Interview: LATE NIGHT CATECHISM is a Habit for Denise Fennell

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Performer Denise Fennell, who was born in Cambridge and brought up in Newton Corner, is home for the holidays this season.

Rather than putting her feet up, however, she’s donning her sensible shoes and habit to play Sister in “Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism,” through November 22, and “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” November 27 through January 3, 2027, being presented by Broadway in Boston at the Charles Playhouse.

The engagement is a homecoming not only for Fennell but also for “Late Night Catechism,” which, in 1995, began an 18-month run at the Church of All Nations on the edge of Elliot Norton Park in Bay Village. Created by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, the show debuted at Chicago’s Live Bait Theatre in 1993. What began as a single show has evolved into a nine-title theatrical franchise that has so far entertained more than 12 million people around the world.

In Boston’s current “Late Night Catechism,” Fennell turns the former home of “Shear Madness” into Sister’s classroom, with the audience becoming her pupils – complete with questions, rewards for correct answers, and the looming possibility of being called on by Sister.

After Thanksgiving, Fennell, who was raised Catholic, will switch her focus to a sort of “CSI: Bethlehem” with “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” equal parts catechism class, mystery, and holiday comedy. Using her own unusual investigative techniques, Sister will retell the Nativity story her way, enlisting audience members to create a living Nativity like none other.

No stranger to immersive theater, Fennell has previously appeared in productions of “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” both off-Broadway and in Boston at the Terrace Room at the Park Plaza. Fennell lives in Los Angeles with her husband, playwright Rick Pasqualone, and their two children.

By Zoom recently from her family home in Newton Corner, Fennell discussed “Late Night Catechism” and more.

How did “Late Night Catechism” first come to your attention?

I got cast in “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” when that show was in Boston on tour, and I just fell in love with that company and with show business. The show closed after a good long run in Boston, but they had an off-Broadway company that ran forever in New York. I knew I wanted to join the New York production, so I kept sending the producer letters and my headshots and resumes, and finally the opportunity came up for me to go off-Broadway.

At about that same point, Maripat must have closed in Boston, too, because she moved “Late Night Catechism” to the same church in New York that we were using. And we would pass each other in the hallway in costume – Maripat as the bride of Christ, and me as Tina on her wedding day. You can just imagine the interactions that were going back and forth between us.

What is Maripat Donovan like as a person?

She’s hilarious. We had just started getting to know each other when she said, “Come be a nun in ‘Late Night Catechism,’” and, at first, I was like, sure, yeah, whatever. I ignored the idea for years, and then she finally reached out to me personally with an offer to do the part she herself has done so many times.

What transpired from there?

Maripat said if I flew out to LA, she’d train me personally, which was lovely. It was also the beginning of what’s now an incredible 17-year friendship. We worked together closely and I’ll never forget the first thing she taught me: “Show up and know your lines.”

Developing this role with Maripat was amazing – a real blessing. Looking back, I think what she saw in me during “Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” was the way I interacted with people. That was natural for me, because I really love having conversations with people.

What do you see as the message of these plays?

Maripat’s entire message is that what she wants to do is not to make fun of anyone but to make them laugh. With that in mind, I always tell the audience, “We’re going to have as much fun as you want.”

And when it comes to the religious stuff, I’m not there to humiliate anybody or prove them wrong. I want the audience to win the glow-in-the-dark rosary and take it home with pride to show their family and friends.

Have you been doing “Late Night Catechism” in various iterations for 17 years?

Yes, it’s been 17 years so far with breaks here and there for other shows. The beauty of “Late Night Catechism” is that it travels to different cities and towns, sometimes for two days and other times I fly in and do it as a one-nighter.

After so many years, your habit looks well worn. Shall I assume your shoes are also comfortable?

God, I love my habit. It’s so funny because I’ve had it for so long and it is cobbled together. And my shoes have almost no leather left on them because they’re my original shoes for the show, and I love them, too.

What’s it like performing these shows in Boston?

It’s super fun for me to be back performing in Boston because I have a huge family and I get to reconnect with them, and I love Boston. I think people in Boston are funny and they like to laugh, even at themselves. It’s just the way the community is here.

I hear you’ve been welcomed warmly by the local theater community. Tell me about that?

I work with a gentleman named Ryan Barrow when I play the Company Theatre in Norwell and I’m working with him again now. He designed the Charles Playhouse set, which I’m in love with. I love that Ryan and all the great people here went all in with an authentic classroom for Sister. It’s a unique space, so the possibilities are endless. And we have a fully stocked bar at the back of the house, which doesn’t hurt either!

Did Ryan also help you with Sister’s rosary beads?

He did indeed. Ryan fixed my rosary for me the other night. He brought in pliers and we sat together while he worked. We cried laughing because he put them back together with duct tape.

The rosary had fallen apart a couple times, because life is not easy on the road. I could have gotten new rosary beads but these mean something so special to me, because I’ve always carried them.

What’s next for you?

I have two original solo shows. One, “In the Bride: Or Does This Dress Make Me Look Married?” which I co-created with my husband, invites the audience to witness the hours before a later-in-life wedding. It’s a funny look at love and family, especially for anyone who remembers Sunday suppers and the Filene’s Basement wedding dress sale. The other, which my husband wrote, is “Lessons Learned: The Time of My Life,” which takes the parental warnings and wild playgrounds of my childhood and asks what happens when a Gen X kid becomes a parent to teenagers at 50. It’s funny because it is true to my life and the audience always gets involved.

I love what I do and the characters I get to play, but for me, it always comes back to the audience. I can’t wait to see everyone in class in Boston. And yes, Sister will be taking attendance.

Photo caption: At top, performer Denise Fennell stars as Sister in “Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism,” through November 22, and “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold,” November 27 through January 3, 2027, at Boston’s Charles Playhouse. Photo courtesy of Florida Repertory Theatre. At left, headshot of Denise Fennell by Joe Dafeldecker.

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