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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards - Current Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional)

Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 9%

Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK - Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9%

Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 6%

Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Kate Olson - AMPED UP! THE ULTIMATE MUSICAL THEATRE ROCK EXPERIENCE - StageWorks Arts 6%

Lily Anderson - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Jamie Cook - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Ashley LaCroix - SWINGIN' THRU THE SEASONS - Post Office Cabaret 5%

Jo Brisbane - SWINGIN' THRU THE SEASONS - Post Office Cabaret 5%

Lisa Yves - PAINTING LIFE IN PICTURES - Norton Singers 4%

Joe Merrick - LET'S DANCE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Sara Sneed - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Studio Belt - SCENA - Club Café 4%

Jane Loutzenhiser - SWINGIN' THRU THE SEASONS - Post Office Cabaret 3%

Greg Chastain - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Natalia Bonfini - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Sandee Brayton - SWINGIN' THRU THE SEASONS - Post Office Cabaret 2%

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Megan Hilty - AN EVENING WITH MEGAN HILTY - The Umbrella Arts Center 21%

Austin Jennings Boykin - A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS - Red Room @ Provincetown 18%

Cheyenne Jackson - SOLO CABARET - Shalin Liu Performance Center 9%

The Treehouse Collective - MAGIC TO DO: A DREAM ROLE CONCERT - The Treehouse Collective 9%

Ricardo 'Ricky' Holguin - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 8%

Billy Stritch - KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO & BILLY STRITCH WILL STAR IN “A SWINGING CHRISTMAS” DIRECT FROM NYC - JM Productions 8%

Daniel P. Webber - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 6%

Chris King - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 6%

Paula Plum - ELEANOR ALBERGA WITH THE GREEN ROOM ENSEMBLE - Central Square Theatre 4%

Megan Paluzzi - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 4%

Jim Caruso - KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO & BILLY STRITCH WILL STAR IN “A SWINGING CHRISTMAS” DIRECT FROM NYC - JM Productions 3%

Lucas Beltran - CHRISTMAS SWINGS AGAIN STARRING LUCAS BELTRAN - JM Productions 2%

Klea Blackhurst - KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO & BILLY STRITCH WILL STAR IN “A SWINGING CHRISTMAS” DIRECT FROM NYC - JM Productions 1%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 13%

Aaron Swiniuch - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Marblehead Little Theatre 11%

Bridget Sullivan - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 9%

Michele Colley - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Meg Morris - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Amy Nosowitz - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 6%

Meg Morris - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Caroline Fonseca - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 6%

Vincent Ratsavong - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Caroline Hubbard - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 4%

Samir Bouchaiba - SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Sydney T. Grant - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 3%

Dawn Ross - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Meg Morris - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

John Crampton - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 3%

Kaden Scopelliti - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Jamie Cook and Brenny O'Brien - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Sue Cheboukjian - CURTAINS - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Crisanto Gaudiz, Beth Kennedy, and Di Longtin - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Laura Shea Holland - INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dan Sullivan - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 13%

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman - THE OUTSIDERS - Citizens Opera House 10%

Casey Nicholaw - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 9%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - CAN-CAN - Sullivan Rep 8%

Ilyse Robbins - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Umbrella Arts Center 7%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 7%

GERRY McINTYRE - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

MARCOS SANTANA - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

Maggie Savoie - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Priscilla Beach Theatre 6%

SARA ANDREAS - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 6%

John Lam - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

Mayte Natalio - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 5%

Rachel Bertone, Eileen Grace, and Sue Cheboukjian - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 5%

SARA ANDREAS - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Joanne Caidor - THT REP PRESENTS WHO IS EARTHA MAE? - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 1%

Joanne Caidor - BOUNCERS BY JOHN GODBER - Modern Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Tami Trask - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Joe Michienzie - CABARET - Company Theatre 9%

Regina O'Connor - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 8%

Tami Trask - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Dan Sullivan - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 7%

Kiera O'Connor - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 6%

Dan Sullivan - SHE LOVES ME - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5%

