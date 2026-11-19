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The opening notes of “I Ran (So Far Away)” will ring out at The Colonial Theatre this spring as Grammy Award-winning A Flock of Seagulls brings the sound of early MTV to Pittsfield. Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) and Artistic Director, CEO Kate Maguire announce 12 performances from February 6 through May 28. Local Irish dancers set the stage for the Celtic fiddles of The Bow Tides, and Berkshire musicians turn up the volume on Bob Seger favorites like “Night Moves” and “Turn the Page.”

Rev Tor kicks things off with his 15th Annual Dead of Winter Jam, celebrating the Grateful Dead and collecting nonperishable food for a local pantry. The following week, young Berkshire performers whisk audiences to a castle full of secret tunnels and dancing armor in the BTG PLAYS! touring musical Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS. Tickets are $10 for the performance, part of the 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival.

FEBRUARY PERFORMANCES AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE

Rev Tor's 15th Annual Dead of Winter Jam

Featuring Dead Man's Waltz & Friends

Saturday, February 6 at 7:30pm • Tickets: $25-$40, General Admission

Rev Tor's Dead Man's Waltz & Friends marks 62 years of Grateful Dead music at this annual midwinter gathering. The Northeast festival collective takes the Dead's songbook in unexpected directions, with special guests to be announced. Patrons are encouraged to bring nonperishable food for donation to a local food pantry.

Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS

BTG PLAYS! 2026–27 Touring Show presented as part of the 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival

Saturday, February 13 at 2pm • Tickets: $10

Based on Magic Tree House #2: The Knight at Dawn by Mary Pope Osborne

Book by Jenny Laird

Music and lyrics by Randy Courts

Additional lyrics by Will Osborne

Directed by Michael Wartella

Musical direction by Erin M. White

Choreography by Kathy Jo Grover

Featuring youth actors from the Berkshire community

When Annie wishes she could visit the castle in a book about the Middle Ages, the magic tree house whisks her and Jack back to the age of knights. A grand feast, secret tunnels and dancing suits of armor await the siblings as they unravel the mystery of the Black Knight's quest and try to find their way home.

Moondance

The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert

Saturday, February 20 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

From the bright bounce of “Brown Eyed Girl” to the soulful pull of “Into the Mystic,” Moondance traces the many moods of Van Morrison's music. The tribute also features favorites such as “Moondance,” “Tupelo Honey,” “Wild Night,” “Caravan” and “It Stoned Me.”

Lez Zeppelin

50th Anniversary Celebration of Led Zeppelin's 1977 Madison Square Garden Show

Saturday, February 27 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

Lez Zeppelin marks 50 years since Led Zeppelin's 1977 Madison Square Garden show. The all-female quartet takes on the towering riffs and quieter passages that made the original band's concerts so riveting, with the interplay and improvisation that give Lez Zeppelin its own sound.

MARCH PERFORMANCES AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE

Simply the Best

A Tribute to the Music of Tina Turner

Friday, March 5 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

Jenn brings the fire and commanding stage presence of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll to a celebration of Tina Turner. The show pairs Turner favorites “Proud Mary,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” “What's Love Got to Do with It” and “The Best” with an eclectic mix of other songs.

The Bow Tides

Friday, March 19 at 7pm • Tickets: $50-$60

Irish dance preshow from 6pm to 6:30pm

Fiddlers Ellery Klein, Jessie Burns and champion dancer Katie Grennan, who spent a combined 16 years performing with Gaelic Storm, lead this Celtic ensemble. Guitarist Jeff Lindblade and two-time Grammy-nominated bassist Eric Thorin round out a program that moves from traditional Irish and Scottish tunes to Galician jigs, songs and contemporary compositions. Local dancers from Scoil Rince Bréifne Ó Ruairc Irish Dance School open the evening with a preshow performance.

Motor City Fever

A Musical Celebration of Motown

Friday, March 26 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

A live band, tight harmonies and sharp choreography drive this touring revue celebrating the songs that filled Motown dance floors. The cast performs hits made famous by Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations and more.

