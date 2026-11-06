Breanna Sinclairé to Sing in Boston Premiere of Trans Requiem with Coro Allegro

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Acclaimed soprano Breanna Sinclairé will join Coro Allegro, Boston's LGBTQ+ and allied classical chorus, for the Boston premiere of Andrew Yee's Trans Requiem on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Covenant, 67 Newbury Street, Boston. Led by Artistic Director David Hodgkins, the concert marks Trans Day of Remembrance weekend and opens Coro Allegro's 2026-2027 season.

'I'm honored to share a work that lets us bring our whole selves to the stage,' said Sinclairé. 'As we remember the trans lives we have lost, this music also makes room for those of us still here, with all our fears and our joy. I hope people leave this concert with a deeper understanding of our lives and of what it means to be heard and loved.'

Sinclairé sang in the work's world premiere at Trinity Church in New York City on September 18, 2025. Commissioned by Trinity, Trans Requiem is written for trans voices, mixed chorus and string orchestra. Yee combines traditional Latin Requiem texts with personal writing exploring the trans experience. In Boston, Sinclairé will perform the fifth movement, 'Lux Aeterna,' and the seventh, 'I Am Afraid.'

The performance brings Sinclairé together with two-time Grammy Award-winning composer and cellist Andrew Yee, performing on cello and voice, and tenor Sam Crosby-Schmidt. It is Sinclairé's second appearance with Coro Allegro, following the chorus's Identity: I Believe concert in 2024.

The program also includes Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass and the presentation of Coro Allegro's Pinkham Award to Giselle Byrd, Executive Director of The Theater Offensive and co-chair of Boston's Trans Day of Remembrance vigil.

Tickets and information: www.coroallegro.org/season/trans-requiem. Advance purchase is encouraged.

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