Hilary Tamar - INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 5%

Liz Moakley - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Tracy Wall - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 5%

Anna Silva - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 5%

Sue Flint - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 4%

Gail Steele - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Gail Steele - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Tina Zannieri - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 3%

Shahn Knights - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 3%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 2%

Foley - MARIETTE IN ECSTASY - The Treehouse Collective 2%

Laura Dillon - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 2%

Linda Tonies - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 2%

Rena Pemper Rodriguez and Jean Pemper- Seussical the Musical- Riverside Theater Works 2%

Lori Rabeler, Karen Buram - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Vokes Players 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brooke Stanton and Rachel Padula-Shufelt - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 12%

Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Willis - LES MISÉRABLES - Citizens Opera House 11%

Dan Sullivan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 11%

Sims McCormick - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 11%

Rebecca Glick - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 8%

Paul Tazewell - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 6%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - CAN-CAN - Sullivan Rep 5%

REBECCA GLICK - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

EMILIO SOSA - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Lizzie Seaburg - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 5%

Maria Aliberti and Michael Gravante - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 5%

Reagle Costume Team - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 5%

Kelly Baker - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Umbrella Arts Center 3%

Karen Boyer - MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 3%

Gregg Barnes - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 3%

DW - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 2%

Nia Safarr Banks - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 1%

Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 31%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 23%

SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 20%

INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 15%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 12%

Best Dance Production (Professional)

CAN-CAN - Sullivan Rep 28%

ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 25%

CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 16%

COPPÉLIA - Boston Ballet 15%

SWEPT AWAY 10%

AFMOHIP: TRAVELING VILLAGE - Cambridge Multicultural Arts Center 7%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Zoe Bradford & Sally Forrest - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 14%

Holly Hansen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Alexandra Dietrich - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Doug Hodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 8%

Michele Colley - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Hollis Sullivan - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5%

Sara Delong - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 5%

Alison Walters-Short - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 4%

Tristan DiVincenzo - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Stefani Wood - SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 4%

Caroline Fonseca - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 3%

Jamie Cook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 3%

Rhiannon Griswold-Jenkins - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Caroline Fonseca - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Moonstruck Theater Company 2%

Dana Siegal - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Terrie Hyde - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 2%

Jo Brisbane - INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

Joan McKenzie-Baird - 1776 - Academy Playhouse 2%

William C. Gelinad - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 2%

Michelle Aguillon - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

Kendra Thyne - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 2%

Vincent Ratsavong - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Kate Olson & Michael Skinner - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - StageWorks Arts 1%

Jennifer Gasser - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Adam Pascal - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 24%

Dan Sullivan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 13%

KEVIN P. HILL - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Ilyse Robbins - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Umbrella Arts Center 6%

Laurence Connor and James Powell - LES MISÉRABLES - Citizens Opera House 5%

Rachel Bertone, Eileen Grace, and Sue Cheboukjian - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 5%

Casey Nicholaw - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 5%

MARCOS SANTANA - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

GERRY McINTYRE - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Dan Sullivan - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 4%

John Wayland Somers - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Leigh Silverman - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 4%

Lisa Tierney - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 4%

Jack O'Brien - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 3%

Lyndsay Allyn Cox - LIZARD BOY - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

Ilana Toeplitz Ransom-Something Rotten 2%

KEVIN P. HILL - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Quinton Kappel - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 12%

Alexandra Dietrich - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 12%

Jakob White - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 11%

Jason Mellin - METAMORPHOSES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 10%

Holly Erin McCarthy - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 8%

Ruth Bendig - THE GREAT RACE: THE STORY OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC - Theatre III 7%

Alison Walters-Short - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 7%

Jim Dalglish - THE PLAYGROUND - Helltown Players 7%

Jeremy Woloski - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 7%

Bryn Boice - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 6%

Zach Best - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Vokes Theatre 6%

Shay Wainwright - THE MOUSETRAP - Colonial Chorus Players 3%

J. Mark Baumhardt - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Vokes Theatre 2%

Ken Golner - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 2%

Jeanne Smith - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Diane Paulus - RHINOCEROS - American Repertory Theater 20%

