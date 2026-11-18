"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Boston Civic Symphony to Present Family Holiday Concert with PETER AND THE WOLF and More
Conductor Ken Yanagisawa will lead the orchestra, and the program includes Prokofiev's Troika from LT. KIJÉ and carols with audience sing-along.
The Boston Civic Symphony will join the Boston Latin School Concert Choir for their annual Family Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13 at 4pm, at the Boston Latin School Auditorium.
The concert features the orchestra and the Boston Latin School Concert Choir performing several seasonal tunes; a performance by Boston Civic Symphony’s Concerto Competition winner; and Prokofiev's classic Peter and the Wolf, narrated by Grammy Award-winner Prince Charles Alexander. The concert will open with the Troika movement from Prokofiev’s Lt. Kijé.
Winner of the 2026 Boston Civic Symphony’s Concerto Competition, violinist Samuel Lee, is 10th grader at Lexington High School. He’ll perform Franz Waxman’s Carmen Fantasy, a showpiece for orchestra and violin, originally written for Jascha Heifetz. The orchestra will be led by Boston Civic’s Associate Conductor Ken Yanagisawa for this piece.
Prokofiev’s “symphonic tale for children,” Peter and the Wolf, has been introducing audiences to the sounds of an orchestra for 90 years, using a simple Russian folk tale of a boy’s adventure in the woods, narrated by Prince Charles Alexander at this concert. Each character is represented by a different instrument, from Peter’s strings to the grandfather’s bassoon and the wolf’s horns, making it easy to hear how the orchestra works together.
The Boston Latin School Concert Choir, under the direction of Ryan Snyder, will join the orchestra for several works, including Merry Christmas from John Williams’ score to Home Alone, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, as well as an audience sing-along to traditional carols of the season.
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