KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND to Perform at Indian Ranch in Webster, MA in August

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KC and The Sunshine Band will return to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Saturday, August 14th as part of the 2027 concert season. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 20th at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through November 26th, while supplies last.

KC and the Sunshine Band are still as widely popular today as they were when they first danced into the music scene 50 years ago. Harry Wayne Casey—KC for short—developed a unique fusion of R&B and funk, with a hint of a Latin percussion groove, giving an impressive string of hits like “Get Down Tonight,” “That's The Way (I Like It),” “Boogie Shoes” and “Shake Your Booty.” With sales of over 100 million records, nine Grammy nominations, three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award, KC and the Sunshine Band was one of the most progressive bands of the 70s and is credited with changing the sound of modern pop music.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.

Tickets are on sale now for Little River Band on July 11th and Yachtley Crew on July 29th. More shows will be announced soon for the 2027 Concert Season.

Tickets for KC and The Sunshine Band on Saturday, August 14, 2027 go on sale Friday, November 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available November 20-November 26.

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