Scott Edmiston - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - The Umbrella Mainstage Theater 13%

Troy Siebels - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 12%

Michael Gravante - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 10%

Bryn Boice - THE BALD SOPRANO & THE LESSON - Hub Theatre Company of Boston 8%

Steven Maler - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 8%

Bryn Boice - ELEANOR ALBERGA WITH THE GREEN ROOM ENSEMBLE - Central Square Theatre 8%

Carsen Joenk - MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 7%

Rachel Hall - THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Sydney T. Grant - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Shayna Gozansky - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 3%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 8%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 5%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 4%

THE PROM - Quigg Creations 4%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 3%

THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 3%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Quigg Creations 3%

BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 3%

MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 2%

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 2%

1776 - Academy Playhouse 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Arlington Friends of the Drama 2%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 2%

CURTAINS - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 12%

HAIRSPRAY - Cape Playhouse 9%

COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 8%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 6%

WONDER - American Repertory Theater 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 5%

SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 5%

CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 4%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 4%

BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 3%

SHE LOVES ME - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

EUREKA DAY - Huntington Theatre 2%

SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

CAN-CAN - Sullivan Rep 2%

MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 2%

ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

SWEPT AWAY 2%

THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

MARIETTE IN ECSTASY - The Treehouse Collective 1%

BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 1%

THE MOUSETRAP - Harbor Stage Company 1%

THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Dean Palmer, Jr. - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 18%

Greg Hamm - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Brett Baird - INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 8%

Jacob Inman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 7%

Greg Hamm - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Bryan Lussier - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Greg Hamm - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Tim Gregor - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 6%

Jeremy Behrle - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 4%

Sam Gagnon - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Ben Brotman - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 4%

Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 4%

Jeremy Behrle - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 4%

Erik Fox - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 3%

Dana Giuliana - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 3%

Matthew Prindiville - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Moonstruck Theater Company 3%

Eric Jacobsen - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Rick Shamel - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 2%

Susan Nicholson - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 2%

Doug Greene - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Ben Rush - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Umbrella Arts Center 13%

Dean Palmer, Jr. - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 12%

Ryan Dubray - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 11%

Brian MacDevitt - THE OUTSIDERS - Citizens Opera House 10%

Amanda Fallon - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 7%

Charlie Morrison - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 6%

Maximo Grano De Oro - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 6%

JACK MEHLER - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

JACK MEHLER - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

Dan Clawson - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 4%

Kevin McGerigle - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Lap Chi Chu - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 4%

JOSÉ SANTIAGO - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Ceil Shandell - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Franklin Meissner Jr. - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 3%

JOSÉ SANTIAGO - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

JACK MEHLER - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Robert McDonough - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 12%

Ben Oehlkers - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 10%

Aldo Fabrizi - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 9%

Katie Koglin - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Thomas Smoker - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Sandee Brayton - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Pam Wannie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Yunona Tabala-Crofoot - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 6%

Barry Singer - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 5%

Chris Morris - 1776 - Academy Playhouse 5%

Allyn Hayes McCourt III - TRIAL BY JURY - St. Ignatius Concert Series 4%

Emily Stratton - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Martha Warren - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 3%

Derrick Lacasse - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Samantha Prindiville - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Moonstruck Theater Company 3%

Shane Stecher - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 2%

Marilyn Whipple - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Walpole Footlighters 2%

Jakob Michaels - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Bobby Perry - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Dan Pardo - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 17%

Jenny Tsai - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 12%

Alex Arlotta - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Priscilla Beach Theatre 10%

Dr. Michael McBride - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

JOSE DELGADO - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Violet Wang - LIZARD BOY - SpeakEasy Stage Company 6%

Jordan Oczkowski - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - The Umbrella Arts Center 6%