APRIL AND MAY PERFORMANCES AT THE COLONIAL THEATRE

Who Are You

A Tribute to The Who's First Farewell Tour

Saturday, April 3 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

Massachusetts tribute band Who Are You returns with Carl Dixon (The Guess Who, April Wine and Coney Hatch) to salute The Who's first farewell tour. The multimedia concert spans early favorites such as “I Can't Explain” and “Magic Bus” through “Baba O'Riley,” “Behind Blue Eyes” and “Won't Get Fooled Again,” and includes a complete performance of the 1969 rock opera Tommy.

A Flock of Seagulls

Saturday, April 10 at 7pm • Tickets: $60-$70

Founding vocalist and keyboardist Mike Score leads the band behind “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song” and “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You).” The Liverpool group's soaring synths and shimmering guitars made it a fixture of early MTV. The instrumental “D.N.A.” earned the group a Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance.

Changes In Latitudes

The Premier Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show

Saturday, May 1 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

Steve Kareta and Changes In Latitudes bring Buffett's relaxed storytelling, a tropical stage set and the makings of a conga line to The Colonial. Sing along to “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Volcano,” plus Buffett concert favorites such as “Southern Cross” and “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere.”

Berkshire Musicians Tribute to Bob Seger

Saturday, May 8 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

Berkshire musicians celebrate the heartland rock and soulful ballads of Bob Seger, including “Night Moves,” “Mainstreet,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Turn the Page” and “Like a Rock.” The house band features Vinnie Brandi, Dan Broad, Aaron Dean, Jay Fruet, Joe Torra and Dana Welts, with guests Rev Tor, Jack Waldheim, Ed Moran, Katherine Winston, Matt Cimini, Diane Wieland, Larry Southard, Lesley Rosenthal and more.

Yacht Lobsters

Friday, May 28 at 7pm • Tickets: $30-$40

The New York City band returns with the soft rock of Steely Dan, The Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Toto and more. Rich vocal harmonies and a versatile horn section give the songs their familiar polish, while New Orleans funk and jazz improvisation take them in fresh directions.

SEASON DISCOUNTS AND TICKET INFORMATION

For tickets, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or call the BTG Box Office at 413-997-4444. Ask the box office about BTGY young adult tickets, Card to Culture and discounts for Massachusetts Teachers Association and AAA members. Schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

The Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield, MA.

FULL EVENT CALENDAR

Rev Tor's 15th Annual Dead of Winter Jam • Saturday, February 6 at 7:30pm • $25-$40 General Admission

Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS • Saturday, February 13 at 2pm • $10

Moondance • Saturday, February 20 at 7pm • $30-$40

Lez Zeppelin • Saturday, February 27 at 7pm • $30-$40

Simply the Best • Friday, March 5 at 7pm • $30-$40

The Bow Tides • Friday, March 19 at 7pm • $50-$60 • Irish dance preshow at 6pm

Motor City Fever • Friday, March 26 at 7pm • $30-$40

Who Are You • Saturday, April 3 at 7pm • $30-$40

A Flock of Seagulls • Saturday, April 10 at 7pm • $60-$70

Changes In Latitudes • Saturday, May 1 at 7pm • $30-$40

Berkshire Musicians Tribute to Bob Seger • Saturday, May 8 at 7pm • $30-$40

Yacht Lobsters • Friday, May 28 at 7pm • $30-$40

The race is on for the Boston Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Company Theatre 21% 2 Cotuit Center for the Arts 18% 3 Marblehead Little Theatre 7% 4 Academy Playhouse 5% 5 Weston Friendly Society of the Performing Arts 5% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Sara Sneed - AN AFTERNOON WITH DOLLY Cotuit Center for the Arts 12% 2 Daniel P. Webber - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 9% 3 Stephanie Mann - ONE LITTLE SPARK Club Cafe - Napoleon Room 9% 4 Kobi Alka - MYTH, MAGIC, AND MYSTERY Voices of Hope Boston 6% 5 Trish LaRose - WOMEN ROCK THE TENT Cotuit Center for the Arts 6% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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