"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Kelly MacFarland to Headline Comedy Night at Samuel Slater's
The show will take place on Friday, December 11, 2026.
Kelly MacFarland will headline an evening of stand-up comedy at at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA, with special guest Kendra Cunningham and host Garrett Finn on Friday, December 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.
Kelly MacFarland
Kelly MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She delivers a performance with best-friend energy, leaving you with the urge to invite her to dinner. The comedy is bold, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt. Kelly brings deeply relatable stories about love, loss, and everything in between. Perfect for audiences who love comedy with brains, edge, and heart. Kelly has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing, Today Show, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE, Up Early Tonight on Hulu, Dry Bar Comedy, Don't Tell Comedy and Denis Leary's Comics Come Home at the Boston TD Garden.
Kendra Cunningham
Kendra Cunningham is a Boston-born comedian, who has appeared on Last Comic Standing, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live, The Tyra Banks Show, and Gotham Live, and has performed at premier festivals including Just for Laughs, Boston Comedy Festival, Glasgow Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nantucket Comedy Festival. Known for her quick wit and authentic storytelling, Kendra continues to connect with audiences through her stand-up, writing, and award-winning digital comedy projects.
Garrett Finn
Garrett Finn is a rising stand-up comedian from Boston, bringing his sharp observations and relatable humor to audiences across New England and beyond. He has performed at top venues including Laugh Boston and Nick's Comedy Stop and has appeared at the Rogue Island Comedy Festival and Whale City Comedy Festival.
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