Steve Gagliastro - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 6%

Jonathan Marro - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 5%

Dani Lee Hutch - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 5%

Doug Benishek - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 4%

Paul Katz and Jeffrey Leonard - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 4%

ROBERT L. RUCINSKI - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Robert Draper - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 3%

PETER LEIGH-NILSEN - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Mark Binns - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 12%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 9%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Quigg Creations 4%

THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Academy of Performing Arts 4%

BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 3%

SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 3%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 3%

1776 - Academy Playhouse 3%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

THE PROM - Quigg Creations 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 2%

SUNSET BOULEVARD - Moonstruck Theater Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 2%

MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY - Voices of Hope Boston 1%

SWEENEY TODD 1%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbour Lights Theatre 14%

HAIRSPRAY - Cape Playhouse 13%

COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 10%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 7%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 7%

SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 5%

BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 5%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Priscilla Beach Theatre 4%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 4%

SUFFS - Citizens Opera House 4%

CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 3%

ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

LIZARD BOY - SpeakEasy Stage Company 3%

SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 2%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 35%

WONDER - American Repertory Theater 34%

A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS - Red Room @ Provincetown 22%

(START) OVER - Almond Theatre Company/Beverly Fringe Festival 9%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jack Roussell - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Company Theatre 9%

Haley Miller - CABARET - Company Theatre 7%

Wil Moser - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 6%

Athan Mantalos - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 5%

Dana Sullivan - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 5%

Cameron Mysliwicz - CABARET - Company Theatre 5%

Keniqua Smith - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Madisen Cardona - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 4%

Sydney Peterson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Jason Mellin - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Chris Govang - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 3%

Elizabeth Fidler - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 3%

Adam Sell - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Footlight Club 3%

Chris Govang - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 3%

Beau Jackett - 1776 - Academy Playhouse 2%

Matthew Brendan Ford - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Sal Garcia - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 2%

Danielle Shevchenko - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 2%

Isaac Swanson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 2%

Sue Brother - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Bonnie Fairbanks - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Josh Telepman - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Sophia Fortuna - SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Wil Moser - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Kara Chu Nelson - SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Anthony Texeira - SHE LOVES ME - Cape Rep Theatre 10%

Sean Donnelly - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 8%

Jill Whelan - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 8%

Grace carroll - HAIRSPRAY - Cape Playhouse 6%

Nolan White - THE OUTSIDERS - Citizens Opera House 6%

Anthony Rinaldi - CAN-CAN - Sullivan Rep 5%

Cayleigh Capaldi - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 5%

Sarah Joy Kane - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Priscilla Beach Theatre 4%

Johnny Shea - The Umbrella Arts Center - Umbrella Arts 4%

Danyel Fulton - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 4%

Elliot Cetinski - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

Chelsey Brown - SHE LOVES ME - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Ari Lew - SHE LOVES ME - Cape Rep Theatre 3%

Laurel Harris - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

ISABEL LEONI - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Kevin Hanley - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 3%

Jarrett Bloom - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Priscilla Beach Theatre 3%

Josh Telepman - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 3%

Ryan Mardesich as Nick Bottom - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Christina Pierro-Biggins - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 2%

SARA GETTELFINGER - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Olivia Valli - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Marya Grandy - SUFFS - Emerson Colonial Theatre 2%

Travis Kordell - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 1%

Keiji Ishiguri - LIZARD BOY - SpeakEasy Stage Company 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Anna Botsford - THE PLAYGROUND - Helltown Players 14%

Em Sheeran - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 9%

Emily Frey - MISS HOLMES - Theatre III 9%

Missy Potash - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 8%

Ren Fontes - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 7%

Anthony Texeira - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 7%

Jess Rogers - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 6%

Emma Fitzpatrick - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Jodi Edwards - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 4%

Katie Swimm - ADA AND THE ENGINE - Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 4%

Gary Ames - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 4%

Tyler Twombly - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 4%

Anne Louise Hindman - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 4%

Peter Steedman - METAMORPHOSES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 3%

