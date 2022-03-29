BALAM Dance Theatre Debuts GARDEN OF LOVE IN MINIATURE at Gotham Early Music Scene's Midtown Concerts

The vitality of Bali combines with Baroque music, dance, and song in BALAM Dance Theatre's (BALAM) premiere of Garden of Love in Miniature. The original and imaginative program will be presented both live and virtually by Midtown Concerts, a project of Gotham Early Music Scene, at Church of the Transfiguration, located at 1 East 29th Street, New York, New York 10016, on Thursday, April 21 from 1:15 to 1:55 p.m. EST.



The program is open to the public and admission is FREE. The live performance may also be viewed on April 21 at https://gemsny.org/midtown-live . The concert is dedicated in memory of Gladys Isabel Fajardo Luhrs, a Friend of BALAM, who appreciated and enjoyed classical music and dance during her life.



In this program, gorgeous Baroque period costumes, a striking wooden Balinese deer mask, and Balinese hand carved golden leather bird wings are shown on one stage. "BALAM Dance Theatre's feel-good program presents light entertainment in the spirit of the Baroque opera entrée act, inspired by the theme of love, that will charm and enchant the audience. This performance embodies the mysterious spirit of Balinese masked dancing and fantasy wings with the bucolic delights presented by Baroque master painters François Boucher and Jean-Honoré Fragonard," said Fittante.



BALAM, a non-profit, professional dance theatre company based in New York City, offers a new vision of contemporary cultural dance by combining diverse dance styles from around the world and historic periods with ballet and modern. The company's new program opens with the stunning Entrée d'Apollon, a notated Baroque dance solo, circa 1701, performed by Baroque choreographer and dancer Carlos Fittante. BALAM dancer Yumiko Niimi performs an Allemande, as a masked bird character, with Fittante reappearing as a masked deer. Eugenia Forteza, guest mezzo-soprano, debuts with the company, as the fictious Madama Amorina, a famous Baroque actress visiting the garden of love to meet a secret admirer



Musicians of BALAM's Lisa Terry of Parthenia Viol Consort performs on viola de gamba with Ryan Closs from 4&20 Strings and the Lute Society of America New York Chapter on therobo. Guest musicians Kenneth Hamrick of American Virtuosi on harpsichord and Dongmyung Ahn on Baroque violin join the company.



This intimate, imaginative program features the exquisite music of Jean Baptiste Lully's Entrée d'Apollon transcribed for solo harpsichord by Jean-Henri d'Anglebert, François Couperin's Concerts Royaux: Concerts 1 and 2, and Marc-Antoine Charpentier's Sans Frayeur dans ce Bois. Throughout the program, recited text created by Fittante and Inma Heredia is spoken.