Gnoss, Open the Door for Three, and Cassie & Maggie and More Set for Passim Boston Celtic Music Festival

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Passim has announced the lineup for the 24th annual Boston Celtic Music Festival (BCMFEST) taking place January 1417, 2027, at venues across Cambridge and Somerville, including Club Passim, Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, Arts at the Armory, The Rockwell, and Dragon's Lair.

The four-day festival will showcase a rich mix of traditional and contemporary Celtic music and dance reflecting Greater Boston's deep connections to Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, Quebecois, and other Celtic cultures. The full lineup and tickets are available now at: passim.org/bcmfest.

A program of Passim, BCMFest has been celebrating the Boston area's vibrant Celtic community through music, dance, and storytelling since 2003. This year's festival will feature performances from internationally acclaimed acts including Gnoss, Open the Door for Three, and Cassie & Maggie alongside other full-time, professional touring acts and beloved local session musicians, highlighting performers from across generations and continents.

"For 24 years, Passim's Boston Celtic Music Festival has been a cornerstone of Boston's vibrant traditional music scene," says Summer McCall, BCMFest Festival Director. 'We're proud to continue celebrating the remarkable depth of Celtic music and the talented musicians who keep these traditions alive throughout Greater Boston. Our festival is a reflection of the inclusive, thriving community we're so fortunate to be part of, and we're excited to bring together so many exceptional local and regional artists for BCMFest 2027."

The Brian O'Donovan Legacy Artist grant program was established to help Celtic acts planning upcoming tours in New England. Each year one out of the six grants is awarded to an artist performing at BCMFest. Forsyth is the 2026 recipient and will perform multiple times throughout the festival weekend.

'BCMFest is a perfect example of what Passim is all about: bringing a community together around music that matters. For 24 years, this festival has made Cambridge and Somerville a home for Celtic music and dance, and we couldn't be prouder to share this year's lineup," said Michael Busack, Passim Executive Director.

Festival Schedule:

Thursday, January 14th:

7:00 P.M. at Club Passim (Cambridge, MA) - The First Round concert provides a night of the more traditional sounds of Celtic music in Boston featuring Pine Tree Flyers, Hanneke Cassel, and Nathan Gourley, Laura Feddersen & David McKindley-Ward.

7:30 P.M. at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre (Somerville, MA) - The Boston Urban Ceilidh (kālē), always one of the most popular events, features participatory and social dances from the New England, Ireland, and Scottish traditions with a Contra Dance and Scottish Ceilidh, all with live music. No experience is necessary  all dances will be taught and led by an in-time caller. Dance bands will include Good Company + Friends, and Adam Hendey, Jesse Ofgang, Simon Lace, and Elias Cardoso. A performance from Rebecca McGowan's School of Irish Dance will take place between the Contra and Ceilidh dance.

Friday, January 15th:

7:00 P.M. at Club Passim (Cambridge, MA) - The Roots and Branches concert presents a taste of the dynamic sounds and different styles to be heard in Boston's Celtic music community at Club Passim. With rooted elements in Celtic, this evening's music will branch out into different territories that share commonalities such as Cape Breton, Castillian, Traditional Folk, and more. Performances by Forsyth, Cassie & Maggie, and San Miguel Fraser.

8:00 P.M. at Arts at The Armory (Somerville, MA) - A performance from the award-winning, four-piece, neotraditional Scottish Folk band Gnoss known for their rich vocal harmonies, crisp, acoustic instrumentation, and thoughtful songwriting. Adam Hendey Band opens.

Saturday, January 16th

11:00 A.M. at multiple venues in Davis Square (Somerville, MA) - Saturday's Dayfest offers over six hours of entertainment, from mid-morning until 6 pm. Artists will be presenting all manner of Celtic music, from classic traditional to contemporary sounds. Performances will be held across Davis Square at Crystal Ballroom, The Rockwell, and Dragon's Lair (Sessions). Performances by: San Miguel Fraser, Elias Cardoso, Riko Matsuoka, Nathan Gourley, Laura Feddersen & David McKindley-Ward, Mossy Banks, Adam Hendey Band, Casey Murray & Molly Tucker, Riko Matsuoka, Boston Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Sean Diehl and Noah Kelly, Rose Clancy Trio, Clare Fraser Trio, Rachel Clemente & Dan Houghton, Laurel Martin and Fern Tamagini-O'Donnell with Dan Faiella, The Hayden Stern Band, UnReel, Valerie & Ellery, and more.

7:00 P.M. at Somerville Theatre (Somerville, MA) - This year's edition of Saturday's Nightcap will take place at the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square, and will feature fresh sets & collaborations from some of the festival's prestige acts including: Open the Door for Three, Cassie & Maggie, Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman, Adam Hendey Band, Nathan Gourley, Laura Feddersen & David McKindley-Ward, and Forsyth. Music Director for the Nightcap will be Adam Hendey.

Sunday, January 17th:

11:00 A.M. at Club Passim (Cambridge, MA) - The Passim School of Music will host three BCMFest Workshops, which will be announced and available for sign-ups in the coming weeks.

Passim's BCMFest takes place January 14-17, 2027, at Club Passim in Harvard Square and locations in Davis Square in Somerville, including the Somerville Theatre, Crystal Ballroom, Arts at the Armory, The Rockwell, and Dragon's Lair. Tickets along with the full lineup and schedule, can be found at passim.org/bcmfest.

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