Lucy Tomeo - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 3%

Armando Segrera - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 3%

Ruthie Withers - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 2%

Kerry Moe Abramov - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 1%

Casey Preston - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 1%

Leela Pahl - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paul Giamatti - RHINOCEROS - American Repertory Theater 19%

John Turturro - RHINOCEROS - American Repertory Theater 13%

Amanda Burke - MARIETTE IN ECSTASY - The Treehouse Collective 10%

Barlow Adamson - To Kill a Mockingbird - Umbrella Arts 10%

Ally Lewis - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 10%

John Little - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 8%

Tim Lawton - THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 6%

Demi DiCarlo - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Liza Giangrande - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 4%

Han Van Sciver - MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 4%

Kellie Tropeano - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 2%

Kilty reidy - EUREKA DAY - THEATRE WORKSHOP OF NANTUCKET 2%

Michael Underhill - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 2%

Ellen Keith - THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 2%

John Brownlie - THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 1%

Tanner Efinger - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 1%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 15%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Marblehead Little Theatre 13%

MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 13%

THE PLAYGROUND - Helltown Players 8%

METAMORPHOSES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Vokes Theatre 7%

MISS HOLMES - Theatre III 6%

RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 6%

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 4%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 3%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 3%

BOEING BOEING 3%

WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 3%

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Vokes Theatre 2%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 2%

SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 1%

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 24%

RHINOCEROS - American Repertory Theater 17%

BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 9%

MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 8%

A GAY MASSEUR'S GUIDE TO HAPPY ENDINGS 8%

EUREKA DAY - Huntington Theatre 7%

POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 6%

MARIETTE IN ECSTASY - The Treehouse Collective 6%

I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 6%

THE GREAT PISTACHIO - Yorick Ensemble 6%

EUREKA DAY - THEATRE WORKSHOP OF NANTUCKET 4%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Boston Lyric Opera 58%

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Boston Summer Opera 27%

'THE LAST SAVAGE' OPERA - Odyssey Opera 15%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ryan Barrow - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 20%

Cris Reverdy and Michael Ernst - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Cris Reverdy and Michael Ernst - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 9%

Doug Hodge - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 9%

Allen Bantly and Ava Enoch - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 8%

Andrew Barnett - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 6%

Brendon Chetwynd, Blair Eig & Laurel Martin - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 6%

Aaron Stolicker - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Riverside Theatre Works 5%

Audry Ellis - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Arlington Friends of the Drama 5%

Mark Roderick & Nick Dorr - 1776 - Academy Playhouse 4%

Nala Wu - THE GREAT RACE: THE STORY OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC - Theatre III 4%

Brendon Chetwynd, & Laurel Martin - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 3%

David Allen Prescott - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

David Allen Prescott - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Nolan Dupont Love - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 3%

David Bilodeau - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Fred Gallagher - THE MOUSETRAP - Colonial Chorus Players 1%

David Allen Jeffrey - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Amy Rubin - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 12%

Ryan Barrow - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 10%

Andrew Boyce - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Boston Lyric Opera 9%

Mitt Kinley - LES MISÉRABLES - Citizens Opera House 8%

JACK MEHLER - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 7%

Erik Diaz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Umbrella Arts 6%

Douglas W. Schmidt - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 5%

Sydney T. Grant - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 5%

Maria Aliberti and Michael Gravante - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 5%

JACK MEHLER - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Kelly James Tighe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 4%

John Wayland Somers - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 4%

BARON E. PUGH - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

Stephen Menard - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Harbor Lights Theatre 3%

Swept Away (speakeasy Stage) 3%

Justin Lahue - THE MOUSETRAP - Harbor Stage Company 3%

Scott Pask - SOME LIKE IT HOT - Citizens Opera House 2%

JACK MEHLER - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

JEFFREY D. KMIEC - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Robert Moody - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 2%

Justin Lahue - ELEANOR ALBERGA WITH THE GREEN ROOM ENSEMBLE - Central Square Theatre 2%

Jeffrey Petersen - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Sally Ashton Forrest - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 18%

