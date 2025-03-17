Aaron Lewis And The Stateliners Are Coming To Indian Ranch In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners are bringing their American As It Gets Tour to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, August 24, 2025. This is the band’s first time on the road together in five years.

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater’s Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Tickets are on sale now for Tesla on June 1st, Get The Led Out on June 6th, Let’s Sing Taylor on June 22nd, Little River Band on July 6th, The Pike GrungeFest on July 13th, The Pike HairFest on July 19th, Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show on July 20th, Yachtley Crew on July 24th, Jake Owen and Uncle Kracker on July 27th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 3rd, Tyler Hubbard on August 17th, and Face 2 Face - A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel on August 31st. More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners on Sunday, August 24, 2025 go on-sale Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird GA tickets will be available for just $39.50, March 22nd-March 28th. Gates open at 11:30 AM and showtime is 1:00 PM. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office.

All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour’s drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.

Comments