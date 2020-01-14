Broadway Star Melissa Errico Premieres Concert Tribute To Michel Legrand At Broward Center March 8

Tony Award-nominated singer, actress and writer Melissa Errico, has starred on Broadway in Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society and many other stellar productions.

Producer Mark Cortale has announced that on Sunday, March 8, Ms. Errico will premiere her critically acclaimed new show Amour & After at the Broward Center's Amaturo Theatre, featuring the songs of her longtime friend and mentor, the late and legendary Oscar winning French film score composer, Michel Legrand. This past November Warner Music/Ghostlight Records released Legrand Affair: Deluxe Edition, which Errico recorded with the late composer. For this special Broward Center concert, she will be joined onstage by longtime collaborator Tedd Firth (piano and musical director). For tickets and information, please visit www.browardcenter.org or call 954 462-0222.

In its review of this show, BroadwayWorld raved: "No mere creation magically given to the human race to awe and inspire us, Melissa Errico was simply born to be a masterpiece, the value of which appreciates with each passing year. The overabundance of talent and beauty, d'intelligence et d'inspiration, can be heard on her cds and seen in her film and television performances, but any person unlucky enough to have never seen her perform live doesn't know what they are missing; and this writer would adamantly urge anyone reading this to set up a google alert to be informed when and where Masterpiece Melissa will next set foot onto a stage to entertain."

Michel Legrand composed music for Jacques Demy's films The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) and The Young Girls of Rochefort (1966), and appeared and performed in Agnès Varda's Cléo from 5 to 7 (1961). He also composed music for The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) (which features "The Windmills of Your Mind"), The Lady in the Car with Glasses and a Gun (1970), The Go-Between (1971), Summer of '42 (1971), Orson Welles's last-completed film F for Fake (1974) and would later compose the score for Welles's posthumously-released movie The Other Side of the Wind (2018). He also composed the score for Yentl (1983), as well as the film score for Louis Malle's film Atlantic City (1980). His instrumental version of the theme from Brian's Song charted 56th in 1972 on the Billboard's pop chart

Opera News recently called Tony Award-nominee Melissa Errico "The Maria Callas of American musical theater," referencing both her crystalline voice and dramatic, expressive intensity, Melissa Errico is an actress, singer and author. First known for her starring roles on Broadway, her latest album, "Sondheim Sublime" was called by The Wall Street Journal "The best all-Sondheim album ever recorded." Nothing in her work has been more constant than her association with Michel Legrand. Having starred in his sole Broadway show, Amour, she went on to collaborate with him on the iconic album "Legrand Affair". After his death in 2019, she was asked to write his eulogy by The New York Times - where she is a frequent contributor - and was then invited to become the sole American performer to participate in the extraordinary two-day memorial to Legrand held in April at Paris' Le Grand Rex Theatre, work that led one critic to announce that, "Errico is, and will continue to be, the premier interpreter of the musical legacy of Michel Legrand." This fall 2019, Ghostlight Records reissues her symphonic album, which Legrand arranged & conducted, as "Legrand Affair Deluxe Edition."

Melissa is best known for her many starring roles on Broadway. She starred in the Broadway musicals Anna Karenina, My Fair Lady, High Society, Dracula, White Christmas and Michel Legrand's Amour which won her a Tony nomination for "Best Actress". Melissa was recently honored with a caricature at Sardi's in celebration of her Broadway performances. But her career is characterized by diverse interests in many creative corners of theater and the arts. She has had a steady career in television, appeared in feature films, and performed in non-musical roles in Off-Broadway plays. She has also worked widely as both a recording artist and concert singer, releasing a series of award-winning albums and working with the world's most noted symphonies and jazz and cabaret spaces. Most recently, she has established herself as a writer, publishing essays in The New York Times and beyond.

Her recent stage performances include a hit off-Broadway run of On A Clear Day ("musical comedy mastery" - The New Yorker magazine), The Baker's Wife in a concert run of Into the Woods with Alice Ripley and Wordplay - a unique look at Sondheim - at Lyrics & Lyricists produced by Ted Chapin for 92Y in April. She will soon be seen discussing & performing selections from Sunday In The Park With George on film in the forthcoming PBS Poetry in America portrait of Sondheim. She was the curator of a wildly popular French film festival at FIAF in NYC, and performed and organized concerts after screenings. This past summer Melissa also worked with Michael Feinstein in various ways including with The Pasadena Pops and The American Songbook Series at Lincoln Center.

For tickets and information, please visit www.browardcenter.org or call 954 462-0222.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You