Jakob White and Maeve Moriarty - MEN ON BOATS - Cotuit Center for the Arts 15%

Andrew Woods - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 13%

Bill Lopoulos - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 9%

Elliot Dupcak - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 8%

Bridget Donovan - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 7%

Todd Short - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Arlington Friends of the Drama 7%

Quinton Kappel - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 5%

Maura Hanlon - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 4%

Sean Kyle - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Sean Kyle - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 4%

Elliot Dupcak - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Ames Gothic Series 2%

Jeanne Smith - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 1%

Joel Marcucilli, Aaron Gendreau-Visco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nora Sullivan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 10%

ALEX BERG - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

Cody Spencer - THE OUTSIDERS - Citizens Opera House 9%

ALEX BERG - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 9%

Breana Raehse - POPCORN FALLS - McQuade Brigade Players/Beverly Fringe Festival 7%

Elisabeth Weidner - INTO THE WOODS - Cape Playhouse 7%

Tom Powers - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 6%

Elisabeth Weidner - MEAN GIRLS - Cape Playhouse 5%

Mick Potter - LES MISÉRABLES - Citizens Opera House 4%

Ted Kearnan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

RYAN MARSH - COME FROM AWAY - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

ALEX BERG - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 4%

Sydney T. Grant and Josh Telepman - I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Yorick Ensemble 3%

Dannie Smith - [TITLE OF SHOW] - The Treehouse Collective 3%

Kai Harada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Citizens Opera House 3%

Matt Kraus - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 3%

RYAN MARSH - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Sebastian Nixon - CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 2%

Swept Away (SpeakEasy Stage) 2%

Kathy Ruvuna - MEN ON BOATS - Nantucket Performing Arts Center 1%

Mackenzie Adamick - ELEANOR ALBERGA WITH THE GREEN ROOM ENSEMBLE - Central Square Theatre 1%

Julian Crocamo - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Emma Keane - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 9%

Trinh Ryann - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 7%

Michael Viveiros - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Norton Singers 6%

Amanda Atkinson - DISNEY AND CAMERON MACKINTOSH'S MARY POPPINS - Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5%

Athan Mantalos - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Moonstruck Theater Company 5%

Jo Brisbane - SISTER ACT - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Maeve Moriarty - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 5%

Heather Phillips - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

Abby Mae Rogers - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 4%

Stephanie Mann - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 4%

Becca Bly - THE GONDOLIERS - The Sudbury Savoyards 3%

Dan Rabold - 1776 - Academy Playhouse 3%

Nikita DaRosa - JAGGED LITTLE PILL - Company Theatre 3%

Paula Guilbault - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Vokes Theatre 3%

Robert Gallagher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Quigg Creations 3%

Ethan Child - SEUSSICAL - Riverside Theatre Works 3%

Julie Bouchard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Theatre at the Mount 3%

Victoria Weinstein - CABARET - Company Theatre 3%

Jamie Cook - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 2%

Ariel Sargent - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Marblehead Little Theatre 2%

Lily Anderson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Cotuit Center for the Arts 2%

Michael Celularo - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Theatre III 2%

Kristen Sehn - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Theatre Company of Saugus 2%

Lalita Haines - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Savoyard Light Opera Company 2%

Michael Gravante - BRIGADOON - The Concord Players 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Madeleine Bain - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Priscilla Beach Theatre 10%

Carly Evans - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 9%

Anthony Pires Jr. - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Umbrella Arts 8%

Alex Michaels - HAIRSPRAY - Cape Playhouse 8%

Vanessa Calantropo - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Umbrella Arts 7%

Travis Roy Rogers - THE OUTSIDERS - Citizens Opera House 7%

Daniel Forest Sullivan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 6%

Joy Clark as Nostradamus - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 4%

Meghan Rose - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Sullivan Rep 4%

Meaghan Maher - HAIRSPRAY - Cape Playhouse 4%

Nathan Salstone - WONDER - American Repertory Theater 4%

Erica Shields - SUPERHERO (LYRICS/MUSIC BY TOM KITT; BOOK BY JOHN LOGAN) - Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

