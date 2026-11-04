Antje Duvekot Will Perform at Arrow Street Arts in Harvard Square

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On Friday, November 13, Harvard Square will play host to an evening of contemporary folk music as the singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot performs live at Arrow Street Arts in partnership with Passim Presents. Known for her acoustic guitar work, lyricism, and voice, Duvekot's songs are known for capturing moments of human vulnerability.

The German-born and locally rooted artist and singer-songwriter Antje Duvekot has toured extensively across the globe performing at events like the Newport Folk Festival and Celtic Connections. She is also a winner of major awards including the Grand Prize in the John Lennon Songwriting Competition, the “Best New Folk Award” at the Kerville Folk Festival, and won “Outstanding Folk Act” at the Boston Music Awards. Her poignant style has earned her a fiercely loyal international fanbase and the admiration of folk legends worldwide.

The performance will take place in the intimate setting of the Arrow Street Arts, an environment custom-made for the kind of deeply personal connection Duvekot fosters with her audiences. Fans can expect a captivating journey through fan favorites, acclaimed pieces from her rich catalog, and evocative newer material.

Passim Presents Antje Duvekot at Arrow Street Arts on Friday, November 13, 2026. Doors at 7:00 P.M. / Show at 8:00 P.M. Tickets are available at: www.passim.org. Arrow Street Arts is located in Harvard Square at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.

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