IN HONOR – WE HOLD THE LINE to Be Performed at Sandwich Historic Town Hall on Cape Cod

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In Honor - We Hold the Line is an immersive theater experience that celebrates the lives, stories, and spirit of those who have served our country, along with the families and communities who stand beside them. On Sunday, November 8th at 3 pm, Sandwich Arts Alliance and Grief Dialogues will present In Honor with appearances by local musicians and performers at Sandwich Historic Town Hall.

Blending theater, spoken word, music, and shared storytelling, this two-hour experience brings audiences together through stories that touch the heart, inspire courage, and remind us of our shared humanity. Through moments of reflection, laughter, grief, joy, and hope, In Honor explores the many ways love sustains us, courage shapes us, and human connection helps us find our way forward.

Emmy Award winning writer Dani Davis will be directing In Honor, featuring the work of playwrights Leilani Squire and Benjamin Fortier, who will also be performing, along with Will De Coste, Parker Graf, Joan Hendel, Matthew Levesque, Sara Bleything Sneed, Anthony Teixeira, Amanda Braga-Tipton, and Izaak van der Wende. There will be an SAA-hosted reception following the performance with music provided by Jessica Cooper, Viola Soloist, of the Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra.

With each production across the country, In Honor creates a meaningful opportunity for communities to gather, share stories, express gratitude, and celebrate those who have given so much. It is an invitation to stand together in appreciation, compassion, and hope-and to discover how, through the simple yet profound act of coming together, we can honor the past while strengthening the bonds that unite us today. 'We are most grateful to the outstanding production team at Grief Dialogues for choosing to bring this moving performance event to Sandwich just before Veterans' Day in support of our local community', said Sandwich Arts Alliance President Kathy Aubin. Sandwich Arts Alliance thanks the Visitor Services Board and SCTV Media for their help in supporting this important event. All proceeds will directly benefit Cape Cod veterans' organizations.

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