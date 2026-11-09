Donna McKechnie to Receive Provincetown CabaretFest 2027 Lifetime Achievement Award

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Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes has announced Tony Award winner and American Theatre Hall of Fame inductee Donna McKechnie as the recipient of the Provincetown CabaretFest 2027 Lifetime Achievement Award. She will also serve as a Master Class Mentor.

Donna McKechnie was last seen on Broadway in 2024 as Madame Morrible in the award-winning musical Wicked.

Ms. McKechnie, who received a Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. Donna has starred in and choreographed productions in London's West End, as well as theatrical productions in Tokyo and Paris.

Some of Ms. McKechnie's Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Education of Hyman Kaplan, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute (which she also choreographed), Promises, Promises, Company, On the Town, State Fair (Fred Astaire Award), and The Visit.

She has starred in and/or choreographed numerous regional plays and musicals, including Follies, Mack and Mabel, Gypsy, The Glass Menagerie, Sweet Charity, Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Guys and Dolls, and Annie Get Your Gun.

She has also performed in concert with symphony orchestras and appeared in television specials and dramatic series, including Fame, Cheers, and Dark Shadows. She was featured in the documentary film Every Little Step and played the Rose in the film The Little Prince.

Donna continues to tour and perform her highly acclaimed one-woman show, A Musical Memoir, throughout the country. Her memoir, Time Steps: My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon & Schuster.

Donna was inducted into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2019. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate in musical theatre from the Manhattan School of Music in New York.

'Donna is a quadruple threat,' says Rhodes, 'an actress, singer, dancer, and mentor. We are thrilled to have Broadway royalty join us on the Cape in June to honor her legacy and share her talent with our students.'

For updates and more information, visit ProvincetownCabaretfest.org

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