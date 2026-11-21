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It may be that – when it comes to “Dirty Dancing: The Musical,” the new stage adaptation of the hit 1987 film at the Emerson Colonial Theatre through November 22 – you still can’t put Baby in a corner, but it turns out you can add a new character to the familiar story.

Enter Elizabeth – played by actor, singer, and dancer Ashley LaLonde – a summer employee at Kellerman’s, the Catskills resort where teenager Frances “Baby” Houseman blossoms in the company of handsome dance instructor Johnny Castle. The character of Elizabeth was not in the movie or its earlier stage adaptation, “Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage,” which premiered in Australia in 2004 before touring the U.S. with Boston stops at the Citizens Opera House and the Boch Center Wang Theatre.

Eleanor Bergstein wrote the screenplay for the movie, based on her own life, and the book for both the first stage version and for “Dirty Dancing: The Musical,” which begins Broadway previews on February 12 ahead of a March 27 opening at New York’s Lena Horne Theatre.

Under the direction of Lonny Price, who played Neil Kellerman in the film, the new production will mark the first time a stage adaptation of the story plays Broadway. The limited engagement, set to run through September 2027, will also mark LaLonde’s Broadway debut.

A lifelong New York City resident, LaLonde grew up singing in church and has performed in over a dozen shows – at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and 54 Below. She left New York City to attend Harvard, where she earned a degree in sociology, a minor in theater, and a certificate in Spanish, and received the 2019 Radcliffe Doris Cohen Levi Prize for excellence in musical theater from the university’s Office of the Arts.

That same year, she made history as the first woman and first Black woman to star in a Hasty Pudding Theatricals show in 171 years.

While still an undergraduate, LaLonde appeared in five American Repertory Theater productions including the world premieres of “The Black Clown” and “Burn All Night,” as well as “Violet,” “Arrabal,” and “ExtraOrdinary: A Celebration of Musical Theater.” It was during this period that the performer met Noah Reimers, a running back on the Harvard football team, whom she married in February 2022.

After covering the three Schuyler Sisters in the national tour of “Hamilton,” which included a sit-down engagement at Boston’s Citizens Opera House, LaLonde is on the North American tour of “Dirty Dancing: The Musical” – that after Boston heads to the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, November 24 to January 10, 2027, before moving to Broadway with a score that includes established hits like the 1988 Academy Award winner for Best Original Song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” “Hungry Eyes,” “You Don’t Own Me,” and “Do You Love Me?”

LaLonde, who lends her voice to those songs and more, was in Boston recently when she made time for a Zoom call to discuss her character, the show, and her upcoming Broadway debut.

Tell me about the character you’re originating in this show?

Elizabeth is the only new character written only for this stage musical, so it is very, very special to get to originate the role and co-create it with our creative team and with our amazing director, Lonny Price. Elizabeth is a young, aspiring singer, away from home for the first time, and she gets a job at Kellerman’s. I totally resonate with Elizabeth as someone who also once aspired to be a professional singer and now have that as my work.

Did you have a chance to work with Eleanor Bergstein as the character was being developed?

My first conversation with Eleanor, and the first time I met her, was at my final callback in New York back in early May of this year. She only met with the top finalists for each role before giving her stamp of approval on who was cast, since this is her story and her baby in every way.

Were you able to discuss Elizabeth with Eleanor?

We chatted about some of Elizabeth’s backstory, which the audience won’t know, involving her parents and the dreams they have for her to be a children’s librarian. Elizabeth’s dream, however, is to be a singer, so I carry that with me on stage.

Even if the audience never gets to meet Elizabeth’s parents, that storyline really contributes to how she shows up. And for me, thinking back to the first time I was away from home, when I went to Harvard, helped me to understand Elizabeth even more.

Does Elizabeth have her own storyline in the show?

Yes, she ends up getting stuck in a bit of a love triangle and has this push-and-pull romance with Billy Kostecki, Johnny Castle’s younger cousin. If you remember from the movie, Billy is the guy who carries the watermelons and hands them off to Baby. He’s also the guy who spoils some of the news about Johnny’s dance partner Penny, and what’s happening in her life. So I get to have a fun love story with Billy, who’s being played by actor Ethan Peterson, who I consider a superstar and one of my closest friends in the company.

What does it feel like to be just months away from debuting on Broadway?

It has always been a dream of mine to originate a principal role in a Broadway musical, so I’m thrilled and very grateful, too, that I will be doing that this season in a musical on this scale.

It’s a great privilege to be part of a show that means so much to so many people. To be honest, I’m having the time of my life. I love playing Elizabeth and doing the show every night. We’re a tight company, and we all love each other. If you see the show, you will feel that love and the energy pouring out from the stage as we sing and dance together.

During your time in Boston, have you made it over the river to Cambridge?

I was back at Harvard earlier this week to meet with students and chat with faculty, which was very special. On campus, I also caught up with Remo Airaldi, a great actor and one of my favorite theater professors. I adore Remo, and I credit him as the person who encouraged me to go to an A.R.T. open casting call when I was a freshman.

And a different group of students from those who attended the Harvard event came to our opening night at the Colonial, and I got to bring them backstage, which was terrific.

At Harvard, you majored in sociology. Is that still an interest of yours?

Absolutely, sociological research is part of my career. In fact, one of the first calls I made the morning after I landed this show was to my boss at the firm where I work, to say I might be going to Broadway. I’m doing this big show, so how are we going to figure out my work schedule?

I took a leave for the summer while we were getting the show up and running, but since we’ve been on the road, I’ve continued my research work part-time. When we’re in intensive rehearsals, tech and previews, it’s not possible, but once the show is up and running and doing 8 shows a week, I can also do my sociological research.

What is the focus of your research?

My research focuses on relationship between faith and culture. Faith means everything from religion and spirituality to people’s personal beliefs and worldview, and then culture really can be anything. A lot of my research right now focuses on Gen Z’s approach to faith, spirituality, and religion.

That’s quite compelling for me because my personal faith is a big part of my life. I find it both intellectually fascinating and personally stimulating, and so it’s fun to research that and to write about it.

Are you eager for February to get here?

I am because I cannot wait to be on Broadway and bring “Dirty Dancing: The Musical” to New York. That’s my hometown, where I still live. And my family is in New York City, so I can’t wait to come back. There is a sweet little scene between Elizabeth and her love interest, Billy, the other singer, where he says, “You’re an amazing singer, we should try and go to New York together and get a gig.” And Elizabeth replies, “Are you serious? New York City?”

The day we found out we were going to Broadway, Ethan and I were just holding back tears onstage in that scene, because it was a very sweet, deeply spiritual full-circle moment that we got to share that night.

Photo caption: Above, Ashley LaLonde in a scene from the North American tour of “Dirty Dancing: The Musical,” at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre through November 22. Photo by Matthew Murphy. At left, headshot of Ashley LaLonde by Justin Patterson.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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