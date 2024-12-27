Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards; EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD at BCA Plaza Theatre Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Boston Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 18%

Kaden Scopelitti - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 10%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 10%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

Jeanne Cheverie Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 8%

Alison Hall - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 7%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 7%

Aaron Swiniuch - OLIVER! - Stage 284 6%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 5%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 5%

Holly Stone - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Susan Cheboukjian and Beth Kennedy, - HELLO, DOLLY! - Vocies of Hope Boston 5%

Jill Tokac & Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Brooke Meehan - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 2%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Antonakos Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 15%

Sonya Tayeh - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 8%

Bianca Pietro - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 7%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 6%

Christopher Shin - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 6%

Constantine Baecher - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

T. Oliver Reed - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Schanaya Barrows - IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 4%

Robert La Fosse - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 4%

Larry Sousa - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Giana Gualda - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Victoria Awakward - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Hannah Rezendes - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Judith Chaffee - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Larry Sousa - ALL SHOOK UP - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Richard J. Hinds - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Jon Lehrer - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Joe Michienzie - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 25%

Anna Silva - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Heather Daley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Sarah Wolman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 8%

Laura Brooks Dillon - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Rena Pemper Rodriguez - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Hoermann - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 6%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 5%

Lisa Belsky - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 5%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Josh Telepman - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 4%

Liz Peet - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

Lisa Belsky - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Shahn Knights - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Alicia Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 21%

Sandy Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Zoë Sundra - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 6%

Thom Markee - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Emerald City Theatricals - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Andrew Wehling - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 5%

Christine Rowland - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

Meagan Bellao - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Michael Krass - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 3%

Emilio Sosa - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Jennifer Greeke - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Rachel Padula-Shufelt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Bethany Mullins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Wilberth Gonzalez and Paloma Young - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Chelsea Kerl - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 3%

Seth Bodie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Rebecca Glick - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Cynthia Bermudes - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Qween Jean - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 2%

Seth Bodie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jennifer Greeke - A SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 1%

Jan Greeke - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%

Luna Gomberg - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 1%

Jennifer Greeke - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 21%

Craig Cormier - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 9%

Alexandra Dietrich - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Terrie Hyde - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

Toni Ruscio - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Linda Schoonmaker - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Alyssa Burke - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Katie Swimm - TUCK EVERLASTIN - Footlight Club 5%

Joan McKenzie Baird - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 5%

Jaimee Banks - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Rhodes - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

Todd Coolidge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 5%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 4%

Jason Hair-Wynn - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 4%

Jon DiPrima and Dana Siegel - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Kyle Wrentz and Healy Sammis - HELLO DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Sami Mushin - ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 15%

Rachel Chavkin - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Alexandra Dietrich - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 5%

Courtney O'Connor - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 5%

David Drake - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Ryan Mardesich - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Alexander Prokhorov-Tolstoy - PINOCCHIO THE MUSICAL - Commonwealth lyric theater 4%

Larry Sousa - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Rachel Bertone - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Nick Vargas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Ilyse Robbins - MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Matthew Greene - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

Kyle Pleasant - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Kevin P Hill - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Sergio Trujillo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kevin P Hill - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Marianne Elliott - COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Laurence Connor and James Powell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Rachel Chavkin and Keenan Tyler Oliphant - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

Megan Blouin-Little - FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY THE MUSICAL - The Firehouse center for the arts 2%

Robert W. Schneider - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Rachel Bertone - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Kevin P Hill - ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Raye Lynn Mercer - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Craig Cormier - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 16%

Michael Hammond - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 12%

John J Weltman - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Allison Foster - ROMEO AND JULIET - Curtain Call Theatre 7%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 7%

Jeremy Marquez - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Michael Pevzner - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Marianne Phinney - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 6%

Rachel Hall - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Megan Lummus - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Janet Pohli - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 4%

Kevin Nessman - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

Jon Baril - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 4%

John O’Meara - THE PILLOWMAN - Kresge Theatre Company 2%

Lynne Johnson - BLITHE SPIRIT - Eventide Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Brad Reinking - THE MANIC MOBOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 8%

Diane Paulus - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

Lily Narbonne - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 7%

David Drake - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 6%

Bryn Boice - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

John Wayland Somers - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Victoria Townsend - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company Stage 2 6%

