodus

American Repertory Theater - December 4, 2026 through January 10, 2027

A story reclaimed. A legacy looped. You know the story of the Underground Railroad that ran north—but what about the one that ran south, across the Rio Grande into Mexico? This hip-hop musical follows a freedom seeker and an unlikely ally as they forge a bond that transcends borders. With live-looped music as layered as our country’s past, this Helen Hayes Award-winning production reveals a hidden chapter of American history.

For tickets: click here.

Bat Boy: The Musical

The Umbrella Arts Center - Now through November 8, 2026

Umbrella Arts presents... BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL | September 25 - November 8, 2026 in Concord, MA

Half-bat, half-boy, ripped from the tabloid headlines, and thrust into the spotlight! In this camp horror comedy, a misunderstood monster seeks a place to belong. Taken in by a veterinarian, endeared to his adopted sister Shelly, and reviled by the locals, mild-mannered “Edgar” searches fiercely for a place he can truly be himself. Set to an eclectic pop-rock score by Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers the Musical), Edgar’s wild journey is a hilarious satire and an offbeat fable for the outsider in all of us.

For tickets: click here.

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird

Huntington Theatre - Now through November 8, 2026

Harper Lee’s enduring classicTo Kill a Mockingbirdis adapted anew asAaron Sorkin, the brilliant and beautifully idealistic creator ofThe West WingandA Few Good Men, returns to writing for the stage.

When upstanding lawyer Atticus Finch seeks justice for a wrongfully accused man, he is tested by the limits of his virtue and the uneasy work of forgiveness in a world ruptured in two. Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel has resonated powerfully for over six decades. What does it mean to revisit this beloved classic today with fresh eyes — to consider how far we’ve come, and how far we still need to go?

Artistic DirectorLoretta Grecocreates the first regional production of Sorkin’s soaring adaptation, especially for Boston.

For tickets: click here.

I AND YOU

The Umbrella Arts Center - Now through November 22, 2026

Umbrella Arts presents... I AND YOU, playing October 9 - November 22, 2026 in Concord, MA.

A homebound teen and an unexpected visitor clash over a Walt Whitman assignment that will lead them to a stunning epiphany. Caroline is sharp-witted, guarded, and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular, but as they debate ecstatic poetry, life and love, youth and mortality, they discover they are more connected than they may seem. A luminous play from America’s most-produced playwright Lauren Gunderson, I and You is a genuinely funny, deeply moving ode to all the unseen ways we are connected.

For tickets: click here.

Yeston & Kopit's Phantom

North Shore Music Theatre - Now through November 1, 2026

PHANTOM, the mesmerizing musical by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit, reimagines Gaston Leroux’s classic tale with soaring emotion and unforgettable beauty. This lavish production combines an exquisitely crafted story with a breathtaking score that has captivated audiences around the world. Set beneath the Paris Opera House, the story follows Erik, a brilliant but tormented musical genius who lives in the catacombs, and Christine, a young singer whose extraordinary voice awakens his heart. As love, jealousy, and destiny intertwine, Phantom reveals a more human and heartbreaking side of the legendary figure. Filled with passion, mystery, and hauntingly beautiful music, PHANTOM is musical theatre at its most timeless and romantic.

For tickets: click here.

1972

American Repertory Theater - Now through November 22, 2026

When a pregnant Hannah flees an abusive relationship, she finds unexpected camaraderie with three outcasts riding the rails of America, outrunning ghosts of their own. After barely escaping an illegal abortion, she meets the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risk everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere to turn. Inspired by true stories of these hidden heroes, this world-premiere rock opera performed as a heightened concert fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom.

1972 is written by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio with Jessie Nelson (Waitress, I Am Sam).

For tickets: click here.

The Bodyguard

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - November 6, 2026 through November 8, 2026

The international, award-winning smash-hit The Bodyguard, based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time”, alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense, and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

For tickets: click here.

