IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at Greater Boston Stage Company

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Greater Boston Stage Company is continuing its 27th Season with It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, adapted by Joe Landry and directed by Tyler Rosati. Running November 27 through December 20, 2026, this beloved holiday classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast in a fully staged production featuring a period set, costumes, live sound effects, music, and a cast of familiar Boston-area performers.

It's Christmas Eve, 1946, and five actors have gathered in a Manhattan radio studio to tell the story of George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others first. When George finds himself at a crossroads, his guardian angel, Clarence, shows him what life in Bedford Falls would have been like without him. With actors bringing multiple characters to life, this inventive adaptation offers a fresh take on a timeless story about family, friendship, and the people who make a difference in our lives.

The cast features De'Lon Grant* as Jake Laurents (portrays George Bailey and others), Josephine Moshiri Elwood* as Sally Applewhite (portrays Mary Hatch Bailey and others), Paul Melendy* as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood (portrays Clarence Odbody and others), Will McGarrahan* as Freddie Filmore (portrays Mr. Potter and others), and Chelsie Nectow* as Lana Sherwood (portrays Violet Bick, Zuzu Bailey, and others). Carrie Tully serves as Music Director and understudy for the female-identifying roles, with Alex Leondedis understudying the male-identifying roles.

The production brings several GBSC favorites back to Stoneham. De'Lon Grant, whose Broadway credits include Come From Away, recently appeared in GBSC's Annie. Will McGarrahan returns following appearances in Murder for Two and Mame, while Josephine Moshiri Elwood previously appeared in Onegin and Gabriel. Paul Melendy, a two-time Elliot Norton Award recipient for his performances in GBSC’s Featherbaby and The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, also returns. Chelsie Nectow, whose credits include Lizard Boy, Come From Away, and Waitress, makes her GBSC debut.

Director Tyler Rosati and Music Director Carrie Tully are both alumni of GBSC's Young Company. Tully makes her GBSC Mainstage debut with this production. Understudy Alex Leondedis returns after appearing in Shear Madness, An Irish Carol, and The Play That Goes Wrong.

*Audiences are encouraged to arrive early for extra holiday cheer! Before each performance, the cast will gather onstage to perform a selection of holiday carols.

The creative team includes Tyler Rosati+ (Director), Carrie Tully+ (Music Director), Erik Diaz^ (Scenic Designer), Kayleigha Zawacki (Lighting Designer), Kelly Baker (Costume Designer), Emily Allinson (Props Designer), Ryan Natcharian (Sound Operator), Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), and E.D. Fitzgerald (Production Assistant).

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs November 27 – December 20, 2026, at Greater Boston Stage Company, 395 Main Street in Stoneham, MA. For tickets and information, visit greaterbostonstage.org or call the Box Office at 781-279-2200.

Single Tickets: VIP $90 ($85 Seniors 62+); Premium $80 ($75 Seniors 62+).

Special Ticket Offers: $27 Frugal Friday tickets for November 27; $45 Premium tickets for Saturday evening performances with code SAVVY; a limited number of $27 tickets through the 27 for $27 initiative; $27 Student tickets; and $6 Card to Culture tickets for qualifying Massachusetts EBT cardholders. Restrictions and availability apply.

* Member of Actors’ Equity Association.

^ Member of IATSE/USA.

+ Young Company Alum.

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