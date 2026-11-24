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The Barnstable Comedy Club will present Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A DELICATE BALANCE. Under the direction of James F. Ring, the show opens on Thursday, January 21 at 7:30 PM and continues for 3 consecutive weekends, closing on February 7, 2027.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. General admission tickets are $30 / $28 for seniors 65+ and students.

In Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, the carefully maintained equilibrium of an affluent household is shattered when family tensions and unexpected guests converge over one unsettling weekend. Beneath a veneer of civility, old wounds and buried resentments surface, forcing everyone to confront the fragile boundaries of love, friendship, obligation, and fear.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 11% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 4 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% 5 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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