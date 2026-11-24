"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE to Open at Barnstable Comedy Club
The show opens on Thursday, January 21 at 7:30 PM and continues for three consecutive weekends, closing on February 7, 2027.
The Barnstable Comedy Club will present Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A DELICATE BALANCE. Under the direction of James F. Ring, the show opens on Thursday, January 21 at 7:30 PM and continues for 3 consecutive weekends, closing on February 7, 2027.
Performances are on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. General admission tickets are $30 / $28 for seniors 65+ and students.
In Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, the carefully maintained equilibrium of an affluent household is shattered when family tensions and unexpected guests converge over one unsettling weekend. Beneath a veneer of civility, old wounds and buried resentments surface, forcing everyone to confront the fragile boundaries of love, friendship, obligation, and fear.
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