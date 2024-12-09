Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Boston Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 16%

Kaden Scopelitti - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 12%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 9%

Jeanne Cheverie Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 8%

Alison Hall - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 8%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Aaron Swiniuch - OLIVER! - Stage 284 7%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 5%

Susan Cheboukjian and Beth Kennedy, - HELLO, DOLLY! - Vocies of Hope Boston 4%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Holly Stone - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 4%

Jill Tokac & Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Brooke Meehan - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 12%

Sonya Tayeh - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 9%

Bianca Pietro - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Constantine Baecher - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

Christopher Shin - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Robert La Fosse - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 4%

T. Oliver Reed - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Schanaya Barrows - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Larry Sousa - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Victoria Awakward - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Giana Gualda - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Larry Sousa - ALL SHOOK UP - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Hannah Rezendes - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Judith Chaffee - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Jon Lehrer - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

Richard J. Hinds - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 1%

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 24%

Anna Silva - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Sarah Wolman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 9%

Heather Daley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Rena Pemper Rodriguez - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Laura Brooks Dillon - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Hoermann - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 6%

Lisa Belsky - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 5%

Josh Telepman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Lisa Belsky - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Liz Peet - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

Shahn Knights - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 19%

Sandy Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Zoë Sundra - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 7%

Emerald City Theatricals - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Thom Markee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Christine Rowland - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

Meagan Bellao - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Wehling - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 4%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Emilio Sosa - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Seth Bodie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Chelsea Kerl - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 3%

Bethany Mullins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Rebecca Glick - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 3%

Jennifer Greeke - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Seth Bodie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Qween Jean - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 2%

Cynthia Bermudes - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Greeke - A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%

Jan Greeke - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%

Luna Gomberg - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 1%

Deirdre Gerrard - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 12%

Craig Cormier - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 11%

Zoe Bradford - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 8%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Terrie Hyde - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 7%

Toni Ruscio - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Joan McKenzie Baird - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 6%

Katie Swimm - TUCK EVERLASTIN - Footlight Club 5%

Linda Schoonmaker - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Todd Coolidge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 5%

Andrew Rhodes - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Jaimee Banks - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 4%

Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 4%

Jon DiPrima and Dana Siegel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis - HELLO DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Sami Mushin - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 13%

Rachel Chavkin - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Courtney O'Connor - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 6%

Ryan Mardesich - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

Alexandra Dietrich - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 5%

David Drake - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Nick Vargas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth lyric theater 4%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Matthew Greene - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Kevin P Hill - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Megan Blouin-Little - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse center for the arts 3%

Rachel Chavkin and Keenan Tyler Oliphant - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Robert W. Schneider - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Marianne Elliott - COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Laurence Connor and James Powell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Raye Lynn Mercer - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 17%

Michael Hammond - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 11%

John J Weltman - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Michael Pevzner - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Allison Foster - ROMEO AND JULIET - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Marianne Phinney - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Jeremy Marquez - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 6%

Rachel Hall - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Megan Lummus - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Jon Baril - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 4%

Janet Pohli - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 4%

Kevin Nessman - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

Lily Narbonne - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater 2%

John O’Meara - THE PILLOWMAN - Kresge Theatre Company 2%

Lynne Johnson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Eventide Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 9%

Diane Paulus - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

Bradley Boutcher - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 7%

Bryn Boice - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 7%

John Wayland Somers - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Victoria Townsend - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage 2 6%

Weylin Symes - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

Daisy Walker - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Chris Ortiz - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Armando Rivera - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 4%

Margot Bordelon - JONH PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

Ted Hewlett - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Courtney O'Connor - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Janice Goldberg - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Lily Narbonne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Diane Paulus and P. Carl - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 3%

Megan Lummus - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Atac 2%

Mariela Lopez-Ponce - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Jesse Garlick - SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theatre Co. 2%

Dawn M. Simmons - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jess Chayes - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

MJ Bruder Munafo - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Jesse Garlick - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 14%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 12%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 5%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 4%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 4%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 3%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 3%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 6%

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 3%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 30%

Kit Carda - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 14%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 13%

Bryan Lussier - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 13%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 12%

Eliot Sicard - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Sam Biondillo - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Aja M. Jackson - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 10%

Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 10%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Alan C. Edwards - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Aja M. Jackson - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLIAN - Huntington Theatre Company 6%

Dan Efros - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Kat Zhou - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

Stephen Petrilli - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Patricia M. Nichols - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Deb Sullivan - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Franklin Meissner, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Michael Clark Wonson - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Jack Mehler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North shore music theatre 3%

Andrea Sala - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 2%

Natasha Katz - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Deb Sullivan - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jen Schriever - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 2%

Cha See - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 1%

Jeff Adelberg - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%

Karen Perlow - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Baron E. Pugh - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 15%