BRENT THIESSEN - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - North Shore Music Theatre 3%

MATT DaSILVA - ROCK OF AGES - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Kai B. White - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 2%

Kendall Rivera - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Richard - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Priscilla Beach Theatre 2%

KARMINE ALERS - ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

FRANKIE MARASA 5th - THE CHER SHOW - North Shore Music Theatre 2%

Shannon Lee Jones - ANNIE - Wheelock Family Theatre 2%

Ohad Ashkenazi as Nigel Bottom - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Lyric Stage Company of Boston 1%

Steve Gagliastro - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Hanover Theatre Main Stage 1%

Kayla Shimizu - CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 1%

Melissa Paz - BANDSTAND - Sullivan Rep 1%

Chelsie Nectow - LIZARD BOY - SpeakEasy Stage Company 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Trish LaRose - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Cape Rep Theatre 26%

Belle Brancato - LITTLE WOMEN - Greater Company Players 13%

Michael Gravante - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 11%

Chloe Olwell - Leading Ladies - Walpole Footlighters 8%

Maya V.O.C. - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - The Concord Players 6%

Grace Picone - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 6%

Neal Martel - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 5%

Tara Golson, The Crucible, Curtain Call Theatre - MARIETTE IN ECSTASY - Cayd Barrera, Mariette in Ecstasy, The Treehouse Collective 4%

Ace MacIntyre - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA - Commonwealth Shakespeare Apprentice Repertory Company 4%

Jen Lade - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 4%

Norman Dubois - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Square One Players 3%

Mary-Liz Murray - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 3%

Chay Tower-Hughes - SYLVIA (A.R. GURNEY PLAY) - Nashoba Players 2%

Mario K Sasso - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 2%

Kim Alessandro - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 1%

Rob Rametti - WONDER OF THE WORLD - The Attleboro Community Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paul Melendy - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 69%

Jeremy Beazlie - BETRAYAL - Gloucester Stage Company 31%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Cotuit Center for the Arts 54%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre at the Mount 30%

THE GREAT RACE: THE STORY OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC - Theatre III 17%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

ANNIE - Wheelock Family Theatre 43%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - Wheelock Family Theatre 27%

ON YOUR FEET! - North Shore Music Theatre 16%

CHRISTMASTIME - Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 14%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Company Theatre 22%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 18%

Marblehead Little Theatre 7%

Academy Playhouse 5%

Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5%

Norton Singers 4%

Theatre III 4%

The Concord Players 4%

The Sudbury Savoyards 3%

Moonstruck Theater Company 3%

Arlington Friends of the Drama 3%

Square One Players 3%

Theatre at the Mount 3%

Voices of Hope Boston 2%

Colonial Chorus Players 2%

Helltown Players 2%

The Treehouse Collective 2%

Savoyard Light Opera Company 1%

A Common Thread Theatre Company 1%

Vokes Theatre 1%

Burlington Players - Park Playhouse 1%

Greater Worcester Opera 1%

The Little Theatre of Fall River 1%

North River Theater 0%

The Attleboro Community Theatre 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

American Repertory Theater 13%

North Shore Music Theatre 11%

Sullivan Rep 8%

Citizens Opera House 8%

Umbrella Arts 6%

Emerson Colonial Theatre 5%

Wheelock Family Theatre 5%

Harbor Lights Theatre 5%

Huntington Theatre 5%

Priscilla Beach Theatre 4%

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company 4%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 3%

Studio Theatre Worcester 3%

Nantucket Performing Arts Center 2%

Yorick Ensemble 2%

Reagle Music Theater of Greater Boston 2%

Boston Summer Opera 2%

Asylum NYC 2%

SpeakEasy Stage Company 2%

Improv Asylum 2%

Gloucester Stage Company 1%

Laugh Boston 1%

Shalin Liu Performance Center 1%

JM Productions and Rising Stars, Quincy 0%

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 22% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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