Bradley Boutcher - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 6%

Weylin Symes - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 6%

Armando Rivera - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 4%

Courtney O'Connor - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Daisy Walker - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Chris Ortiz - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Margot Bordelon - JONH PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

Ted Hewlett - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Janice Goldberg - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Jesse Garlick - SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theatre Co. 3%

Mariela Lopez-Ponce - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Diane Paulus and P. Carl - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 2%

MJ Bruder Munafo - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 2%

Megan Lummus - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Atac 2%

Dawn M. Simmons - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jess Chayes - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 15%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 10%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 7%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 5%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 4%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 4%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 4%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 3%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 15%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 3%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 3%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 31%

Kit Carda - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 13%

Bryan Lussier - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 13%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 13%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 12%

Eliot Sicard - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Sam Biondillo - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 7%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dennis Schneider - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 12%

Aja M. Jackson - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 9%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Alan C. Edwards - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 7%

Aja M. Jackson - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLIAN - Huntington Theatre Company 6%

Dan Efros - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Stephen Petrilli - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 4%

Kat Zhou - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Patricia M. Nichols - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Paule Constable - LES MISERABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Franklin Meissner, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Deb Sullivan - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Andrea Sala - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 3%

Michael Clark Wonson - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 3%

Jack Mehler - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North shore music theatre 2%

Natasha Katz - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Lucas Cotterman - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Karen Perlow - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Cha See - BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 2%

Deb Sullivan - TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Jen Schriever - ROMEO & JULIET - American Repertory Theater 1%

Jeff Adelberg - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Matt Cunningham - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 17%

Robert McDonough - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 16%

J Senja Morgan - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre at the Mount 11%

Peg DiGrazia Clark - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 7%

Steve Bass - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 7%

Alan Freedman - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 6%

John Eldridge - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 6%

Benjamin Grow - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Kellie Tropeano - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 6%

Marilyn Whipple - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

David Flowers - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

Matthew Jacobs - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Ryan Solero - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Keith Belanger - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Dan Rodriguez - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 8%

Dan Rodriguez - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

Dan Ryan - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 6%

Stephen Brooker, John Cameron, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Metcalfe - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 6%

John Thomas - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Kimberly Grigsby - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

Sarah Troxler - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Bill Peek - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 5%

David Coleman Freeman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Wiley Deweese - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 4%

Milton Granger - FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Miles Plant - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Hallie Wetzell - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 3%

Dan Rodriguez - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 3%

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 2%

David Coleman and conductor Jeffrey Leonard - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Stern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Jenny Tsai - PINOCCHIO TBE MUSICAL - Commonwealth Lyric Theater 2%

David Freeman Coleman - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Roberto Sinha and Nadia DiGiallonardo - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

Simon Hale and Conor McPhearson - GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Emerson Colonial Theatre 1%

Ken Yanagisawa - LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 1%

Nathan Varga - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Paul Woodel - BILLY BALOO - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 14%

THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 8%

JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theater 8%

TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 6%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 5%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 5%

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Pentucket Players 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 3%

SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 3%

ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 3%

SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 2%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 1%

ORPHIE AND THE BOOK OF HEROES - VOICES BOSTON 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 16%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 7%

GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 5%

NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

IN THE HEIGHTS - The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

FROZEN THE MUSICAL - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 3%

AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Central Square Theatre 2%

COMPANY - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - The Firehouse Center for the Arts 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Gilbert Dabady - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 13%

Torrance (as Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde) - JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL - The Norwood Theatre 9%

Adeline DeFeo - TUCK EVERLASTING - footlight club 7%

Will Farfard Jr. - A CHORUS LINE - Acting Out! Theatre Company 5%

Adam Sell - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

Gianna Doherty - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 4%

Charlotte Delaney - SEUSSICAL - Metrowest Family Theatre 4%

Julie Bouchard - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 4%

John J Weltman - OLIVER! - Academy of performing Arts 4%

Amos Byrne - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Chrissy Lamont - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 3%

Sean Perry - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Jen Stearns - GROUNDHOG DAY - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Chris Brindley - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Mark Peterson - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 3%

David Saunders - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Liam Devine - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Eliza Healey - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Jason Denton - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - The Company Theatre 2%

