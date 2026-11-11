My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Boston Pops to Present 4th Annual Holiday Pops Preview Night For The Military Community
The event will take place on December 2.
The Boston Pops will present its fourth annual Holiday Pops military preview night, welcoming members of the military community and their families to Symphony Hall in recognition of their service on December 2 at 7:30 p.m. This special free event, conducted by Keith Lockhart and featuring a celebrity narrator, celebrates a time of joy and togetherness for the service members, and families, who make sacrifices year-round to serve their country. Military preview night originally started in 2023 and is a cherished new tradition on the Holiday Pops schedule.
The Highland Street Foundation returns as lead event sponsor this year, creating pathways for members of over 20 organizations serving the military community to experience the magic of Holiday Pops with complimentary tickets. The organizations include the Boston Office of Veterans Services, Home Base, Homes for Our Troops, and more.
Free tickets are also being distributed through employee veteran groups tied to sponsor organizations for the Boston Pops, BSO and Tanglewood, including Fidelity Investments, Fairmont Copley Plaza, Bank of America, Arbella Insurance Foundation, Berkshire Health Systems and Bloomberg. In total, over 40 organizations are participating in the event.
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