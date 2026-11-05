Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
AN AMERICANA CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Americana Theatre Company
Performances will run Friday, December 11 through Monday, December 21.
Americana Theatre Company will reprise its original work “An Americana Christmas Carol,” nightly from Friday, December 11 through Monday, December 21, 7 pm, at Plymouth Center for the Arts. “An Americana Christmas Carol,” is written by ATC Co-Artistic Directors Derek Grant Martin and Jesse M. Sullivan.
In ATC's “An Americana Christmas Carol,” the show must go on! It's opening night of “A Christmas Carol,” produced by formerly married couple Charles and Isabella Richardson, and everything has gone awry. Isabella is desperately trying to hold the production together, as Charles wreaks havoc on the cast, while portraying the role of angry, cruel and bitter Ebenezer Scrooge – both onstage and off. Can the three ghosts of Christmas change his heart and save the production, his marriage and Christmas as we know it? Take a seat and become enamored with this 10-actor captivating cast performing a wildly funny, poignant, and entrancing theatrical phenomenon.
“An Americana Christmas Carol” features Jesse M. Sullivan in the role of 'Charles Richardson,' with ATC company members David Friday, Erin Friday and Nick Hancock also among the cast.
Tickets for “An Americana Christmas Carol” are $40 for adults, $35 for students and seniors. The show runs for about 90 minutes, and the content is appropriate for all ages. Plymouth Center for the Arts is fully accessible, and public parking is available street side and in nearby public lots.
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