"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Present THE MEMORY OF MELODIES Concert at Middlesex Community College
The program features J.S. Bach's Keyboard Concerto in F minor with pianist Carmen Rodríguez-Peralta and a violin concerto by Lansing McLoskey.
The Lowell Chamber Orchestra is inviting audiences to experience "The Memory of Melodies," a concert exploring how music carries stories, traditions, and memories across generations. The performance takes place Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3:00 PM at the Richard and Nancy Donahue Academic Arts Center at Middlesex Community College in Lowell, MA.
The program brings together music spanning several centuries, from the lyricism of J.S. Bach to the orchestral arrangements of Ottorino Respighi and contemporary works that draw inspiration from personal, cultural, and musical histories.
The concert features J.S. Bach's Keyboard Concerto in F minor, BWV 1056, with pianist Carmen Rodríguez-Peralta as soloist. One of Bach's most beloved concertos, the work moves between dramatic orchestral exchanges, virtuosic passages, and the extraordinary serenity of its celebrated slow movement.
The program also includes "A Night with the Aristocrats" by Greek-American composer and guitarist Apostolos Paraskevas, a work for guitar, flute, and strings that blends dance-like energy with moments of reflection. Its musical language reflects the composer's Greek heritage and his interest in transforming everyday experiences into musical narratives. The composer will be performing the solo guitar part, and Wei Zhao, LCO's principal flute will be the soloist for this piece.
A highlight of the afternoon is "I Heard the Children Singing," a concerto for violin and orchestra by Lansing McLoskey, winner of the Lowell Chamber Orchestra's 2026 International Call-for-Scores, with violinist Krista Buckland-Reisner as soloist. Inspired by the nineteenth-century hymn "The Holy City," the four-movement work moves from turbulent orchestral passages to an exuberant conclusion, bringing together themes of memory, childhood, and collective expression. The LCO's Call for Scores provides an international platform for composers and brings new orchestral works to audiences in the Greater Lowell community.
The concert concludes with Ottorino Respighi's Antiche arie e danze, Suite No. 3, a beautifully crafted reimagining of Renaissance and Baroque melodies. Through lush orchestral textures, Respighi brings centuries-old dances and instrumental traditions into the sound world of the modern orchestra.
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