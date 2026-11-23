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Nantucket Performing Arts Center revealed programming for The Island of Misfit Toys: An Immersive Holiday Adventure, part of the annual Nantucket Christmas Stroll. The Island of Misfit Toys will run Friday, December 4 from 2PM-10PM and Saturday, December 5 from 10AM-10PM at NPAC. All events are free and open to the community.

Welcome to The Island of Misfit Toys, where being a little different is something to celebrate! Throughout Stroll weekend, NPAC will come alive with live music, magic, puppetry, special guests, and a few surprises along the way. Check out the schedule below so you don't miss a thing!

THE ISLAND OF THE MISFIT TOYS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

Friday, December 4 from 2pm to 10pm and

Saturday, December 5 from 10am to 10pm

Step inside NPAC's whimsical winter wonderland, filled with curious characters, upside-down surprises, and forgotten toys waiting to be discovered. Explore, hunt for missing toys, take part in playful holiday challenges, and uncover a little magic around every corner. A wonderfully weird holiday adventure for kids, grown-ups, and misfits of all ages!

NIGEL GOSS'S JAZZ QUARTET

Friday, December 4 at 3PM

Nigel Goss's Jazz Quartet gets Stroll weekend swinging at NPAC! Come by, have a drink, and enjoy live holiday music from some of Nantucket's finest musicians as we kick off two days of mischief and merriment on The Island of Misfit Toys.

NANTUCKET STAGE COMPANY CABARET

Friday, December 4 at 5:30PM

Stroll by day, cabaret by night! Join the talented young performers of Nantucket Stage Company at NPAC for an evening of song, laughter, and holiday cheer during Nantucket's most magical weekend.

Sleigh Bells & SHOWTUNES: A SING-ALONG

Friday, December 4 at 7PM and Saturday, December 5 at 7PM

A merry sing-along featuring holiday classics, showtunes, and a drink in hand. What could be better? Our favorite piano man, Jamie Howarth, will lead a night of song, laughter, and belting it out with friends during Nantucket's jolliest weekend. Call out your favorites, and he'll play along!

NANPUPPETS

Saturday, December 5 at 10AM

Nanpuppets returns to NPAC for Stroll! Join Lizza and her friends in a winter wonderland of whimsy and magic at this exclusive holiday puppet show! Everyone's favorite Nantucket puppet, Millie, has left her summer wardrobe behind as she embarks on a heartwarming snowy adventure through Nantucket's Christmas Stroll.

THE SUGAR PLUM FAIRY SOCIAL

Saturday, December 5 at 2PM

Step into the Land of Sweets at NPAC! Join Lauren Lovette and Nantucket Dance Theatre's enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy for The Sugar Plum Fairy Social! Stop by for a special photo op, sweet treats for kids and parents, and a magical celebration of The Nutcracker (performing at The Dreamland on Sunday, December 6)!

NOMAD MAGIC WITH MAGIC MARK

Saturday, December 5 at 4PM

Keep your eyes open. There's magic afoot on The Island of Misfit Toys! Beloved island entertainer Mark Carapezza, better known as Magic Mark, will be wandering through the festivities with his Nomad Magic, dazzling guests with up-close sleight of hand, playful tricks, and a few surprises up his sleeve. You never know where he might turn up!

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 22% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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