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Remember when 'Let It Go' played on repeat in your car? When Elsa dresses were everywhere, and your child could recite nearly every line of Disney's Frozen? Those children may be growing up, but the magic of Frozen is timeless, and this holiday season, The Company Theatre is bringing it to life in an entirely new way.

Disney's Broadway musical Frozen makes its area premiere at The Company Theatre in Norwell November 27 through December 20, transforming the stage into the enchanting kingdom of Arendelle with spectacular scenery, celestial lighting, projections, intricate costumes and innovative puppetry. Featuring an adult cast and an expanded musical score, the production offers a theatrical experience designed to delight audiences of all ages.

'When Broadway and Disney approached making Frozen a full musical, the challenge was to create a sophisticated adult evening that also delights children,' said Zoe Bradford, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Company Theatre. 'The result is magical, with an enhanced score and in-depth characters, Frozen becomes a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the meaning of true love.'

Based on Disney's Oscar-winning animated feature, the Broadway musical follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate the challenges of family, fear, self-acceptance and the enduring power of love. While audiences will recognize beloved songs including 'Let It Go,' the stage adaptation expands on the original film with additional music and deeper character development, bringing new dimensions to a familiar story.

The Company Theatre's production combines technology and theatrical artistry to create the magical world of Arendelle. Elaborate sets, projections and celestial lighting effects bring Elsa's icy powers to life, while professional costumes and full-body puppetry add to the spectacle. The result is a production that captures the wonder of the animated film while delivering the excitement and immediacy of live theater.

'Magical is a word that may be overused; and yet once the staff and cast began to work on the show, it has been no less than a special and extraordinary experience,' Bradford said. 'Magic can happen when love and dedication are present, and everyone involved has given their all. The lights, sets, costumes, projections, and full-body puppetry are sure to make a lasting impression.'

Leading the cast as Elsa is Emma Keane, who delivered a standout performance as Jo in The Company Theatre's production of Jagged Little Pill last summer. For Keane, 25, the role is particularly meaningful. She remembers singing Elsa's songs with her young niece, belting out the familiar melodies together in the car, and has dreamed of playing the character since the film's release.

Keane believes the story has a special resonance for audiences returning to Frozen as teenagers and adults. Elsa's feelings of isolation and her desire to be accepted are experiences that many young people can relate to, while the bond between Elsa and Anna offers a different kind of Disney love story.

'It's definitely a different kind of love story,' Keane said, emphasizing that the story centers on 'the love for your sister, the love for family.'

That combination of theatrical spectacle and emotional depth makes Frozen an appealing holiday outing for the entire family. Young children can experience the wonder of Elsa's magical powers and the colorful characters of Arendelle, while older children, teens and adults can rediscover a story they grew up loving and appreciate its themes in new ways.

The production has already generated considerable excitement, with 8 of its 14 scheduled performances sold out, including every Sunday matinee and most Saturday afternoon performances. Evening performances offer an opportunity for families with older children, teenagers and college-age kids returning home for the holidays to make a night of it.

Whether it's a child's first introduction to Frozen or a return to Arendelle years after the movie became a family favorite, The Company Theatre's production promises an evening of music, theatrical wonder and holiday magic.

Performance Information

Disney's Frozen runs November 27 through December 20, 2026, at The Company Theatre, 30 Accord Park Drive, Norwell, Massachusetts, with tickets available for evening performances.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.companytheatre.com.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre is a nonprofit performing arts organization based in Norwell, Massachusetts, offering theatrical productions, educational programming and performance opportunities for audiences and artists of all ages. Through its productions and educational programs, the theater provides opportunities for the South Shore community to experience and participate in live theater.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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