J Senja Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre at the Mount 14%

Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 10%

John Eldridge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 7%

Steve Bass - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 7%

Alan Freedman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 7%

Peg DiGrazia Clark - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 7%

Kellie Tropeano - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 7%

Benjamin Grow - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Marilyn Whipple - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

David Flowers - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

Matthew Jacobs - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Ryan Solero - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Dan Rodriguez - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 9%

Dan Rodriguez - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 8%

Dan Ryan - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 6%

Stephen Brooker, John Cameron, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Metcalfe - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 6%

Kimberly Grigsby - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

John Thomas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Sarah Troxler - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

David Coleman Freeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Bill Peek - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 5%

Milton Granger - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Wiley Deweese - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 4%

Miles Plant - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Hallie Wetzell - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Dan Rodriguez - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Matthew Stern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

David Coleman and conductor Jeffrey Leonard - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jenny Tsai - PINOCCHIO TBE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

David Freeman Coleman - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Roberto Sinha and Nadia DiGiallonardo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Simon Hale and Conor McPhearson - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Emerson Colonial Theatre 1%

Ken Yanagisawa - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 1%

Nathan Varga - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Paul Woodel - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 0%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 13%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 10%

TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 7%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 5%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 4%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 2%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 7%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 3%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Central Square Theatre 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 13%

Adeline DeFeo - TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 8%

Torrance (as Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde) - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 6%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Gianna Doherty - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 5%

Adam Sell - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Julie Bouchard - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 5%

Charlotte Delaney - SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 5%

John J Weltman - OLIVER! - Academy of performing Arts 4%

Chrissy Lamont - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Mark Peterson - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 3%

Amos Byrne - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Sean Perry - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Chris Brindley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Liam Devine - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

David Saunders - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Linnea Lyerly - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

Paul Richardson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Todd Vickstrom - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Eliza Healey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Jen Stearns - GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 2%

Jason Denton - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Company Theatre 2%

Kourtney Slowik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%

Meghan Rose - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Matthew Brendan Ford - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Abigail Casey - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

Zack Johnson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Solea Pfeiffer - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 4%

Aidan Levinson - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Sara Landry - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 4%

Anthony Pires. Jr - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Zayne Zapata - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Brittany Rolfs - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Brian McGee - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 3%

Davron Monroe - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 3%

Ben Levi Ross - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kai Clifton - A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 3%

Ash Moran - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Alec Diem - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Joy Clark - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 3%

Isaac Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Nick Cartell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Kathy St George - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theater 2%

Ali Funkhouser - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Joy Clark - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jared Troilo - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jeremy Radin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Christopher Chew - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Christopher Chew - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 9%

Elizabeth Lovley - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 8%

Alex Boyle - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 7%

Aidan Collins - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Mary Beth Murphy - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 5%

Carol Stearns - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 5%

Francis Freel - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 4%

Shawna Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 4%

Randy Doyle - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Max Dexter - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Eli Grover - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Krishan Oberoi - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Tess O’Brien - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 3%

Dani Masterpolo - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 3%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Carla Mariarosa Perrotta - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%

Olivia Stuart - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 2%

Patrick French - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Katherine McCrackin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Michael Mazzone - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 2%

Ricky Bourgeois - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Billy Lewand - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Melissa Barrata - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Eliza Fichter - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Billy Del Sesto - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Aimee Doherty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 11%

Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Anthony Pires, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 7%

Leigh Barrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Alison Butts - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Joe MacDougal - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 4%

Adrianna Mitchell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Brandon Curry - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Tony Estrella - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Aimee Doherty - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Chloe Olwell - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 3%

Dan Kelly - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 3%

Tonye Patano - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 3%

Danica Jensen - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 2%

Paula Plum - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

Ella Mooradian - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 2%

Paola Ferrer - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Jennifer Van Dyck - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Michael Hisamoto - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Luis Negrón - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Japhet Balaban - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Brianna Martinez - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Christine Farrell - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Casandra Victoria - NOISES OFF - Keegan Theatre 2%

Peter Mill - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 14%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 10%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 9%

THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 9%

THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 8%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 3%

THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 3%



Best Play (Professional)

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 14%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 12%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 9%

YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre Company 5%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 4%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 4%

A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 3%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 3%

SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 3%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 3%

THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - LANES COVEN THEATER CO 2%

LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera 43%

LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 20%

MONKEY: A KUNG FU PUPPET PARABLE - WHITE SNAKE PROJECTS 15%

A HAND OF BRIDGE - Mystic Side Opera House 11%

THE BURNING FIERY FURNACE - Enigma Chamber Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 23%

Jeff Boisseau - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 15%

Fred Gallagher - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 12%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 10%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 9%

Jim Gross - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 8%

Toni Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 7%

JP Pizzuti - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 5%

Jeremy Barnett - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 12%

Amy Rubin - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Mimi Lien - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

Ellen Rousseau - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Cameron McEachern - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

James Rotondo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Ant Ma - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Thea Goldman - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 4%

