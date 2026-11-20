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The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has unveiled Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling, a new mural by artist Dr. Rob “Problak” Gibbs, on the exterior of its new home, the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance in Allston, Massachusetts.

Measuring 212 linear feet in length and 52 feet in height, the mural spans approximately 11,000 square feet, making it the largest piece of public art on Harvard University's campus.

The installation marks the first work of art created specifically for A.R.T.'s new home, which was designed to expand the theater's reach beyond traditional theatergoing audiences and strengthen its connection to the surrounding community.

“I was very inspired by the idea of the building as a canvas—a two-dimensional stage—where A.R.T. could share art with the broader community and honor Allston's rich legacy as a hub for art, especially murals,” said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.

The mural reflects A.R.T.'s commitment to storytelling, artistic expression and community engagement, transforming the building's exterior into a public canvas.

“Breathing Life Thru the Art of Storytelling is a portal into championing the multitude of other creators that will also have their voices not just heard but amplified,” said Problak. “I utilized this as an opportunity to example our collective commonality over our differences. A mirror.”

The mural is now on public view at the David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance, located at 175 North Harvard Street in Boston.

For additional information, visit the American Repertory Theater's website.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - LET'S DANCE Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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