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Kelly MacFarland will headline an evening of stand-up comedy at at Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA, with special guest Kendra Cunningham and host Garrett Finn on Friday, December 11, 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

Kelly MacFarland

Kelly MacFarland is a stand-up comedian, writer and actress. She delivers a performance with best-friend energy, leaving you with the urge to invite her to dinner. The comedy is bold, hilarious, and unexpectedly heartfelt. Kelly brings deeply relatable stories about love, loss, and everything in between. Perfect for audiences who love comedy with brains, edge, and heart. Kelly has appeared on Comedy Central, NBC's Last Comic Standing, Today Show, AXS Gotham Comedy LIVE, Up Early Tonight on Hulu, Dry Bar Comedy, Don't Tell Comedy and Denis Leary's Comics Come Home at the Boston TD Garden.

Kendra Cunningham

Kendra Cunningham is a Boston-born comedian, who has appeared on Last Comic Standing, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saturday Night Live, The Tyra Banks Show, and Gotham Live, and has performed at premier festivals including Just for Laughs, Boston Comedy Festival, Glasgow Comedy Festival, Women in Comedy Festival, Asheville Comedy Festival, Great American Comedy Festival, and the Nantucket Comedy Festival. Known for her quick wit and authentic storytelling, Kendra continues to connect with audiences through her stand-up, writing, and award-winning digital comedy projects.

Garrett Finn

Garrett Finn is a rising stand-up comedian from Boston, bringing his sharp observations and relatable humor to audiences across New England and beyond. He has performed at top venues including Laugh Boston and Nick's Comedy Stop and has appeared at the Rogue Island Comedy Festival and Whale City Comedy Festival.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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