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The Boston Civic Symphony will join the Boston Latin School Concert Choir for their annual Family Holiday Concert on Sunday, December 13 at 4pm, at the Boston Latin School Auditorium.

The concert features the orchestra and the Boston Latin School Concert Choir performing several seasonal tunes; a performance by Boston Civic Symphony’s Concerto Competition winner; and Prokofiev's classic Peter and the Wolf, narrated by Grammy Award-winner Prince Charles Alexander. The concert will open with the Troika movement from Prokofiev’s Lt. Kijé.

Winner of the 2026 Boston Civic Symphony’s Concerto Competition, violinist Samuel Lee, is 10th grader at Lexington High School. He’ll perform Franz Waxman’s Carmen Fantasy, a showpiece for orchestra and violin, originally written for Jascha Heifetz. The orchestra will be led by Boston Civic’s Associate Conductor Ken Yanagisawa for this piece.

Prokofiev’s “symphonic tale for children,” Peter and the Wolf, has been introducing audiences to the sounds of an orchestra for 90 years, using a simple Russian folk tale of a boy’s adventure in the woods, narrated by Prince Charles Alexander at this concert. Each character is represented by a different instrument, from Peter’s strings to the grandfather’s bassoon and the wolf’s horns, making it easy to hear how the orchestra works together.

The Boston Latin School Concert Choir, under the direction of Ryan Snyder, will join the orchestra for several works, including Merry Christmas from John Williams’ score to Home Alone, Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, as well as an audience sing-along to traditional carols of the season.

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Norton Singers 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 10% 3 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 10% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 7% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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