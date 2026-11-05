Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
British Singer PBN to Perform at 23rd Annual Boston Bhangra Dance Competition at Strand Theatre
The competition marks the first time live musicians will accompany dancers in a Bhangra competition in the United States.
Award-winning global sensation PBN is heading to Boston for a special live performance during the 23rd Annual Boston Bhangra. The celebration of northern Indian dance and culture will take place on November 14, 2026, at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester. Tickets are on sale now.
PBN is a British-born singer, performer, and music producer. With his outstanding contribution to the Asian music scene over the last decade, PBN has risen to worldwide acclaim after not only topping domestic and international charts but also headlining stages for audiences across the globe.
A successful, multi-award-winning artist, he leads the UK Asian music scene and has positioned himself internationally as one of the most recognised Brit-Asian talents, with the rightly earned, coveted title of “The Hitmaker”. PBN is globally recognised for delivering and performing dancefloor hit after hit; his notable singles include “Phatte Chuk Di,” “Aashiq”, “Fitteh Moo” & “Bhangra Paundi.”
PBN has been recognised for his contributions to the scene; highlights include winning Best-Selling British Asian Single for “Kaun Nee Jaandah” at the UK Asian Music Awards, as well as Best Album for Crowd Pleaser the same year. In 2018, PBN performed at India's PTC Music Awards, where he also went on to win the award for Best Recording Artist.
In 2022, PBN was commissioned to produce the music for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, and in 2024, PBN became the first Punjabi UK Artist to receive an honorary Doctorate of Music.
Originally founded as a dance team in 2000, Boston Bhangra has evolved into a non-profit dedicated to promoting cultural awareness through dance and music. The organization offers Bhangra classes, team performances, and promotes events that draw talent from all over the world, all while enriching Boston's culture. The competition serves as the cornerstone of Boston Bhangra's mission to celebrate the rich Punjabi culture.
This year, the competition will be split into two divisions, one with musicians performing live along with the dancers, and another with dancers accompanied by a live band. The live music teams will all include a singer, a Dhol performer, and 3-4 other musicians playing traditional Bhangra instruments, such as Tumbis, Bugchus, and Chimptas. This will be the only Bhangra competition in the United States to feature live musical performances.
Boston Bhangra will take place on November 14, 2026, at the Strand Theatre (543 Columbia Rd, Boston, MA). Tickets are available now at Bostonbhangra.com/bbc2026/.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Bat Boy: The Musical
The Umbrella Arts Center (9/25-11/08)
|
The Sound of Music
Boch Center Wang Theatre (11/17-11/22)
|
Ballet Hispánico New York: CARMEN.maquia
The Hanover Theatre (3/04-3/04)
|
9 to 5 The Musical
Timberlane Performing Arts Center (11/13-11/22)
|
Beetlejuice, Jr.
The Company Theatre (11/06-11/08)
|
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Weston Friendly Society (12/05-12/13)
|
The Uncle Louie Variety Show
Regent Theatre (11/07-11/07)
|
Get The Led Out
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/23)
|
A Revolution of Her Own!™ Deborah Sampson
The Bull Run Restaurant (11/15-11/15)
|
Love Actually In Concert
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/06-12/06)