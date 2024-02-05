Berklee College Of Music Alumni And Faculty Win At The 2024 Grammy Awards

Berklee College of Music alumni and faculty won gold-plated gramophones at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, held last night on Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

For the second consecutive year, Molly Tuttle A.D. '14 and her band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway won for Best Bluegrass Album with City of Gold. In addition to Tuttle, the band is composed of alumni Bronwyn Keith-Hynes '12, Dom Leslie '10, and Kyle Tuttle '11. The group took home the same award at the 2023 Grammys for their breakout album Crooked Tree.

Singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey '21 won her first Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for the critically acclaimed album Bewitched, joined by alumni and album contributors Spencer Stewart '13, Simon Moullier B.M '16, Jordan Rose B.M '12, and Thorleifur Gaukur Davidsson B.M '19. Pianist and Berklee faculty member Luis Perdomo and saxophonist, composer, and producer Miguel Zenón '98 took home the Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album with their work El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2. The win is the first for Zenón, who has been nominated for a Grammy 12 times and is currently the Ken Pullig Visiting Scholar at Berklee for the 2023-24 academic year. In her Grammy debut, film composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Carla Patullo B.M. '01, M.M. '13 won in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for So She Howls, a deeply personal work that chronicles her experience with a life-threatening illness. Alumni Gracie Laboy M.M '18 and Norvin Tu-Wang '16 also received awards for their work on the album.

Brian Rajaratnam B.M. '17, won in the Record of the Year category for his work as an engineer and mixer on Miley Cyrus' “Flowers,” and was also nominated in the Album of the Year category for Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation. David Hart B.M. '88 and Ken Lewis B.M. '91 received Grammys in the Album of the Year category for their work as engineers and mixers on Taylor Swift's Midnights. Two-time Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen B.M. '12 won a Grammy in the Best Musical Theater Album category for Some Like It Hot, along with Oscar Zambrano B.M. '03 who won for mastering the album.

Neal Smith, an associate professor in Berklee's Percussion Department and the Institute for Jazz and Gender Justice, won his first Grammy in Best Classical Compendium for his contributions to Passion For Bach And Coltrane.

Other alumni who contributed to Grammy-winning projects include Jett Galindo B.M. '12, who served as mastering engineer on X Mí (Vol. 1) by Gaby Moreno which won for Best Latin Pop Album; Vago Galindo B.M. '14, Tommy Torres B.M. '93, Rafael Restrepo B.M. '11, and Juan Luis Guerra B.M. '82, who contributed to Vida Cotidiana by Juanes which won for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album; Olmo Zucca '20, who was the producer and writer of the song “Water” by Tyla, winner of Best African Music Performance; and Erin Bentlage B.M. '14, who won in the category of Best Arrangement Instrumentals and Vocals for “In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” by säje and featuring Jacob Collier.

Berklee's list of official alumni and faculty Grammy winners is below. This list is subject to change as winners are verified with the Recording Academy.

Record of the Year

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus Brian Rajaratnam B.M. '17, engineer/mixer



Album of the Year

Midnights, Taylor Swift Jonathan Garcia B.M. '19, Assistant Engineer Ken Lewis B.M. '91, engineer/mixer



Best Latin Jazz Album

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo Miguel Zenón B.M. '98 Luis Perdomo (faculty)



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bewitched, Laufey Laufey '21 Spencer Stewart '13, executive producer, arranger, writer Simon Moullier B.M '16, vibraphone Jordan Rose B.M '12, drums Thorleifur Gaukur Davidsson B.M '19, pedal steel guitar



Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot Charlie Rosen B.M. '12, orchestrator Oscar Zambrano B.M. '03, mastering engineer



Best Bluegrass Album

City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Molly Tuttle A.D. '14 Bronwyn Keith-Hynes '12, fiddle Dom Leslie '10, mandolin Kyle Tuttle '11, banjo



Best Latin Pop Album

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno Jett Galindo B.M. '12, mastering engineer



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes Vago Galindo B.M. '14, mix engineer Tommy Torres B.M. '93, composer Rafael Restrepo B.M. '11, management Juan Luis Guerra B.M. '82, composer



Best African Music Performance

“Water,” Tyla Olmo Zucca '20, producer and writer



Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

So She Howls, Carla Patullo B.M. '01, M.M. '13 Gracie Laboy M.M '18, soprano in Tonality Norvin Tu-Wang ‘16, engineer



Best Arrangement Instruments and Vocals

“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning,” säje featuring Jacob Collier Erin Bentlage B.M. '14, arranger



Best Classical Compendium