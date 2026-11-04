Cast and Creative Team Set for World Premiere of ADIA & CLORA SNATCH JOY at The Huntington

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​The Huntington has revealed the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Mfoniso Udofia's joyous Ufot Family Cycle folk-opera finale, Adia & Clora Snatch Joy, directed by Awoye Timpo (The Grove), with original music composed by Michael Ellis Ingram. The ninth and final play in the Ufot Family Cycle, Adia & Clora Snatch Joy runs at The Huntington from Tuesday, November 24 – Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Huntington Theatre.

The celebrated Ufot Family Cycle concludes its epic, citywide, two-year, nine-play journey where it began – here at The Huntington – with Mfoniso Udofia's rousing folk opera Adia & Clora Snatch Joy.

In the marshes of South Carolina, Clora Abernathy opens her front door to a stranger from Massachusetts – Adiaha Ufot – and something unnamed stirs within them. Both are dutiful daughters who've devoted their lives to their parents – but as the sparks fly, a life-changing question takes shape: What might happen if they dare to be good to themselves? To wholly experience desire, pleasure, and joy as grown-ass women – for the very first time.

composed for a cappella voices by Michael Ellis Ingram, Adia & Clora Snatch Joy breaks new ground while bringing the Ufot Family Cycle to a joyous, musical finale. Awoye Timpo, who brilliantly directed The Grove, returns to helm this landmark production that you can enjoy whether it's the first play you are seeing in the Ufot Family Cycle or your ninth.

The Ufot Family Cycle marks the first time all nine plays are completed and performed in their intended order. In addition to producing some of the plays, The Huntington also has served as a resource and connection-maker to bolster the creative process and success of all the productions mounted through 2026 by and with arts organizations, universities, social organizations, non-profits, and a host of community activation partners. The past eight Ufot productions produced in Greater Boston and via podcast include: Sojourners, The Grove, runboyrun, Her Portmanteau, Kufre n' Quay, The Ceremony, Lifted, and In Old Age. The Cycle has also received twenty Elliot Norton Award nominations, winning three, including Outstanding New Script for The Grove.

Since the launch announcement at Boston City Hall in 2024, the Cycle has seen 48 sold-out performances across productions and reached 150,000 listeners of the audio play adaptation of runboyrun. 350 audience members became Ufot Cycle pass holders, following the Cycle across neighborhoods and venues over two years, generating 2,500+ tickets claimed throughout the festival. The Cycle performed in 11 neighborhoods via ticketed and free pop-up productions. The scope of the storytelling echoed this breadth of outreach, covering one family's story across three generations over 100 years.

The folk opera format is particularly unique to this final Ufot chapter. Music has been part of prior Ufot plays, but this is the first to put music at the center. The original music has been composed for a cappella voices by Michael Ellis Ingram.

The cast of Adia & Clora Snatch Joy includes:

April Armstrong as Abasiama Ufot, the Ufot family matriarch. Credits include: the Broadway national tours of Ragtime and Carousel, The World According to Micki Grant Off Broadway, and Sister Act at The Geva.

Nicole Michelle Haskins as Clora Abernathy Sr., a Black Southern American woman. Credits include: Cell Off Broadway, The Color Purple at The Goodman Theatre, the Muny Theatre, and the Drury Lane Theatre, and Caroline, or Change at Firebrand Theatre.

Kojo as Aniekan Abernathy, the only son of Adiaha and Clora Abernathy. Credits include: The Groveat The Huntington, Origins on HBO, and Caribbean Calling Roots & Resurgence at Billie Holiday Theatre.

Shannon Lamb as Elder Clora Abernathy, a Black Southern American woman. Credits include: Joe Turner's Come and Gone and Common Ground Revisited at The Huntington, Pendemonium Off Broadway, and The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer at Chester Theatre Company.

Tracey Conyer Lee as Elder Adiaha Ufot, a Nigerian-American woman. Credits include: Chasing Grace and Sistas Off Broadway, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (10 productions), and On the Grounds of Belonging at Long Wharf Theatre.

Zonya Love as Clora Abernathy a Black Southern American woman. Credits include: The Color Purple and Beetlejuice on Broadway, Avenue Q Off Broadway, and Kiss Me Kate at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

Ebony Marshall-Oliver as Adiaha Ufot, a Nigerian-American woman. Credits include: Fat Ham at The Huntington, In Old Age at Front Porch Arts Collective / ArtsEmerson, and Ain't No Mo' and Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway.

Phoenix Noelle as Young Clora Abernathy, a Black Southern American girl. Credits include: The Bandaged Place and Wedding Band Off Broadway, The Photograph on Netflix, and Hunters on Amazon Prime.

Nelly Santos-McKenzie as Young Adiaha Ufot, a Nigerian-American girl. Credits include: The Gender Reveal and Mexican Folk Tale at Artes Culturales / Hyde Square Task Force, and school productions of The Lion King Jr and The Wizard of Oz Jr.

Elena Rose Taveras as Young Clora Abernathy, a Black Southern American girl. Credits include: A Christmas Carol at Trinity Repertory Company, The Sound of Music at Theater by the Sea, and Matilda Jr. at Rhode Island Stage Ensemble.

Ginaylah Nunes Teixeira as Young Adiaha Ufot, a Nigerian-American girl. Credits include: Everyday Speech Productions and a promotional video for Hasbro.

Wood-whittling spirits, Adiaha's ancestors: April Armstrong, Kay Patterson, Lorraine Victoria Kanyike, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, and Arielle Rogers-Wilkey.

Basket-weaving spirits, Clora's ancestors: Daveda Browne, Nina Evelyn, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Zonya Love, and Regina Morgan.

Understudies include: April Armstrong, Becky Bass, Daveda Browne, Bobby Cius, Aimée Coleman, Melynda Davis, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Lorraine Victoria Kanyike, Regina Morgan, Abria Smith, andElena Rose Taveras.

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