Todd Vickstrom - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Paul Richardson - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Linnea Lyerly - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Meghan Rose - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Matthew Brendan Ford - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Kourtney Slowik - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chestnut Street Playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Christine Armenion - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 12%

Aimee Doherty - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 7%

Abigail Casey - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 6%

Anthony Pires. Jr - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 5%

Solea Pfeiffer - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

Zack Johnson - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Sara Landry - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 5%

Aidan Levinson - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Zayne Zapata - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Brian McGee - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 3%

Brittany Rolfs - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Ben Levi Ross - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 2%

Kai Clifton - A STRANGE LOOP - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Davron Monroe - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 2%

Nick Cartell - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Isaac Powell - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 2%

Joy Clark - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 2%

Alec Diem - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

Ash Moran - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 2%

Kathy St George - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theater 2%

Ali Funkhouser - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Stuart Harmon - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 2%

Jared Troilo - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 1%

Christopher Chew - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

Jeremy Radin - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

David Allen Prescott - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 8%

Aidan Collins - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 7%

Alex Boyle - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 6%

Elizabeth Lovley - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

Carol Stearns - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 6%

Mary Beth Murphy - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 6%

Eli Grover - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Shawna Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 4%

Francis Freel - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 4%

Randy Doyle - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Max Dexter - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Tess O’Brien - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 3%

Eliza Fichter - MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Krishan Oberoi - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 3%

Olivia Stuart - PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 3%

Katherine McCrackin - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - A Common Thread Theatre Company 3%

Carla Mariarosa Perrotta - BLOOD RELATIONS - Theatre III 3%

Dani Masterpolo - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Josh Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 2%

Billy Lewand - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Michael Mazzone - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 2%

Billy Del Sesto - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 2%

Patrick French - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 2%

Ricky Bourgeois - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Jim Barton - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Thetaer 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Sandy Clancy - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 9%

Anthony Pires, Jr. - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

Leigh Barrett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Alison Butts - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Adrianna Mitchell - A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 5%

Joe MacDougal - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 4%

Aimee Doherty - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Brandon Curry - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

Tony Estrella - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Danica Jensen - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 3%

Tonye Patano - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 3%

Dan Kelly - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 3%

Chloe Olwell - RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 3%

Paula Plum - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Ella Mooradian - THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 3%

Paola Ferrer - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

Japhet Balaban - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Michael Hisamoto - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Brianna Martinez - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Casandra Victoria - NOISES OFF - Keegan Theatre 2%

Luis Negrón - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Jennifer Van Dyck - SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Bill Mootos - NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

Ricardo 'Ricky' Holguin - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 2%

Marianna Bassham - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 16%

THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 14%

DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 11%

PUFFS - Acting Out! Theatre Company 10%

THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 6%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 6%

THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 5%

PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 5%

THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 3%



Best Play (Professional)

PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 12%

ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 11%

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 9%

YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 5%

FAT HAM - Huntington Theatre Company 5%

THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 5%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 4%

RED - Boutcher Theatre Company 4%

LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

NETWORK - Umbrella Arts Center 3%

THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 3%

SUMMER, 1976 - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 3%

BECOMING A MAN - American Repertory Theater 3%

LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 2%

THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS - Lanes Coven 2%

KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 1%

MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Lyric Stage Boston 1%



Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

EURYDICE - Boston Lyric Opera 42%

LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN - Boston Opera Collaborative 21%

MONKEY: A KUNG FU PUPPET PARABLE - WHITE SNAKE PROJECTS 16%

A HAND OF BRIDGE - Mystic Side Opera House 10%

THE BURNING FIERY FURNACE - Enigma Chamber Opera 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 23%

Jeff Boisseau - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre at the Mount 12%

Fred Gallagher - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 12%

Derek Grant Martin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Stonehill Theatre Company 10%

Heather Daley - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 9%

Jim Gross - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 8%

Toni Telepman - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 7%

Jeremy Barnett - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

JP Pizzuti - THE LITTLE PRINCE - Longy Opera 6%

Jim Gross - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Matty Gregg - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Amy Rubin - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 8%

David Plante - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Mimi Lien - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 6%

Cameron McEachern - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 5%

Ellen Rousseau - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Christopher Ostrom - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

James Rotondo - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Ant Ma - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Thea Goldman - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 4%

David Arsenault - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Derek Grant Martin - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 3%

