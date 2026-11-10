Lenny Clarke Joins Cast of HELLTOWN, Casey Sherman's True Crime Stage Play at Wilbur Theatre

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Actor Lenny Clarke (Rescue Me, Stronger, Fever Pitch) has joined the production of HELLTOWN, a true crime stage play written and directed by New York Times best-selling author & producer Casey Sherman, and adapted from his acclaimed 2022 novel. HELLTOWN will hold its world premiere at the historic Wilbur Theatre on April 11, 2027.

HELLTOWN has been dubbed the most terrifying story ever performed on stage. It's the frightening true story of sadistic serial killer Tony Costa, who was responsible for the murders of several women in Provincetown, Massachusetts in the late 1960's. Costa, a deadly cross between Charles Manson and Jack the Ripper, used his charm to lure his unsuspecting victims to their deaths in the dense wilderness and desolate dunes of Cape Cod. Literary icons Kurt Vonnegut and Norman Mailer join the hunt for the killer. The Associated Press calls HELLTOWN, 'an immersive and captivating journey into the mind of a serial killer!'

In the production, Clarke plays Chief Medical Examiner George Katsas. Katsas led the forensic investigation in the Boston Strangler case in the early 1960's and believed that he knew what true evil looked like. But nothing could prepare him for the horror he would later witness in Helltown.

'Lenny Clarke is an American comedy legend, especially given his roles in There's Something About Mary and Me, Myself and Irene. But he's also an incredible dramatic actor. The quiet intensity and pathos that he brought to his role of Uncle Teddy in the hit TV series, Rescue Me, represents a master class in acting,' said Casey Sherman. 'I've had the pleasure of watching Lenny work and his dedication to his craft will be a major asset to this production.'

Sherman, who has been called, 'One of America's greatest storytellers,' is also one of the creative minds behind Patriots Day starring Mark Wahlberg,The Finest Hours starring Chris Pine, and hulu's upcoming docuseries Hunting Whitey starring Ben Affleck. He also stars in Boston Strangler: Unheard Confession on NBC Peacock.

The ensemble cast for HELLTOWN will also feature Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Sorry, Baby), Gary Tanguay (The Chair Company), Michael Zuccola (The Vault), Jolin Etpison (Dexter: Born Again), Paul Kandarian (Hunting Whitey), Stephen Lattimer (The Finest Hours), Keith Rosary (Wings), Christine Mone (Night Chillers), Arthur Hiou (Bee Keeper 2), Kayla Caulfield (CODA), Kevin Lasit (James Patterson's CROSS), Thorie Jilson (A NightMARE with Casey Sherman), Russ Gannon (Eephus), Heather Whitty (Sound of Metal), Cindy Lentol (A Cape Cod Christmas), Ava Frechette (Legally Blonde), etc.

Grammy nominee and Blues legend James Montgomery has composed and will perform new music live on stage for the production.

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