Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards!

The BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Find your region on the list below to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 31%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 20%

COMPANY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 12%

Best Theatre Staff

Barrington Stage Company 59%

Berkshire Theatre Group 32%

Capital Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company - Playwright Mentoring Project 39%

Barrington Stage Company - KidsAct! & TeensAct! 26%

PLAYWRIGHT MENTORING PROJECT - BARRINGTON STAGE COMPANY 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Caprio - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 24%

Sara Jean Tosetti - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 20%

Hunter Kaczorowski - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 17%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tony Yazbeck - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 32%

Skyler Volpe - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2020 28%

Mara Davi - KISS ME, KATE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 22%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Alan Filderman - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 22%

Julianne Boyd - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 18%

Joe Calarco - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 17%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Joe Calarco - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 31%

Julianne Boyd - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 23%

David Auburn - THE PETRIFIED FOREST - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2018 7%

Favorite Social Media

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA 54%

Berkshire Theatre Group 30%

Troy Foundry Theatre 16%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Lee - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 25%

Matthew E. Adelson - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 21%

David Lander - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Greg Keller - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 21%

Christopher Demos-Brown - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 18%

Stacey Rose - AMERICA V.2.1 - BARRINGTON STAGE - 2020 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Mark H. Dold - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 40%

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 14%

Amari Cheatom - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 29%

WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2018 20%

ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 28%

DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 12%

AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Randall Parsons - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 20%

Beowulf Boritt - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 19%

Kristen Robinson - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 14%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nathan Leigh - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 34%

Lindsay Jones/Jenny Giering - GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 16%

Ed Chapman - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 11%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company 56%

Berkshire Theatre Group 31%

Troy Foundry Theatre 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Mass Cultural Council 30%

The Shubert Foundation 26%

The Barr-Klarman Massachusetts Arts Initiative 15%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 24%

Elizabeth Stanley - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 22%

Alysha Umphress - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 18%