David Arsenault - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Arnulfo Maldonado - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Janie E Howland - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

James J. Fenton - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Cameron McEachern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Matt Kinley - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Janie Howland - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Szu Feng-Chen - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Janie Howland - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Peyton Tavares - THE BOOK OF WILL - Hub Theatre Company of Boston 1%

Janie Howland - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%

Katy Monthei - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%

Kristen Robinson - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre 1%

Janie E. Howland - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 33%

Chris Tess - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 14%

Greg Dana - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 12%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 10%

Larry Dysart - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - GASLIGHT - Merrimack Repertory 6%

Hannah Abraham - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Tony Gayle - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 9%

Adam Smith - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 8%

Alex Berg - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

David Drake/Sami Parazin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 7%

Chris Page - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 5%

James Cannon - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Jon King - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Alex Berg - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Pat Dzierzak - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Andrew Duncan Will - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

Sebastian Nixon - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Walter Trarbach - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Mick Potter - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Daniel Lundberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Sebastian Nixon - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Arshan Gailus - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Sinan Refik Zafar - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 3%

Brendan F Doyle - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Andrew Duncan Will - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Julian Crocamo - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Merrimack Repertory 1%

ien DeNio - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Paul James Prendergast - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre 10%

Andrew Farina - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 9%

Zach Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 8%

Abby Waterhouse - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

Jack Baumrind - OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Dawn Ross - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 5%

Cathy Kang - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 5%

Arden McAuliffe - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Phil Curcuru - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 4%

Liz Mongrello - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 3%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

Bradley Boutcher - TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Vicki Culligan - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 3%

Declan Kelley Heafitz - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 3%

Sue Brother - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Noah Turner - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Christina Pierro-Biggins - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Timmy Chase - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Trish Aponte - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Stephen Russo - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Emily Ovesen - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Mark Linehan - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Mark Peterson - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Erin Anderson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Tyler DeCouto - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 7%

Taylor Cloutier - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 7%

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 7%

Alaina Mills - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

Michelle Moran - INTO THE WOODS - The Firehouse center for the arts 6%

Gracie O'Leary - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Adam Grupper - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

Todd Yard - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Dallas Jimmer - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Brendan Stefanik - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Madison Mayer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 3%

Anneke Angstadt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Eleri Ward - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kathy St. George - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Lisa Yuen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Tim Lawton - THE FULL MONTY - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

David Friday - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

Nick Cearley - WAITRESS - Cape playhouse 2%

Christopher Lewis - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Brooke Jacob - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Amira - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 2%

Dan Callaway - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Tzintli Cerda - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

David Livingston - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 1%

Kailey Boyle - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 15%

Toni Ruscio - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 10%

Amy Keegan - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 9%

Drew Krauss - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Carla Perrotta - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

Lauren Kwong - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Charlotte Delaney - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 7%

Peter Adams - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 7%

Quinton Kappel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Tom Marsh - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Colin Bourget - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 4%

Gordon Ellis - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

Craig Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 3%

Kasia Greaney - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%

Joan Marie Dewsnap - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emilia Tagliani - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Sonya Richards - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Esme Allen - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Shakespeare Project 6%

Rudy Pankow - RUDY PANKOW - American Repertory Theater 6%

Brogan Nelson - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 5%

Sam Perwin - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Karl Gregory - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Jane Staab - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Sandy Clancy - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Cleveland Nicoll - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Sam David Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Erin osullivan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Mike Daniel - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Malachi rosen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Kate Fitzgerald - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Ryan Winkles - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

Ethan DePuy - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Cidália Santos - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

J.B. Barricklo - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Liza Giangrande - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Maureen Keiller - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Julia Herzberg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Nate Oaks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

John Tracey - TWELFTH NIGHT - Hanover Theater Repertory 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 15%

Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 10%

Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Worcester County Light Opera Company 6%

Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Needham Community Theatre 5%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Theatre at the Mount 4%

Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Footlight Club 4%

Mass Arts Center 3%

Curtain Call Theatre (Braintree, MA) 3%

Voices of Hope Boston 3%

Theatre at the Bell 3%

Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Break-a-Leg Theater Works 3%

Curtain Call Theatre 3%

A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Windhover Performing Arts Center 2%

Metrowest Family Theatre 2%

Calliope Productions 1%

Acme Theater 1%

Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre 10%

Wheelock Family Theatre 10%

American Repertory Theater 8%

Studio Theatre Worcester 8%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 7%

BCA Plaza Theatre 6%

The Provincetown Theater 5%

Moonbox Productions 5%

Speakeasy Stage 4%

Lyric Stage Boston 4%

The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

Reagle Music Theatre 4%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

Huntington Theatre 4%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Americana Theatre Company 2%

Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Boston Opera Collaborative 2%

Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Central Square Theatre 1%

Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 1%

Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Commonwealth Lyric Theater 0%



Comments