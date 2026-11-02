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Charles Busch to Headline Provincetown CabaretFest

The Theater Hall of Fame inductee will present cabaret performances and teach students the narrative behind the lyric.

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Charles Busch to Headline Provincetown CabaretFest

Charles Busch, Author, Actor, Cabaret Artist and star of countless plays, including Vampire Lesbians of Sodom (one of Off Broadway's longest running plays), will be sharing his unique talents with Provincetown audiences June 7th - 13th as a CabaretFest Headliner Performer. Charles will present an evening of songs and stories, sharing his unique perspective on life, love and his legendary career. Joining Charles onstage will be Broadway and Television Music Director Jono Mainelli.

In addition to gracing the Provincetown stage, Charles will be leading a a Master Class for CabaretFest students, exploring the narrative behind the lyric. Charles will work individually with each student on material they've selected, drawing on his extensive experiences working in theater, film and Cabaret, Audit passes for the Master Class will be available for those who would like to observe.

Charles Busch's career has spanned decades, garnering numerous accolades. His play The Tale of the Allergist's Wife played 777 performances on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Charles has been honored with a special Drama Desk Award and Obie Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright and in 2024, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. As a cabaret entertainer, he is a two-time Manhattan Cabaret Award winner and Bistro Award honoree. His autobiography, Leading Lady; The Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy is published by BenBella books. 

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