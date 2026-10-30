Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jeffrey Seller to Discuss THEATER KID Memoir at Holy Cross
The Broadway producer behind four Tony-winning musicals will discuss his career and recently published memoir with live performers.
Broadway in Worcester and The Prior Performing Art Center will co-present Theater Kid with Tony Award winner Jeffrey Seller. On November 16 at 7:00 p.m. in the Boroughs Theatre at The Prior Performing Arts Center on the campus of the College of the Holy Cross, Seller will be joined in conversation by GBH's The Culture Show host Jared Bowen, along with live performers highlighting Seller's illustrious Broadway career.
Seller's recently published memoir, Theater Kid, received recognition as a New Yorker, NPR, and Washington Independent Review Best Book of 2025.
Jeffrey Seller produced the Tony Award-winning musicals Rent, Avenue Q, In the Heights, and Hamilton. His shows have garnered twenty-two Tony Awards, including four for Best Musical, and his Broadway productions and tours have grossed over $4.6 billion and reached more than 43 million attendees. Jeffrey is the only producer to have mounted two Pulitzer Prize-winning musicals-Hamilton and Rent. He also revolutionized theater accessibility with the $20 ticket lottery for Rent, making theater affordable for all. Tickets for the event are $35 and include an autographed copy of Theater Kid. Tickets can be purchased online.
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