HENRY V and A CHRISTMAS CAROL Set for Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 31st Season

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Commonwealth Shakespeare Company has unveiled its 31st Season, with the return of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol,” CSC2's Shakespeare for Young Audiences production of Hamlet, and their Free Shakespeare on the Boston Common production of Henry V, directed by Associate Artistic Director Bryn Boice.

Since its inaugural production of A Midsummer Night's Dream at Copley Square in 1996, CSC has been dedicated to artistic excellence, accessibility, and education. The Company has spent thirty summers presenting Shakespeare's plays with free performances of the highest caliber on the Boston Common; Stage2 productions of Shakespeare's plays presented for middle and high school students each spring; and since 2024 CSC has also produced its annual Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol.”

HENRY V

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Bryn Boice

July-August, 2027

The Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common

Once More unto the Breach, Dear Friends, Once More

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company brings William Shakespeare's epic Henry V into the near future in a bold new production directed by CSC Associate Artistic Director Bryn Boice. Set just a few decades from now, the play explores a world transformed by technology but still driven by humanity's oldest impulses: ambition, nationalism, power, and war.

England and France are once again on a collision course. England's young Henry V believes his country has been denied its rightful claim to French territory, and he is determined to take it back. Across the Channel, France is pushing the boundaries of human evolution through technology, blurring the line between human and machine. As the two nations prepare for war, Shakespeare's questions about leadership, loyalty, and the cost of conquest feel strikingly contemporary. Who will bear the cost when a king pursues his vision of the future?

Henry V, this year's Free Shakespeare on the Boston Common production runs July through August 2027 at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common, presented in partnership with the City of Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Parks and Recreation, and the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture.

Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol”

Directed by Steven Maler

December 11-20, 2026

Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, Boston

Step into the magic of Victorian England and rediscover the heart and soul of the holiday season! Commonwealth Shakespeare Company returns for another magical season at Boston's historic Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre with its stunning production of Charles Dickens' “A Christmas Carol” — a timeless story of redemption, generosity, and the power of human kindness. Beloved Boston actor Will Lyman (CSC's King Lear) returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, the curmudgeonly miser whose cold heart is thawed by a trio of mysterious spirits on one fateful Christmas Eve.

This enchanting adaptation by award-winning writer/director Steve Wargo brings Dickens' classic tale to vivid life. Described as “a musical feast” (The Boston Globe), it is brimming with traditional 19th-century carols arranged by Dianne Adams McDowell (. With direction by CSC Founding Artistic Director Steven Maler and musical direction by Dan Rodriguez, this “heart-filled new tradition” (WGBH) is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

CSC Stage2: Shakespeare's Hamlet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Victoria Townsend

May 6 - 15, 2027

Strand Theatre, Boston

Grief twists the mind and conjures ghosts—but when the spirit of Hamlet's father appears, he speaks not of madness, but of murder. Young Prince Hamlet must grapple with a haunting revelation: his mother has married his uncle, and his father's death was no accident. Shakespeare's timeless tragedy comes alive against a restless sea, where the pounding of the waves echoes the turmoil within one young man struggling to stay afloat in a current of betrayal and revenge. Will he be drowned in the depths or take arms against them?

CSC's annual Stage2 performances of Shakespeare's most popular plays are designed for middle and high school audiences. Students just discovering Shakespeare — and die-hard fans, as well — won't want to miss this tragically beautiful take on one of The Bard's most famous works.

Student Matinees will welcome young Shakespeare lovers on weekday mornings May 6 through 14, 2027, with two Public Performances for all ages: 7:30pm on Friday, May 14th and at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 15th at The Strand Theatre in Dorchester, MA.

CSC is thrilled to offer student matinee tickets to the Stage2 performance of Hamlet at no cost due to the generosity of Rodman for Kids and their Theatre for Kids Program.

In partnership with Think Outside the Vox, CSC provides an array of accessibility services, including open captioning, assistive listening devices, and large-print and braille programs at every performance, with ASL interpretation and audio description at selected performances. Information on dates, times, and services will be available soon at commshakes.org/accessibility.

A Kingdom for a Stage: 2027 Gala Celebrating Henry V

April 24, 2027

The Newbury Boston

Chaired by Paul & Melissa Karger, Alex & Lianne Leventhal, and Melissa Steffy & Jean-Rémy Behaeghel, our annual gala returns to The Newbury Boston on Saturday, April 24, 2027. Join us for a beautiful evening themed around our summer 2027 production, Henry V, with performances and festivities in support of Free Shakespeare on the Common!

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