LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards! Cape Cod Theatre Company Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 39%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 15%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 12%

Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 31%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 25%

THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 11%

Best Theatre Staff

SpeakEasy Stage Company 21%

Academy Playhouse 19%

North Shore Music Theatre 15%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Academy Playhouse 41%

Cape Rep Theatre 38%

Eventide Theatre Company 13%

Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 37%

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 36%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 40%

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 33%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 18%

Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 80%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 12%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 8%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 32%

Speakeasy Stage Company 15%

Academy Playhouse 14%

Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Academy Playhouse 34%

Arlington Friends of the Drama 34%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 22%

Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 66%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 28%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 6%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 41%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 14%

John F. Kennedy - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Academy Playhouse - 2015 13%

Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 39%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 30%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 22%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 35%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 24%

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Academy Playhouse - 2015 21%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 59%

STUPID F--KING BIRD - Earthstone Theatre Company - 2019 13%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT 44%

Academy Playhouse 37%

Cotuit Center for The Arts 16%