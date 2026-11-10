Jacob's Pillow to Present RUBBERBAND and Irene Rodríguez in Spring Season, Previews 2027 Summer Festival

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Jacob's Pillow is pleased to announce its second annual Spring Season, which will feature two weekends of fully produced performances in the Doris Duke Theatre, and also to offer a first look at select dance companies that will perform in its 95th annual summer Festival.

This spring, Jacob's Pillow will present Montreal's contemporary / hip-hop dance group RUBBERBAND, performing the eclectic program Vic's Mix, as well as the world premiere of Compañía Irene Rodríguez's Flamenco Soul. Tickets are now on sale to the general public at jacobspillow.org/spring.

RUBBERBAND will perform at Jacob's Pillow for the first time in 18 years, with performances Friday, April 30 through Sunday, May 2. The program, Vic's Mix, spans the immense creative territory explored by choreographer Victor Quijada, the company's artistic director, sharing jewels from Quijada's repertoire with both humorous and serious moments. Quijada's remix of his own work orchestrates a clash between break dancing, urban pop, and classical composition, defying audience expectations with highly athletic examples of the RUBBERBAND Method.

The following weekend, Compañía Irene Rodríguez will perform Flamenco Soul from Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9. A choreographer and performer who has wowed Pillow audiences for nearly a decade, Irene Rodríguez is a 'captivating' (MassLive) and 'fervent star' (The New Yorker) focused on evolving flamenco dance in creative new directions. In this intimate and magnetic solo dance performance, accompanied by live music from a three-person ensemble, Rodríguez will exhibit a nonstop energy and virtuosic power, with state-of-the-art acoustics immersing audiences in the rhythm and passion of these artists.

'Cuban-born Irene Rodríguez is a thrilling choreographer and performer who has wowed Pillow audiences for nearly a decade as a true force of nature on stage,' said Jacob's Pillow Executive and Artistic Director Pamela Tatge. 'And RUBBERBAND comes to us with a unique vision that has put them at the forefront of Montreal's contemporary dance scene for more than 20 years, so it is an honor to present them at the Pillow for the first time since 2009. We look forward to welcoming these companies back for two unforgettable performance weekends.'

RUBBERBAND

Founded by Victor Quijada in Montreal in 2002, RUBBERBAND has built a reputation for fusing hip-hop, contemporary dance, and classical technique into a singular choreographic language. Today, the company stands among Canada's most acclaimed dance groups, touring internationally and earning recognition for their bold, genre-defying vision on stages around the world.

The hallmark of the company, the RUBBERBAND Method, comprises a unique choreographic vocabulary developed by Quijada that demolishes barriers between the raw dynamic of hip-hop/breaking and the purity of classical formalism. The Method, which prepares dancers with classical or contemporary training for floor work, is taught throughout the world in university programs, workshops, and master classes.

Over the decades, the company has steadily expanded its artistic scope, from the intimate six-dancer Empirical Quotient to the large-scale City Thread, a piece that brought together company members and 30 student dancers to mark Montreal's 375th anniversary in 2017. RUBBERBAND has received the RIDEAU Prize at Montreal's Vue sur la relève Festival, appeared multiple times in the annual 'Top 5 in Dance' in the national Canadian newspaper Le Devoir, and was recognized for the year's Best Dance Production by The Hour, Montreal's cultural weekly newspaper. In 2025, Victor received the Charles III Coronation Medal and became a Companion of the Order of Arts and Letters of Quebec. Deemed 'a joy to behold' by Oregon Arts Watch, RUBBERBAND stands among Canada's most acclaimed and innovative contemporary dance companies.

Vic's Mix is a RUBBERBAND production supported by Festival international DansEncore, the Canada Council for the Arts, the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Conseil des arts de Montréal, and the Ontario Arts Council.

Compañía Irene Rodríguez

Founded in Havana in 2012, and now based in the U.S., Compañía Irene Rodríguez has emerged as a vital force shaping the evolution of flamenco and Spanish dance in Cuba and beyond.

Under the artistic direction of its founder, principal dancer, and award-winning choreographer Irene Rodríguez, the company has developed a distinctive choreographic language rooted in classical Spanish dance and flamenco, seamlessly incorporating contemporary movement, theatricality, and Cuban musical and cultural traditions. This fusion of tradition and modernity has earned the company international recognition and appearances on major stages including Lincoln Center, New York City Center, The Joyce Theater, and the Kennedy Center. The company appeared at Jacob's Pillow in 2017 and 2019, and Rodríguez participated in the Pillow's 2020 and 2022 Galas as well as the opening program of the new Doris Duke Theatre in 2025.

An internationally acclaimed Cuban-born dancer, choreographer, educator, and artistic director, Irene Rodríguez was awarded the prestigious Orden de Isabel la Católica by the King of Spain in 2018, one of Spain's highest civilian honors. Praised by The New York Times as 'an intense, exacting dancer,' Rodríguez has worked extensively with Ballet Nacional de Cuba and as a choreographer with leading American institutions, including Kansas City Ballet and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. In 2019, she served as Director of the Flamenco and Spanish Dance Program at The School at Jacob's Pillow. Now based in the United States, she continues to tour internationally, advancing a flamenco aesthetic that is unapologetically contemporary and unmistakably her own.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Mark Morris Dance Group returns to Jacob's Pillow for the first time since 2023. Mark Morris, who has been called 'the Mozart of Modern Dance' for his musicality, devotion to music, and movement versatility, has distinguished himself as a prolific ballet, modern dance, and opera choreographer and director. He made his Pillow debut in 1982, then appeared with his company first in 1986. Now celebrating its 25th season at the Pillow, the Mark Morris Dance Group has amassed one of the most extensive Pillow performance records of any artist.

