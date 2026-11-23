"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Holiday Programming Set for THE ISLAND OF MISFIT TOYS at Nantucket Performing Arts Center
Free weekend activities at the center include live music, puppetry, a sing-along led by Jamie Howarth, and sleight of hand from Magic Mark.
Nantucket Performing Arts Center revealed programming for The Island of Misfit Toys: An Immersive Holiday Adventure, part of the annual Nantucket Christmas Stroll. The Island of Misfit Toys will run Friday, December 4 from 2PM-10PM and Saturday, December 5 from 10AM-10PM at NPAC. All events are free and open to the community.
Welcome to The Island of Misfit Toys, where being a little different is something to celebrate! Throughout Stroll weekend, NPAC will come alive with live music, magic, puppetry, special guests, and a few surprises along the way. Check out the schedule below so you don't miss a thing!
THE ISLAND OF THE MISFIT TOYS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
Friday, December 4 from 2pm to 10pm and
Saturday, December 5 from 10am to 10pm
Step inside NPAC's whimsical winter wonderland, filled with curious characters, upside-down surprises, and forgotten toys waiting to be discovered. Explore, hunt for missing toys, take part in playful holiday challenges, and uncover a little magic around every corner. A wonderfully weird holiday adventure for kids, grown-ups, and misfits of all ages!
NIGEL GOSS'S JAZZ QUARTET
Friday, December 4 at 3PM
Nigel Goss's Jazz Quartet gets Stroll weekend swinging at NPAC! Come by, have a drink, and enjoy live holiday music from some of Nantucket's finest musicians as we kick off two days of mischief and merriment on The Island of Misfit Toys.
NANTUCKET STAGE COMPANY CABARET
Friday, December 4 at 5:30PM
Stroll by day, cabaret by night! Join the talented young performers of Nantucket Stage Company at NPAC for an evening of song, laughter, and holiday cheer during Nantucket's most magical weekend.
Sleigh Bells & SHOWTUNES: A SING-ALONG
Friday, December 4 at 7PM and Saturday, December 5 at 7PM
A merry sing-along featuring holiday classics, showtunes, and a drink in hand. What could be better? Our favorite piano man, Jamie Howarth, will lead a night of song, laughter, and belting it out with friends during Nantucket's jolliest weekend. Call out your favorites, and he'll play along!
NANPUPPETS
Saturday, December 5 at 10AM
Nanpuppets returns to NPAC for Stroll! Join Lizza and her friends in a winter wonderland of whimsy and magic at this exclusive holiday puppet show! Everyone's favorite Nantucket puppet, Millie, has left her summer wardrobe behind as she embarks on a heartwarming snowy adventure through Nantucket's Christmas Stroll.
THE SUGAR PLUM FAIRY SOCIAL
Saturday, December 5 at 2PM
Step into the Land of Sweets at NPAC! Join Lauren Lovette and Nantucket Dance Theatre's enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy for The Sugar Plum Fairy Social! Stop by for a special photo op, sweet treats for kids and parents, and a magical celebration of The Nutcracker (performing at The Dreamland on Sunday, December 6)!
NOMAD MAGIC WITH MAGIC MARK
Saturday, December 5 at 4PM
Keep your eyes open. There's magic afoot on The Island of Misfit Toys! Beloved island entertainer Mark Carapezza, better known as Magic Mark, will be wandering through the festivities with his Nomad Magic, dazzling guests with up-close sleight of hand, playful tricks, and a few surprises up his sleeve. You never know where he might turn up!
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