James J. Fenton - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 3%

Cameron McEachern - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Company 3%

Arnulfo Maldonado - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Matt Kinley - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 2%

Janie E Howland - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Company 2%

Szu Feng-Chen - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Janie Howland - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

MOrgan Dyer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Janie E. Howland - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Janie Howland - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Peyton Tavares - THE BOOK OF WILL - Hub Theatre Company of Boston 1%

Katy Monthei - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 1%

Janie Howland - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 34%

Chris Tess - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 13%

Greg Dana - A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 12%

Michael Jay - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - Yorick Ensemble 10%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - ROMEO & JULIET - Triad Theatre Company 10%

Larry Dysart - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 10%

Robert Carlton Stimmel - GASLIGHT - Merrimack Repertory 6%

Hannah Abraham - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Christian DeKnatel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 14%

Tony Gayle - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 8%

Adam Smith - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 7%

Alex Berg - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Lyric Stage Boston 7%

David Drake/Sami Parazin - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 6%

James Cannon - JERSEY BOYS - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Jon King - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Pat Dzierzak - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 4%

Chris Page - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 4%

Alex Berg - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg - HADESTOWN - Boch Center Wang Theatre 4%

Andrew Duncan Will - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Greater Boston Stage Company 4%

Mick Potter - LES MISÈRABLES - Citizens Bank Opera House 3%

Sebastian Nixon - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Daniel Lundberg - ROMEO AND JULIET - American Repertory Theater 3%

Walter Trarbach - REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES - American Repertory Theater 3%

Sebastian Nixon - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 3%

Arshan Gailus - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Sinan Refik Zafar - JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN - Huntington Theatre Company 2%

Brendan F Doyle - MR. POPPER'S PENGUINS - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Andrew Duncan Will - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Julian Crocamo - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Lindsay Jones - SPIRITUS: VIRGIL'S DANCE - Merrimack Repertory 1%

ien DeNio - SMART - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 1%

Liam Bellman-Sharpe - MISS MAYBELLINE'S NOCTURNAL FLIGHTS OF FANCY - Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Benjamin Cavallo-Smith - MEAN GIRLS - The Company Theatre 12%

Andrew Farina - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 9%

Zach Norton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Quigg Creations 7%

Abby Waterhouse - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 6%

Cathy Kang - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 5%

Jack Baumrind - OLIVER! - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Liz Mongrello - KINKY BOOTS - The Company Theatre 5%

Dawn Ross - THE PROM - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Hallie Grace Nowicki - BRIGHT STAR - Curtain Call Theatre 4%

Arden McAuliffe - THE MUSIC MAN - Needham Community Theatre 4%

Phil Curcuru - GROUNDHOG DAY: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at the Bell 3%

Bradley Boutcher - TRAIL TO OREGON - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Vicki Culligan - CINDERELLA - The Company Theatre 3%

Stephen Russo - ASSASSINS - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Noah Turner - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Kaitlyn Ekstrom-Doig - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 3%

Sue Brother - SISTER ACT - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Declan Kelley Heafitz - HELLO, DOLLY! - Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

Timmy Chase - THE PROM - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Trish Aponte - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%

Christina Pierro-Biggins - NINE - Worcester County Light Opera Company 2%

Emily Ovesen - HELLO, DOLLY! - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Erin Anderson - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Mark Linehan - GUYS AND DOLLS - Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Mark Peterson - THE MUSIC MAN - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Phillip Laks - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 11%

Taylor Cloutier - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL HD - BCA Plaza Theatre 10%

Tyler DeCouto - NUNSENSE - New Bedford Festival Theatre 8%

Alaina Mills - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

Michelle Moran - INTO THE WOODS - The Firehouse center for the arts 5%

Adam Grupper - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 5%

Gracie O'Leary - REEFER MADNESS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 4%

Brendan Stefanik - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 4%

Todd Yard - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 4%

Dallas Jimmer - SWEENEY TODD - Moonbox Productions 3%

Anneke Angstadt - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Madison Mayer - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - The Provincetown Theater 3%

Eleri Ward - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 3%

Kathy St. George - URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

David Friday - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 2%

Lisa Yuen - SOUTH PACIFIC - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Brooke Jacob - TOOTSIE - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Christopher Lewis - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Reagle Music Theatre 2%