American Premiere of "Requiem for America"

NEC's Jordan Hall - November 14, 2026 through November 14, 2026

Hailed for creating diverse, timely and relevant opera-theater, White Snake Projects (WSP) presents the U.S. premiere of Brent Michael Davids’s monumental orchestral work Requiem for America: Singing for the Invisible People. This profoundly moving musical work brings an abrupt and necessary shift of perspective amid the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Drawing deeply from his Native American heritage, Davids tackles the genocidal founding of America, challenging music norms and sanitized historical rhetoric to give voice to America’s invisible people: American Indians.

Following its acclaimed world premiere in London by the BBC Symphony Orchestra, Requiem for America premieres in America in a one-night only concert, November 14, 2026, at NEC’s Jordan Hall in Boston.

For tickets: click here.

Frozen

The Company Theatre - November 27, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Love is a force of nature in this enchanting tale, based on the Oscar-winning animated feature film. This Broadway version of Disney’s Frozen features an adult cast bringing magic, music, and spectacle to the stage, enhanced by stunning scenery and celestial lighting effects. Don’t miss the area premiere of this holiday offering for all ages; an unforgettable journey of sisterhood and the enduring power of love.

For tickets: click here.

The Nutcracker

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - November 27, 2026 through November 29, 2026

Experience the dazzling lighting and scenery by Broadway designers! Featuring live music from The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra, this production of The Nutcracker will enchant you with its brilliant dancing and vibrant costumes.

The Nutcracker is a two-act ballet by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky first performed in Russia in December 1892 and based on the stories of E.T.A. Hoffmann and Alexandre Dumas. The story revolves around Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll as a Christmas gift and then enters a magical world where the Nutcracker and other characters come to life.

Returning to lead the orchestra is Music Director and Conductor Jonathan McPhee, conductor emeritus of Boston Ballet.

For tickets: click here.

Love Actually In Concert

Emerson Colonial Theatre - December 6, 2026 through December 6, 2026

Love Actually is set in contemporary London in the weeks before Christmas and tells one story which weaves together a spectacular amount of love stories sometimes romantic, sometimes sad, sometimes stupid all funny in their own way.

With the film becoming a Christmas tradition for many, audiences attending the Love Actually In Concert tour will be invited to a unique way to watch the film: a full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto the big screen.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

Take a breathtaking tour of love’s delightful twists and turns as you fall under the spell of Love Actually and share in the laughs and charm live in concert.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts - December 17, 2026 through December 23, 2026

Gather the whole family for one of the most beloved stories ever told. Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the spirits of Christmas, and the power of redemption comes to life in The Hanover Theatre’s 19th annual production of Troy Siebels’ adaptation of A Christmas Carol.

This year, the production is reimagined by acclaimed director Billie Aken-Tyers, whose Broadway credits include the national tours of SIX and Beetlejuice, and, most recently, the four-time Tony-nominated Titanique. Featuring the stunning new set and projections of award-winning designer Kelly James Tighe, this magical production is the perfect way to celebrate the season together.

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

North Shore Music Theatre - December 3, 2026 through December 23, 2026

Don’t miss the holiday show The Boston Globe calls “FLAWLESS! Spellbinding for all ages!” Join the more than one million people who have been dazzled by this original, award-winning adaptation based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is a musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. Featuring traditional songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” “The Boar’s Head Carol,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” this one-of-a-kind production was created specifically for North Shore Music Theatre and has been delighting audiences every holiday season since 1989

For tickets: click here.

A Christmas Carol

The Unicorn Theatre - December 3, 2026 through December 20, 2026

Celebrate the season with one of Berkshire County’s most treasured holiday traditions. A Christmas Carol returns to Berkshire Theatre Group, inviting audiences of all ages to experience the warmth, wonder and joy of Charles Dickens’ enduring classic.

Journey through Victorian London as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Through extraordinary encounters and unforgettable moments, Scrooge is challenged to confront the life he has lived—and discover the hope, generosity and compassion that can transform the future.

Rich with holiday atmosphere, familiar Christmas carols and the timeless story that has captivated audiences for generations, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends. Whether it’s your first visit or a treasured annual tradition, you’ll leave inspired by Dickens’ enduring message of hope, compassion and the power of second chances.

For tickets: click here.

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