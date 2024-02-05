Berklee College Of Music Alumni And Faculty Win At The 2024 Grammy Awards

Laufey, Molly Tuttle & the Golden Highway, Miguel Zenón, and Carla Patullo were among the winners of music's most coveted award.
Berklee College of Music alumni and faculty won gold-plated gramophones at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, held last night on Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
For the second consecutive year, Molly Tuttle A.D. '14 and her band Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway won for Best Bluegrass Album with City of Gold. In addition to Tuttle, the band is composed of alumni Bronwyn Keith-Hynes '12, Dom Leslie '10, and Kyle Tuttle '11. The group took home the same award at the 2023 Grammys for their breakout album Crooked Tree.
Singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Laufey '21 won her first Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for the critically acclaimed album Bewitched, joined by alumni and album contributors Spencer Stewart '13, Simon Moullier B.M '16, Jordan Rose B.M '12, and Thorleifur Gaukur Davidsson B.M '19. Pianist and Berklee faculty member Luis Perdomo and saxophonist, composer, and producer Miguel Zenón '98 took home the Grammy for Best Latin Jazz Album with their work El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2. The win is the first for Zenón, who has been nominated for a Grammy 12 times and is currently the Ken Pullig Visiting Scholar at Berklee for the 2023-24 academic year. In her Grammy debut, film composer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Carla Patullo B.M. '01, M.M. '13 won in Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for So She Howls, a deeply personal work that chronicles her experience with a life-threatening illness. Alumni Gracie Laboy M.M '18 and Norvin Tu-Wang '16 also received awards for their work on the album.
Brian Rajaratnam B.M. '17, won in the Record of the Year category for his work as an engineer and mixer on Miley Cyrus' “Flowers,” and was also nominated in the Album of the Year category for Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation. David Hart B.M. '88 and Ken Lewis B.M. '91 received Grammys in the Album of the Year category for their work as engineers and mixers on Taylor Swift's Midnights. Two-time Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen B.M. '12 won a Grammy in the Best Musical Theater Album category for Some Like It Hot, along with Oscar Zambrano B.M. '03 who won for mastering the album.
Neal Smith, an associate professor in Berklee's Percussion Department and the Institute for Jazz and Gender Justice, won his first Grammy in Best Classical Compendium for his contributions to Passion For Bach And Coltrane.
Other alumni who contributed to Grammy-winning projects include Jett Galindo B.M. '12, who served as mastering engineer on X Mí (Vol. 1) by Gaby Moreno which won for Best Latin Pop Album; Vago Galindo B.M. '14, Tommy Torres B.M. '93, Rafael Restrepo B.M. '11, and Juan Luis Guerra B.M. '82, who contributed to Vida Cotidiana by Juanes which won for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album; Olmo Zucca '20, who was the producer and writer of the song “Water” by Tyla, winner of Best African Music Performance; and Erin Bentlage B.M. '14, who won in the category of Best Arrangement Instrumentals and Vocals for “In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” by säje and featuring Jacob Collier.
Berklee's list of official alumni and faculty Grammy winners is below. This list is subject to change as winners are verified with the Recording Academy.
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
Brian Rajaratnam B.M. '17, engineer/mixer
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Jonathan Garcia B.M. '19, Assistant Engineer
Ken Lewis B.M. '91, engineer/mixer
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Miguel Zenón B.M. '98
Luis Perdomo (faculty)
Bewitched, Laufey
Laufey '21
Spencer Stewart '13, executive producer, arranger, writer
Simon Moullier B.M '16, vibraphone
Jordan Rose B.M '12, drums
Thorleifur Gaukur Davidsson B.M '19, pedal steel guitar
Some Like It Hot
Charlie Rosen B.M. '12, orchestrator
Oscar Zambrano B.M. '03, mastering engineer
Best Bluegrass Album
City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Molly Tuttle A.D. '14
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes '12, fiddle
Dom Leslie '10, mandolin
Kyle Tuttle '11, banjo
Best Latin Pop Album
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Jett Galindo B.M. '12, mastering engineer
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
Vago Galindo B.M. '14, mix engineer
Tommy Torres B.M. '93, composer
Rafael Restrepo B.M. '11, management
Juan Luis Guerra B.M. '82, composer
“Water,” Tyla
Olmo Zucca '20, producer and writer
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
So She Howls, Carla Patullo B.M. '01, M.M. '13
Gracie Laboy M.M '18, soprano in Tonality
Norvin Tu-Wang ‘16, engineer
Best Arrangement Instruments and Vocals
“In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning,” säje featuring Jacob Collier
Erin Bentlage B.M. '14, arranger
Best Classical Compendium
Passion For Bach And Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman
Neal Smith (faculty), percussion
