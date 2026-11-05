LETTERS ALOUD: BEFORE THEY WERE FAMOUS to Be Staged at the Academy of Music Theatre

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The letters of celebrity icons, literary giants, cultural visionaries, and fearless trailblazers will be brought to life at the Academy of Music Theatre on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:00pm.

Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous will give the audience an opportunity to eavesdrop on history through the writings of such celebrities as Tom Hanks, Andy Warhol, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Emily Dickinson, and Jackie Robinson, and will feature letters written by and to famous people associated with the Academy of Music stage, including Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, John Hodgman, and more. Letters Aloud is the second event of the Academy's 2026-27 Season Series.

Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous is hosted by creator and curator Paul Morgan Stetler, co-founder and former Artistic Director of Seattle's multi-award-winning New Century Theatre Company. A well-known Seattle actor, Stetler has appeared on numerous local stages over the past 20 years, including ACT Theatre, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Village Theatre, Seattle Children's Theatre, Intiman Theatre, and Empty Space Theatre, as well as numerous regional theatres across the country. He holds a BA in English Literature at Cal State Northridge and an MFA in Theatre Arts from Penn State University.

Joining Stetler on the Academy stage will be Doug Lockwood, an American stage and screen actor, director, and educator who is a native of Norwood, MA; Olga Sanchez Saltveit, Co-Producing Artistic Director of the Dogteam Theatre Project and Assistant Professor of Theatre at Middlebury College in VT; and Natasha Bergman, an accordionist, singer, actor, and teacher from NYC. Additionally, two local readers will be joining Letters Aloud on stage: storyteller Julia Mitchell, and actor Matt Haas.

Tickets for Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous are $27.43 including fees and can be purchased on the Academy of Music's Events page at aomtheatre.com, by calling the Academy box office at 413-584-9032 x105, or in person at the box office Tuesday through Friday, 3:00pm-6:00pm. The Academy of Music is also offering limited Card to Culture tickets for this performance; contact the Academy box office for more information.

Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous is sponsored in part through the generosity of Hotel UMass.

About the Academy of Music Theatre:

The Academy of Music Theatre is dedicated to presenting diverse and enriching performances that inspire, entertain, and educate their community. Their mission is to provide a platform for artistic expression and cultural exchange, fostering a love for the arts in audiences of all ages. (aomtheatre.com)

About Letters Aloud:

Letters Aloud is a performing arts company that brings to life intimate, thought-provoking, and often humorous stories hidden within private letters of the past. Whether you're a lover of literature, a history enthusiast, or someone who simply appreciates the art of storytelling, get ready to be moved, inspired, and thoroughly entertained in this epistolary celebration of the human spirit. (lettersaloud.com)

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