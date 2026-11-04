Jason Bird to Present PARLOR OF IMPOSSIBILITIES Magic and Mentalism Show in Connecticut

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Magician and mentalist Jason Bird, longtime Las Vegas headliner, will continue his “Parlor of Impossibilities” residency with performances at Delamar West Hartford on Sun., Nov. 15, and Delamar Westport on Sun., Nov. 22, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, with shows at 4 and 7 pm.

Bird's November spectacles allow audiences to claim a seat before the holiday hubbub descends. For this season built around gathering, the “Parlor” is designed as a shared group experience. Shows suit a pre-Thanksgiving outing with visiting family, a preholiday date night, a corporate team gift or an early celebration with friends. Paired with Delamar Hotel's hospitality and dining, each performance is a complete evening out.

Eliminating space between the audience and performer, “Parlor of Impossibilities” captivates with sleight of hand, mind reading, psychological illusion and impossible predictions, unfolding just feet, and sometimes inches, from where each guest's seat. Attendees are actually invited to hold the magical objects and make the choices that steer the show -- at times transforming into part of the illusion itself.

Bird's shows arrived in Connecticut following 25+ years and 9,000+ performances, including lengthy residencies headlining at Bally's and Caesars in Las Vegas and national television appearances on NBC, Fox and The CW's “Masters of Illusion.” In Connecticut, he's evolved his big stage show to refined, elegant evenings inspired by the 19th-century tradition of parlor and salon magic.

With a recommended age of 12 and up, the show also gives multi-generational families a fascinating topic to discuss around the Thanksgiving table: grandparents, parents and teens trying to resolve what they witnessed. The performance contains no profanity or adult content.

Tickets range from $125 to $250. Options can include a meet-and-greet with Jason Bird, a photo with the artist, a Q&A and additional close-up magic. The $250 front-row VIP package includes the meet-and-greet and a souvenir “Parlor of Impossibilities” deck of cards, which also makes a ready-made holiday gift.

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