Nick Cearley - WAITRESS - Cape playhouse 2%

Tim Lawton - THE FULL MONTY - Umbrella Arts Center 2%

Tzintli Cerda - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Matthew Amira - GATSBY - American Repertory Theater 1%

David Livingston - AMELIE THE MUSICAL - Stonehill Theatre Company 1%

Dan Callaway - BRIGHT STAR - Franklin Performing Arts Company 1%

Ricardo 'Ricky' Holguin - NEXT TO NORMAL - Central Square Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Kristen Licht - THE ODD COUPLE - Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 13%

Amy Keegan - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 10%

Toni Ruscio - SILENT SKY - Curtain Call Theatre 9%

Carla Perrotta - THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI - Marblehead Little Theatre 9%

Drew Krauss - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Lauren Kwong - THE CRUCIBLE - Needham Community Theatre 8%

Charlotte Delaney - PLAZA SUITE - A Common Thread Theatre Company 7%

Peter Adams - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 7%

Quinton Kappel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Tom Marsh - WAITING FOR GODOT - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Colin Bourget - DEFINITIVE - Kresge Theatre Company 4%

Gordon Ellis - THE SQUIRRELS - Acme Theater 4%

Kasia Greaney - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 4%

Craig Ciampa - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Vokes Theater 3%

Joan Marie Dewsnap - BABY JANE - The Company Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Emilia Tagliani - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

Brad Walker - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Sonya Richards - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Brogan Nelson - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Speakeasy Stage 6%

Esme Allen - ROMEO & JULIET - Actors Shakespeare Project 6%

Rudy Pankow - RUDY PANKOW - American Repertory Theater 5%

Karl Gregory - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - The Provincetown Theater 5%

Sam Perwin - LIBERTY TALKS - Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 5%

Jane Staab - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Cleveland Nicoll - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Sandy Clancy - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Sam David Cohen - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Wheelock Family Theatre 4%

Erin osullivan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Kate Fitzgerald - THIRST - Lyric Stage Boston 3%

Malachi rosen - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

J.B. Barricklo - YELLOW FACE - Lyric Stage Boston 2%

Liza Giangrande - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Ryan Winkles - THE WINTER'S TALE - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 2%

Mike Daniel - PROOF - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

Ethan DePuy - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Cidália Santos - THE MANIC MONOLOGUES - Moonbox Productions 2%

Jaime José Hernández - THE HOMBRES - Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 2%

Nate Oaks - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Julia Herzberg - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Lanes Coven Theater Co 2%

Maureen Keiller - KEN LUDWIG'S THE GAME'S AFOOT - Lyric Stage Boston 2%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Company Theatre 17%

Theatre At The Mount, Gardner, MA 9%

Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Worcester County Light Opera Company 6%

Acting Out! Theatre Company 6%

Stonehill Theatre Company 5%

Yorick Ensemble 4%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Needham Community Theatre 4%

Mass Arts Center 4%

Theatre at the Mount 3%

Footlight Club 3%

Voices of Hope Boston 3%

Curtain Call Theatre (Braintree, MA) 3%

Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Theatre at the Bell 2%

Break-a-Leg Theater Works 2%

A Common Thread Theatre Company 2%

Curtain Call Theatre 2%

Windhover Performing Arts Center 2%

Falmouth Theatre Guild 2%

Acme Theater 2%

Calliope Productions 1%

Triad Theatre Company (Braintree, MA) 1%

Metrowest Family Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

North Shore Music Theatre 10%

Wheelock Family Theatre 9%

BCA Plaza Theatre 7%

American Repertory Theater 7%

Studio Theatre Worcester 7%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 6%

The Provincetown Theater 5%

Lyric Stage Boston 4%

Huntington Theatre 4%

Moonbox Productions 4%

New Bedford Festival Theatre 4%

The Firehouse center for the arts 4%

Speakeasy Stage 4%

Reagle Music Theatre 4%

Lanes Coven Theater Co 3%

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater 2%

Franklin Performing Arts Company 2%

Boston Opera Collaborative 2%

Americana Theatre Company 2%

Greater Boston Stage Company 2%

Martha's Vineyard Playhouse 1%

Central Square Theatre 1%

Teatro Chelsea & Gloucester Stage 1%

Peregrine Theatre Ensemble 1%

Commonwealth Lyric Theater 0%



Comments