Founded in New York City in 1980, Mark Morris Dance Group has been called 'the preeminent modern dance organization of our time' (Yo-Yo Ma), with work acclaimed for its ingenuity, musicality, wit, and humanity. The Mark Morris Dance Center, opened in Brooklyn in 2001, is the home of the Dance Group while also providing low-cost rental space for local artists and free programs for children and seniors. Live music and community engagement are vital components of the company, which has toured with its own musicians, the MMDG Music Ensemble, since 1996. In addition to creating over 200 works, Morris conducts orchestras, directs opera, and choreographs for ballet companies worldwide.

Ballet BC

Formed in 1986 and based in British Columbia, Ballet BC is well-known in Canada and around the world for pushing the physical and emotional boundaries of contemporary dance with performances that are 'visually stunning and emotionally profound' (PBS). The company will return to the Ted Shawn Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 with a mixed program to be announced.

Ballet BC presents a diverse repertoire in its international tours, as well as its regular runs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver. Collaborating choreographers include William Forsythe, Jiří Kylián, Medhi Walerski, Crystal Pite, Johan Inger, Imre and Marne van Opstal, Micaela Taylor, Marco Goecke, and Bobbi Jene Smith and Or Schraiber. 'We are a company,' says Ballet BC, 'that aims to create dance at its most essential: visceral, powerful, thought-provoking, and transformative.'

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

An unrivaled force since 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the most acclaimed dance companies in the world. With a repertory that boasts close to 300 works by more than 100 choreographers, the company has performed in more than 70 countries on six continents, and has been designated by the United States Congress as a 'vital American Cultural Ambassador to the World.'

Alvin Ailey began his close association with the Pillow in 1954 as a performer, choreographer, and acting director of the Lester Horton Dance Theater, and he first brought his company here in 1959. He adapted Revelations from its original form for Pillow performances in 1961, and this landmark work, which has been internationally celebrated ever since, will be part of the company's mixed program in summer 2027.

Forged during a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights Movement, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater uplifts the African American experience while transcending boundaries of race, faith, and nationality with its universal humanity. Led by Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, with dancers of all backgrounds and an extraordinary library of classic and contemporary works, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater thrills audiences around the globe with its enduring message of resilience and joy.

About Jacob's Pillow

Jacob's Pillow is a National Historic Landmark, recipient of the National Medal of Arts, and home to America's longest-running international dance festival, which will celebrate its 95th season in Summer 2027. Jacob's Pillow acknowledges that it rests on the ancestral homelands of the Muh-he-con-ne-ok or Mohican people, paying honor and respect to their ancestors and elders past and present as it commits to building a more inclusive and equitable space for all. In addition, the organization acknowledges the Nipmuc, the Wampanoag and other tribal nations who also made their homes in what is now known as Massachusetts.

Founded by Ted Shawn in 1933, each Festival includes national and international dance companies and free and ticketed performances, talks, tours, classes, exhibits, events, and community programs. The School at Jacob's Pillow, a prestigious professional dance training center, advances the careers of the upcoming generation of performers and choreographers; during the Festival, 100 international dancers evolve as artists in ballet, choreography, contemporary, musical theatre, tap, and other genres; and year round, artist faculty and accomplished alumni nurture younger dancers in a series of Jacob's Pillow 360 Workshops and Intensives offered in partnership with leading dance institutions worldwide. The Pillow also provides professional advancement opportunities across the disciplines of arts administration, design, video, and production through seasonal internships and a year-round Administrative Fellows program. Through its community engagement programs, the Pillow serves as a partner and active citizen in its local community. The Pillow's extensive Archives, open year-round to the public and highlighted online at danceinteractive.jacobspillow.org, chronicle more than a century of dance in photographs, programs, books, costumes, audiotapes, and videos.

Notable artists who have created or premiered dances at the Pillow include choreographers Antony Tudor, Agnes De Mille, Alvin Ailey, Donald McKayle, Kevin Mckenzie, Twyla Tharp, Ralph Lemon, Susan Marshall, Trisha Brown, Ronald K. Brown, Wally Cardona, Andrea Miller, and Trey McIntyre; performed by artists such as Mikhail Baryshnikov, Carmen de Lavallade, Mark Morris, Dame Margot Fonteyn, Edward Villella, Rasta Thomas, and hundreds of others. On March 2, 2011, President Barack Obama honored Jacob's Pillow with a National Medal of Arts, the highest arts award given by the United States Government, making the Pillow the first dance presenting organization to receive this prestigious award. The Pillow's Executive and Artistic Director since 2016 is Pamela Tatge. For more information, visit www.jacobspillow.org.

Major institutional support for Jacob's Pillow is generously provided by: Arison Arts Foundation, Barr Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Deborah Loeb Brice Foundation, Doris Duke Foundation, Ford Foundation, Knight Foundation, Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, October Mountain Foundation, Shelby Cullom Davis Charitable Fund, and The Shubert Foundation.

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