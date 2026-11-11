Cape Ann Symphony to Present Annual HOLIDAY POPS Concerts Thanksgiving Weekend

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The Cape Ann Symphony's Annual Holiday Pops Concert ushers in the holiday season with three performances over Thanksgiving Weekend: Saturday, November 28 at 2 pm at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School on 134 High Street, Ipswich, MA; Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 29 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.

Led by CAS Conductor and Music Director Yoichi Udagawa, this joyous musical celebration features a festive program of holiday favorites for both orchestra and chorus. For tickets and information about this popular Cape Ann Holiday event, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org

The 2026 Holiday Pops Concert program includes Leroy Anderson's Christmas Festival; Alfred Reed's 's Greensleeves, Selections from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, Don Sebesky's A Christmas Scherzo, and Calvin Custer's Chanukah Festival. The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus under the direction of Brittany Betts joins the orchestra to perform Mark Hayes' Masters in the Hall; Vince Guaraldi's Christmas Time Is Here, arranged by R. Sterling; Larry Hochman's Tzadik Katamar Yifrach; Broadway composers Sheldon Harnick and David Shire's Chanukah anthem, Everlasting Light; David Hamilton's joyous Sing Noel; and Craig Courtney's innovative A Musicological Journey Through the Twelve Days of Christmas. Mr. Courtney reinterprets each verse of the familiar carol in the signature style of a historical period, geographical location, or famous classical composer. The concert concludes with an audience sing along, a CAS beloved tradition.

Maestro Udagawa looks forward to the weekend of celebratory music, " The musicians of the orchestra and I are so excited about the Holiday Pops! We love all of the wonderful music that celebrates the season, and it is always such a joy to work with the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus led by Brittany Betts. We are all looking forward to making great music for our fantastic audiences!"

Cape Ann Symphony Chorus Director Brittany Betts shares Maestro Udagawa's excitement, "One thing I love about the Holiday Pops in particular is that special feeling in the air that hangs around the room. It's the feeling of community... of coming together to celebrate and be united in the beautiful life-affirming experience that live music can create mixed with the holiday spirit of families and friends gathering together to share in ancient traditions while creating new memories. The sing-a-long at the end exemplifies this feeling most joyously to me as the audience and performers become one creative entity blending their voices - no matter their instrument or skill level - into one beautiful harmonious sound."

The 34-singers of the Cape Ann Symphony Chorus led by Conductor Brittany Betts, and accompanied by Georgetown resident pianist Priscilla Walter, have been rehearsing since September to prepare for the Holiday Pops. Each of the 35 singers had to audition to make the roster of the CAS Chorus. The singers hail from all over the North Shore - Rockport, Gloucester, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Beverly. This year three Gloucester High School students: Aubrey Hamm, Gabriella McKearney and Maya Silva make their CAS Chorus debut.

"What a joy to be working with 34 wonderful holiday pops singers from all around Cape Ann for this special 75th anniversary season," says CAS Chorus Director Brittany Betts, " We have been rehearsing diligently on 6 wonderful pieces to add to the joy and community spirit of the festive concert. We have included some oldy but goody audience crowd pleasers to bring delighted smiles to everyone's faces (and perhaps some chuckles too) as well as some new pieces which are beautiful, reflective, cozy and full of soaring melodies which I am certain will cause everyone's hearts to swell with hopefulness. I am a firm believer that music can soothe the soul and excite the heart to actions that are for the good harmony of all people. And it is my hope that this will be true again at our Holiday Pops Concerts as we hear the choir sing, "Christmastime is here. Families drawing near. Oh, that we could always see Such spirit throughout the year."

The Cape Ann Symphony launched The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus under the directions of Wendy Betts at the 2005 Holiday Pops Concert. . The group has performed with the Cape Ann Symphony at Holiday Pops Concerts in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 2013, 2014. 2015, 2016. 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In August 2024 Brittany Betts took over leadership of the CAS Chorus when her mother Wendy Betts retired as the longtime Choral Director for the CAS Chorus. Choral Director Brittany Betts made her debut in the 2024 Holiday Pops Concert.

Brittany Betts brings with her a different approach to the choral world having primarily worked as a trumpeter, djembefola (someone who skillfully plays the djembe, a West African drum) collaborator, worship leader, jazz singer and composer. She performs with the David Whitney Orchestra, Riverside Renaissance Swing Band, Portside Jazz, Cantemus Chamber Chorus and the vocal trio, ONE. In 2023-2024, she served as Artist-in-Residence at First Church Congregational in Swampscott, composing sung liturgies and songs for their Advent and Lenten services. Ms. Betts traveled the country and abroad as a Glocal (local and global combined) Musician Educator and Worship Coordinator with the Global Mission Unit of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for 10 years. During that time she also served on the music staff of Visible Music College in Memphis, TN where she taught voice, music theory, rock bands, the World Music Ensemble and a guided improvisation class.

Founded in Gloucester in 1952, the Cape Ann Symphony is a professional orchestra of over 70 players from throughout the New England area. They perform a subscription season of four concerts per year plus several Pops and youth concerts. The Symphony Board of Directors named Yoichi Udagawa the Music Director and Conductor of the Cape Ann Symphony in the summer of 2000 after a yearlong search. In addition to his leadership of Cape Ann Symphony, he is Music Director and Conductor of the Melrose Symphony Orchestra, and the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and a cover conductor at the Boston Pops Orchestra. Frequently invited to guest conduct, Maestro Udagawa has worked with many different orchestras including the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Nobeoka Philharmonic Orchestra, the Pro Arte Chamber Orchestra of Boston, the University of Texas Symphony Orchestra, the Indian Hill Symphony, the Garden State Philharmonic, the Brown University Orchestra, the Syracuse Society for New Music, the Boston Conservatory Orchestra, the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, the Newton Symphony, the Austin Civic Orchestra, and the Mid-Texas Symphony. Maestro Udagawa is at home in popular and contemporary music as well as the standard symphonic repertoire. He is known for his relaxed manner and ability to speak from the podium which has helped new audiences as well as enthusiasts gain a greater appreciation for symphonic music. His programs often include premieres of new works – some specially commissioned for the orchestra — as well as great orchestral works across the symphonic repertoire and lively Pops programs. He is also an integral part of the Cape Ann Symphony Youth Initiative.

The Cape Ann Symphony Holiday Pops Concerts are Saturday, November 28 at 2 pm at the Dolan Performing Arts Center at Ipswich High School on 134 High Street, Ipswich, MA; Saturday, November 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, November 29 at 2 pm at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln Street in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA . Single ticket prices are $65 for adults, $60 for senior citizens age 65 and above, $20 for Students of any age with a valid student id; $5 for youth 12 years old and under. For tickets and information, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.

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